If you’re feeling hopeless today, don’t read this. But if you want to laugh maniacally into the abyss, go right ahead.

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Let’s explore a thought today. One that should be obvious to anyone with an IQ above room temperature who’s been paying attention: humanity is hurtling down a very dark, yet familiar path.

Look around. Small regional wars smolder everywhere, each one a spark away from global conflagration. A cabal of rich pedos profiting in the billions from the market manipulation made possible by these wars. We have mass poverty that isn’t just for “them” anymore—it’s creeping into what we used to call the middle class like rot in wet wood. Currencies are failing across the globe; on purpose. Alliances that stood for decades, sometimes centuries, are unraveling like fast fashion. And one fifth of young women in the US are whoring themselves out on OnlyFans.

And then there’s the children. Or rather, the conspicuous absence of them.

People aren’t having kids. They’re not even thinking about it. I saw a man in a video recently who put it perfectly: “Do you know how badly you have to abuse a mammal before it loses its will to breed?” We are living the real life inverse of the film Children of the Corn. Instead of kids without parents, we have adults without children.

We are mammals. Humans. And we’ve been slowly poisoned, shamed, and abused into infertility. Myself included—I want for my wife and I to have children now, but that window has closed. I bought the lie of materialism. Oops. Thanks for playing!

So the futile ‘think pieces’ keep coming, with the ‘think’ part arriving courtesy of some shitty, free version of AI. The ham-fisted, anti-intellectual YouTube slop videos. We’ve got some fake professor from China spitting CIA narratives and YouTubers just lining up to swallow his metaphorical load. The earnest, pearl-clutching tweets from unenlightened paid Twitter accounts. How do we stop this? How do we pull humanity back from the brink?

In short, we don’t.

If you came here for hope, you came to the wrong place.

Actually, that’s not quite fair. There is always hope—except perhaps when it comes to the heat death of the universe, which even optimism can’t solve. Humanity will bounce back, eventually. But not until we’ve endured something protracted and arduous. A civilizational root canal. A sweat-soaked 19th century breech birth on a civilizational scale.

The flipping of the Monopoly board. Pain. Rebirth.

So why do I say this? Look at the wealth disparity alone—it’s gone from troubling to obscene to outright insane, to overtly criminal. At time of writing, pseudo-humanoid, Luciferian bag-of-milk Elon Musk’s net worth has just surpassed one trillion dollars. Most of it in the form of government contracts, so… you’re welcome, Elon. The wealthiest of the wealthy are buying islands, building bunkers, engaging in skullduggery that would make a Bond villain tinkle in his leopard g-string. And you don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to wonder if their endgame involves depopulating the “poors.” You are literally watching it happen in ever-quickening slow motion. That, in itself, should cause rioting in the streets—but again, we are an abused species, so we keep our heads glued to our phones, looking for hope from some dollar-store, billionaire-funded demagogue. And when we can’t find it, we rage tweet into the void and take a pill made from god-knows-what, that has any number of wacky side effects ranging from reduced libido all the way to mass homicidal rage. All of which benefit the oligarchy.

Some call it the Horseshoe Effect. Others the Yo-Yo Effect. I prefer the yo-yo, I’m from NYC so the monosyllabic “yo” just fits my mouth better. Once you let go of the yo-yo, physics demands it hit bottom before it can climb back up. There’s no cheating gravity and momentum. And friends, the yo-yo has been dropped. It’s arcing down, and the floor is fast approaching.

Seems like every century or so, humanity plays this game. We max everything the fuck out—the inequality, the tension, the stupidity, the obscene pleasure seeking—until the pressure cooker screams and millions are sacrificed in a burnt offering we call war. Afterwards, we dust off our hands and say, “Well, that sure was unpleasant, we’re certainly never doing that again.”

Then we do it again. And again. And again.

An endless maniacal cycle of trauma-recovery-amnesia-repeat.

Humanity is on this path. We’re going there. I hate to say it, but there’s probably no stopping it now—we have reached terminal apathy. Humanity is caught in a force of nature as indifferent as gravity—malevolent greed. You can stand on the shore and try to push back the waves—exhaust yourself, drown yourself in the attempt—or you can grab a surfboard and try to ride the damn thing.

Your choice.

Be well.

—Tommy Trouble

PS- Sorry for the mixed metaphors, microplastics are running the show in my brain.