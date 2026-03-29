The question of who truly controls Israel and why this small nation holds such outsized influence over global events is one that leads us down a rabbit hole into shadowy networks and hidden hierarchies. To understand Israel’s role on the world stage, we must look beyond the surface-level political narratives and examine the forces operating behind the curtain. Israel is not merely a nation acting in its own self-interest, but rather serves as a front asset and a vehicle for a much larger agenda—one designed to bring mayhem to the Middle East and ultimately reshape the wider world according to a meticulously crafted plan.

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To grasp the full scope of this operation, we must venture into the shadows and ask who controls Israel, and more importantly, who controls the cult that pulls its strings. This hierarchy of control is perfectly symbolized in the reverse of the Great Seal of the United States, found on every dollar bill. The pyramid represents the multi-level structure of power, while the all-seeing eye at its apex signifies the force from another dimension that oversees and directs this entire operation. This is not merely symbolism—it is a literal representation of how power flows from the unseen realms down through layers of human agents.

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The pyramid hierarchy of control operates in such a way that by the time its influence reaches the public arena, everything appears random to the general population. Events seem like coincidences or unrelated happenings, but this is by design. The transformation of society and its steady march toward greater dystopia is not random at all. It is the result of long-term, carefully calculated planning by those operating at the highest levels of this pyramid structure. What we perceive as chaos is actually orchestrated mayhem, designed to achieve specific objectives that would never be accepted if presented openly. But it is not a foregone conclusion, we can resist.

Consider the case of Jeffrey Epstein—a story that seemed poised to expose the dark underbellies of power but was swiftly swept away from public attention. This should surprise no one who understands the multi-level nature of the operation we’re dealing with. Epstein was not merely a wealthy pedophile; he was an asset running a blackmail operation designed to compromise influential figures and ensure their compliance with the agenda. The rapid disappearance of his story from the news cycle demonstrates the power of those operating at the pyramid’s apex to protect their assets and maintain control. Those on the controlling end of the pyramid know exactly how to manipulate the human brain’s orienting response.

At lower levels of the pyramid, figures like Donald Trump may genuinely desire to expose what’s hidden in files like Epstein’s, recognizing that such revelations would be devastating to the power structure. However, by the time such information might reach public attention, the most damaging evidence has likely been removed or sanitized. Also, when he was on what seemed like a crusade against this entity he likely did not yet know that he was highly implicated in the operation. This creates the illusion of investigation while preserving the core secrets that must remain protected. The Epstein saga illustrates perfectly how blackmail operates as a tool for control—ensuring that politicians and other influential figures remain compliant with the agenda, whether through explicit threats or the mere existence of compromising material.

The prevalence of pedophilia and Satanism in the upper echelons of society is not coincidental or merely a matter of personal pathology. These practices are intrinsically connected to the bigger picture of how this cult maintains power and influence. Satanism, in particular, involves rituals that serve as a mechanism for interacting with other-dimensional entities—the very force represented by the all-seeing eye on the pyramid. These rituals are not merely symbolic but represent actual communication and communion with dark forces that provide power, knowledge, and direction to those willing to participate in such practices. It does not matter if you don’t believe in it, they do. It is the binding agent that keeps them marching in step toward their depraved, iniquitous goals.

The connection between Satanism and pedophilia runs deeper than most people realize. When I say “Satanism” I don’t mean black candles and Ouija boards bought at Toys “R” Us— I mean the real kind. These practices serve multiple functions within the cult’s operations: they create unbreakable bonds through shared participation in taboo activities, they generate trauma-based mind control in victims who may later become assets, and they serve as offerings to the other-dimensional entities that the cultists serve. This is why pedophilia is so prevalent among the “global elite” (parasites)—it is not merely about satisfying perverse desires but is an integral part of their belief system and method of maintaining control over both participants and victims.

Israel’s role as a conduit for this agenda becomes clearer when viewed through this lens. The nation’s strategic and symbolic location in a sea of devout Islamic morality, its technological capabilities, and its complex relationships with both Western powers and Middle Eastern nations make it an ideal vehicle for implementing the cult’s plans. The constant state of tension in the Middle East, with Israel at its center, serves the broader agenda of creating controlled chaos that can be used to justify increased surveillance, military intervention, and the gradual erosion of civil liberties worldwide. Each conflict, each act of terrorism, each diplomatic crisis is not random but part of the larger plan to reshape global society.

The pyramid structure of control ensures that those at lower levels—including most politicians, military leaders, and even many intelligence operatives—remain unaware of the true agenda they serve. They believe they are acting in national interests or pursuing specific policy objectives, never understanding that they are merely cogs in a much larger machine. This compartmentalization is essential to maintaining control, as it prevents those carrying out the agenda from recognizing the full scope of their actions. Only those at the very apex of the pyramid see the complete picture and understand the ultimate goals. The number of people actually privy to the plan would shock you. It’s likely in the tens or scores at best. Not thousands and certainly not millions.

Understanding this hierarchy of control is the first step toward breaking free from its influence. By recognizing that seemingly random events are actually part of a coordinated plan, we can begin to see through the manufactured chaos and identify the true forces at work. The all-seeing eye may watch from above the pyramid, but knowledge of its existence and methods is our greatest defense against its agenda. Don’t look for the metaphorical man on the beach, you won’t see him. Find and follow his footprints. The transformation of society is not inevitable—it is the result of deliberate planning by those who have made their pact with other-dimensional forces, and it can be resisted by those who awaken to the truth of how power really operates in our world.

Be well.

PS- I came across a wonderfully scathing rebuke of Zionism by a Jewish woman today on Substack. I implore you all to read and share and print it out and leave it on bus seats, on tables in diners, and wherever else people might be trying to just go about their meaningless lives.