Let’s play a little game. Look out your window. See that sky? It’s real, chem-trails and all. The birds are real. That puppy licking your foot is definitely real. But the narrative framework holding your reality together? That was designed in elite universities, custom-built in a laboratory somewhere like Langley or Burbank, and you’ve been paying for the privilege of living in it.

You can donate here, although almost nobody does

We Americans, and most of us in the West exist in a state of perpetual psychological manipulation, a 24/7/365 reality TV show where the plot twists are designed to keep you compliant, confused, and consuming. The architects aren’t even hiding it anymore; they’re just betting you’re too distracted to notice the strings. Many of you are, but if you’re reading this, there is curiosity and where curiosity exists, hope is not far away.

For those of you who think I am an escaped lunatic, watch the US Army’s 4th PSYOP group’s recruitment advertisement, Ghosts in the Machine. Fake terror attacks, color revolutions, staged ‘violent’ protests etc., all meant to bend the perceptions of the enemy. And yes, that means YOU too.

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The Devil’s Overture: 9/11

You can’t talk about modern American PsyOps without starting with the granddaddy of them all. 9/11 was the pilot episode that greenlit the entire new season of PsyOp. It was the perfect storm of shock and awe, a trauma so profound it created an entirely new psychological operating system for the nation. An atrocity so malign in its design that it served to utterly shock the conscience of Americans and re-wired their brains to that of a sadistic serial murderer. It manufactured the consent of millions and turned our military into a cold, calculating psychopath. As I laid out in another piece, our world is completely run by psychopaths and in order to maintain their stranglehold on the planet they must turn us into unthinking sociopathic automatons who will proudly do their bidding and even write songs about the process. You can read that here.

Suddenly, we were all victims-in-waiting. The color-coded terror alerts became a sort of daily mood ring. We learned new words like “homeland security” and “enhanced interrogation” which, by the way just means ‘torture’. Just another example in a long line of massaged language meant to hide horror. We accepted the TSA’s gentle groping as the price of freedom. We allowed disabled people to be dragged out of their wheelchairs for all to see in the name of ‘security’. We completely torched the constitution with the Patriot Act, a set of laws that would make the Kim family froth at the mouth and which would have never been possible without a totally fabricated psychological electric shock. We watched two decades of money-laundering war unfold based on what we now know were, let’s be charitable, “flexible” intelligence assessments if not outright lies. Many of these intel assessments came from our “greatest ally”. If I’m being honest, I would say it was an inside job, planned by factions of American and Israeli intelligence whose strings were pulled from above by shadowy secret societies with brainwashed Muslim fanatics as the tip of the spear.

The cynical beauty of this operation was its elegance. One catastrophic event, and we voluntarily traded privacy for security. We were now living in a world where critical thinking meant ostracization or social isolation. Patriotism became nothing more than a marketing buzzword where it remains to this day. But in the end we got widespread skepticism in the very institutions that failed us. It was the greatest behavioral conditioning experiment in human history, and we were the lab rats pressing the lever for “freedom units.”

I call it “9/11 Brain”. And “Israel” is suffering from the same condition after a strikingly similar operation done by their government, using the same spear tip.

The Ongoing Spectacle: Theater of the Absurd

Once you see the PsyOps, you can’t unsee them. They’re everywhere now, woven into the very fabric of daily reality. Some people in the unprincipled back-alleys of the internet call it the “red pill” which is indicative of two other PsyOps in the American psyche, Pharmaceuticals and Hollywood films—as the term is a reference to the film The Matrix.

Here are just a few of the very overt psyops being unceremoniously dry-inserted into the minds of unassuming Goyem:

Flyovers for Freedom: Ever been to a football game and watched F-16s scream overhead at treetop level while 80,000 people cheer? Think about that. We’re celebrating military hardware designed to deliver death at a sporting event—something that should be apolitical and bring people together. It’s psychological conditioning 101, whereby our masters seek to normalize the tools of war by associating them with entertainment and national pride. The message is clear: “This power is yours. This power is good. Don’t question it.” Those machines deliver death and suffering to the poor around the world. We wouldn’t do that with any other thing. We wouldn’t roll out an electric chair with the marching band at halftime—well, maybe in Texas they would. Few stop to think about it, because they have been conditioned since grade school not to, lest they be seen as weird, or crazed, or the ever undesirable “unpatriotic”. Spare me…

The Trump Show: Say what you will about the guy, but the Trump presidency was a masterpiece of reality television governance. Replete with vapid one-liners, slack-jawed chants, Twitter spamming, and fake bravado that would make Tony Soprano blush with envy. Every day was a new episode, a new controversy, a new tweet to dissect, in word — chum. And then came the assassination attempts – or whatever those things were. Shots fired, questions raised, investigations that went in the bin faster than your New Year’s resolutions. What man would get shot in the ear by a bullet clearly meant to liquify his grey matter, and then pull the plug on the investigation? Unless of course, it was all an operation in which he was involved. It’s the only explanation.

The PsyOp here is admittedly brilliant: it doesn’t matter which side you’re on. The chaos itself is the whole point. Their secret societies even use the mantra “Order out of Chaos”. If we’re all arguing about whether it was a false flag or incompetence or whatever, we’re not asking the real questions about power, accountability, and the fact that our political system has become a spectator sport where the players never lose and the audience always pays. Just ask that dead firefighter’s wife what the cost of this game is. RIP Corey Comperatore. If that was even real…

The Alien Invasion That Never Was: Remember when the Pentagon suddenly decided UFOs were real? After decades of calling people who saw things in the sky crazy, they dropped a few grainy videos in the age of 4K HD and said, “Yeah, about that...”

They rebranded them as ‘UAP’ since they had spent six decades smearing anybody who uttered the acronym “UFO”. Similar to the way we can’t use “conspiracy” anymore and have to use “collusion” instead, because the old word was made untouchable. Even our language is a psyop. Terms like “gender affirming care” and “post traumatic stress disorder”, horrific things are given sterile, academic names to get the listener to lower their hackles and passively accept horrors manufactured by those on the top of the pyramid scheme. I digress

This is PsyOp 2.0 – the mystery box. They don’t have to tell you what those things are. They just have to admit they exist. In the purposely vague narrative, you’re left to puzzle over what “they” really are. First they gave us overt fiction in the form of shows like X Files and Outer Limits and then moved it into the realm of “reality”. Now you’re wondering about aliens and interdimensional beings instead of asking why your food and healthcare costs are skyrocketing. It’s the ultimate distraction, a cosmic “look, squirrel!” while they pick your pocket. Put another way, it’s cerebral chum to occupy the minds and keep the conversation away from the constant skullduggery happening right under our noses. I am just as guilty of falling victim to this psychological jingling of the keys.

The Terrorism Carousel: We’ve been fighting a war on terror for longer than most of our soldiers have been alive. Ironically, or perhaps on purpose, both of those things are violence based. War, indeed is terror. We’re told the threat is everywhere and nowhere simultaneously. It’s the guy with the bomb vest in the desert, it’s the “lone wolf” down the street, it’s the White Nationalist group that somehow always seems to have better social media and meme game than most corporations. Most likely because they are CIA cutouts and enjoy amplification from the social media companies.

One week it’s White Nationalists, the next week it’s Muslim extremists. Your mind’s orienting response is overloaded and your brain is absolutely exhausted and soaked with cortisol. You are stressed out, confused, and when you are those things, you are not a threat to the nefarious power structure. You are a fighter always kept on your heels, never able to catch your breath and deliver a decisive blow.

The terrorism narrative is the gift that keeps on giving for the PsyOp architects. It justifies surveillance, it explains away inconvenient events, it keeps us divided and afraid. Most importantly, it maintains the illusion that we’re under constant threat from external enemies, when the real danger is closer to home—in the cubicles of federal buildings.

Let me break this illusion for you in short order, there are no terrorists. None that are able to hurt you personally anyway. There are only intelligence assets paid to keep you shitting your pants and accepting a more pilfered salary. Are there people who hate America and the West? Yes, can you blame them? But without the funding and arming by the various intel agencies and their shadowy puppet masters, they are about as much a threat to your safety as toddler with a plastic shovel. The GMO slop we are fed will kill infinitely more people than these bearded boogeymen and skinheads.

Your fear is used as the justification for the endless murder and rampage.

This system is a monster that consumes our fear. Depriving it of the one thing it needs is our only hope of defeating it. Be fearless!

Waking Up in the Clown World

So what do you do when you realize you’re living in a psychological clown world? First, you stop getting angry at those who are basically just like you. The tactic of divide et vince, in English—Divide and Conquer—is being carefully sprinkled on your conscience at literally every turn, ignore it by focusing on the humanity in others you’re told to fear. The distortions and deflections are the point, they keep you fighting with your neighbor so you won’t fight your prison guards. This is a call for class unity across all races, nationalities, and religions.

We have a common enemy and that enemy wants most of us dead or incapacitated.

Start questioning everything. Not in a fun, tinfoil-hat way, but in a “who benefits from this narrative?” way. When you see a major news event, ask yourself cui bono? Whose interests are being served? Who shot the video? What’s the context? When you feel that surge of patriotism or fear or outrage, ask yourself if that emotion is organic or if it’s being carefully curated and uploaded into your conscience. Are these your feelings or are they installed?

The good news is that once you see the game, you can start playing it differently. You can opt out of the emotional manipulation and see the world through an objective lens that you control. You can laugh at the absurdity of it all. You can focus on what’s actually real in your life – your relationships, your community, your puppy (you should get a puppy), your capacity for independent thought. This is vital! Reconnect with those whom you may have been told were not on your side. The “libtard”, the “MAGA trucker”, the “scary Muslim”, the “Bible beater” all of them have infinitely more in common with you than the likes of Trump and Fox News anchors.

They’re not necessarily evil geniuses, these PsyOp architects. In fact the front facing actors are actually fucking morons who happen to be well connected. The ones behind the scenes are just people who understand human psychology better than most of us understand ourselves. They know are creatures with innate tribalism who respond to fear, emotional stories, and the promise of safety and stability. The latter of which are somehow always just out of reach. They have studied human behavior for generations and they know how to push your buttons and get the desired response. They just have the advantage of sodomy and pedo blackmail on important players, they are not any smarter than any of us, just ruthless.

But here’s the thing about psychological operations: they only work if you don’t know you’re in one. Once you see the strings, the puppet show loses its magic. And you will likely never see the actual game being played, but you will see evidence of it everywhere. Covid was a shocking example of a global coordinated attack on humanity, but it didn’t work that well. The puppeteers wildly overplayed their hand in the form of synchronized messaging. The whole thing stank of desperation around a virus that didn’t deliver. It’s like they bought their bioweapon on Temu. See, I told you they’re not that smart. That is why now they’re resorting to the only thing they are good at—abject terror and bloodshed. But even this isn’t going as well as it used to, the warmongers are losing in spectacular fashion for all the world to see, and their desperation grows by the day. It’s too heavy handed and elicits a negative response from the public.

That is not what they want. So keep up the pressure, and for Humanity’s sake STOP BUYING THEIR PRODUCTS! Disengage from their whole rotten system. Stop giving AI your innermost thoughts and business ideas, ya’ dope! And did I tell you to get a puppy? It helps. I recommend a Golden Retriever.

It's hard to worry about anything when this guy is looking at you

The entire grand production is designed to keep you from noticing one simple truth: That the spark of God’s divine creation lives in all of you and manifests itself in grace, love, and good deeds toward your fellow human.

There is no real threat. There are no foreign boogeymen. There's just you (and your new puppy), the choices you make, and the quiet dignity of a life lived on your own terms.

Be well.

Bonus: Here’s Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade live at Bonnaroo 2002 singing “David Makalaster” about the corporate media. Fun fact: I’m the engineer who mixed this show and hundreds of others with Les and Primus

Lyrics:

I’m David Makalaster, your ten o’clock newscaster

My lips are moving faster than

My mind can comprehend

I’m David Makalaster, your ten o’clock newscaster

Some call me “Mr. McAly-Mouth,” but think of me as friend

If you believe the things I tell you, I’ve a bridge or two to sell you

And since I’ve cut my intake down, my liver’s on the mend

‘Cause I’m David Makalaster, your ten o’clock newscaster

Good evening, and here’s what’s new



[Chorus]

Isn’t it awfully nice to live in a world where everything’s exactly how it seems?

We live in a world where all you have to do is sit around and dream

About the things that make ya happy

About the things that make ya smile

Lay back, relax, apathy’s back in style!



[Verse 2]

I’m David Makalaster, your ten o’clock newscaster

And I firmly execute every word I say

I’m David Makalaster, your ten o’clock newscaster

Only 6% of America thinks that I am gay

If you believe the things I tell you, I’ve a bridge or two to sell you

And if you see the spider, don’t spill your curds and whey

‘Cause I’m David Makalaster, your ten o’clock newscaster

Good evening, and here’s what’s new

[Chorus]

Isn't it awfully nice to live in a world where everything's exactly how it seems?

We live in a world where all you have to do is sit around and dream

About the things that make ya happy

About the things that make ya smile

Lay back, relax, apathy's back in style!



[Instrumental Break]



[Chorus]

Isn't it awfully nice to live in a world where everything's exactly how it seems?

We live in a world that stokes you in the fire to build up steam

We live in a world where all you have to do is sit and dream

About the things that make ya happy

About the things that make ya smile

Lay back, relax, apathy's back in style!

Apathy's back in style!



[Outro]

I'm David Makalaster, your ten o'clock newscaster

Good evening, and here's what's new!