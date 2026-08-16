Hey all, I wrote this piece just for fun and I did it really quickly so you may find typos and fudged grammar but I wanted to get this out now, as the GOP Florida primary vote is in just a few days. I’m working on some other tip-o-the-iceberg deep deep dives and will be back to my usual verbose self next week. Stay tuned and enjoy my little political commentary. PS- It’s sarcasm.

Dan Bilzerian is running for Congress, and the Zionist political establishment is losing its collective mind. Here’s a man who built a bare-chested, Testosterone Enanthate empire on Instagram posts featuring big guns, hot ladies, and gratuitous displays of wealth—exactly the kind of outsider candidate that makes traditional empty suits in DC choke on their morning adrenochrome shake. The media has already begun its predictable character assassination, focusing on his controversial stances, his lavish lifestyle, and his complete lack of political experience while managing to avoid addressing any of his claims. They behave as though we didn’t just see that half of our government either eats babies or r**es them.

His critics point to his provocative commentary on Israel and foreign policy as disqualifying, a stance that two thirds of Americans agree with. Specifically his stance against the growing sense of Jewish supremacy in much of the Western world. They clutch their pearls (anal beads) at his unfiltered social media presence, where he says what millions think but won’t dare say aloud. The political class wrings their hands about how someone so thoroughly un-P.C. could potentially represent actual Americans in Congress—but it’s Florida so anything goes. Many of whom continue to support the king of false promises and Shabbos Goy extraordinaire, Donald Trump. They’re preparing attack ads highlighting his poker winnings for some reason, his paramilitary adventures, and his general disregard for the carefully manufactured persona that modern politicians are supposed to project. And also, I think they’re jealous of his epic beard. I know I am!

The talking heads on cable news warn about the dangerous precedent he would set. Again, I’ll remind you that they are silent on baby r*pe. The political party establishment worries about his uncontrollable mouth and his tendency to speak truth to power—or at least speak something to power, which is just as disruptive. His opponents are digging through every photo, every tweet, every controversial statement he’s ever made, convinced they’ll find the silver bullet that will sink his candidacy. TMZ recently castigated him for daring to call the derisive, obese, Jewish congressman Randy Fine a “fat Jew.” Too few syllables I suppose, because to anybody with eyes, that precisely what he is. The word “Jew” isn’t a pejorative, but to a people who have forever seen themselves as the victims I suppose it might. Especially if you put a little ‘stank’ on the pronunciation and really hit the J sound.

They’re building the case against him: he’s reckless, he’s offensive, he’s everything that’s wrong with American political discourse. They’re preparing their victory speeches, having already defeated him in their minds before a single vote has been cast. The Chosenite narrative: Dan Bilzerian is unacceptable, unfit, ‘anti-semitic’ and must be stopped at all costs.

So, I won’t be voting for Dan Bilzerian for Congress.

Because I don’t live in Florida.

Otherwise, I would.

Provided he’s not another CIA Controlled Opposition.

Be well! Go Dan!

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