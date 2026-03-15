I think most of the world right now is feeling utterly aghast by the reckless and sanguinary actions of the Epstein Armies of the USA and “Israel”. What I aim to do in this series is expose the rot, delusion, and moral feculence of the self-proclaimed “Jewish State” and her obsequious lackies in the US Intelligence agencies. If you are offended by my ideas then you should know that I too am offended that I have been forced to pay for and watch in High Definition, little children and innocents being torn asunder by bombs for twenty five years. So to any little Ben Shapiros or Mark Levins out there—fuck your feelings. To everybody else: despite any differences we may have in race, religion, nationality, political bend etc, if you resist this nefarious regime then you are my friend and ally. We can get back to arguing about vaccines and trans toilets once this monster lay twitching in a pool of its own viscera — and the last of its sycophants are scattered into the dark, noisome winds of history.

Until then, we will be working together to achieve…

The Great Decoupling.

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The Original Sin of the Zionist Deep State

In the first part of this series, we established the framework of America’s addiction to Israel—a dependency inexplicably built on spurious financing, blackmail, and intelligence entanglement. We then followed the money and the madness into the pews, exposing how the American Evangelical church was corrupted into a fanatical death cult, weaponized to support a secular, anti-Christian state that holds their own savior in contempt—the ultimate cuckoldry. The theological justification is a sham, a brand, a hollow justification for the bloodlust of millions who have forgotten the very meaning of the faith they claim to profess. You know, peace and love.

But theology and money are not the only arteries feeding this leviathan of an addiction. To understand why the addiction feels so permanent, why breaking free seems politically impossible, we must examine the digital iron fist that enforces the relationship. This is the nervous system of the occupation, the integrated network of military, intelligence, and technology that has fused the two nations into a single, monstrous entity. It is a headlock so complete, so deeply embedded in the structure of American power, that true decoupling requires not just a change of policy, but a radical surgery on the American state itself. And newsflash, our ‘selected’ officials are not going to do this through the regular democratic channels. They will need to feel unprecedented pressure from the 300 million Americans who are sick of this shit.

This is the story of the Israeli headlock. It is a story of stolen secrets, Trojan horses, and a protection racket so vast it makes the Mafia look like the Girl Scouts. It is the story of how America’s national security apparatus was turned against its own people, its own interests, and its own sovereignty, all to serve the paranoid ambitions of a foreign state. And it all began one sunny November afternoon in Dallas, Texas in 1963.

Of all of the actions that must be taken to free the United States from the great Satan, this one will be the most difficult and most dangerous. But it is by far the most important. It is a lynch pin to the whole loathsome system and it will require a mighty, unified pull from all Americans and others around the globe to bring it to the ground.

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The Mossad-CISA-MIC Triangle: The Enforcement Arm and Espionage

To speak of a “U.S.-Israel partnership” in intelligence and defense is to engage in a dangerous delusion. A partnership implies a mutual exchange of benefits between sovereign equals. What actually exists is a one-way street of American resources, technology, and blood, flowing into a black hole of Israeli security needs, enforced by a deeply compromised and infiltrated American intelligence community. The relationship is not one of allies; it is one of a slave and master. Or, if you want a different metaphor, a demon possession. An evil entity occupies a host soul and forces it to do awful things. You pick.

The foundation of this reality is espionage, plain and simple. During the Cold War, U.S. security officials privately ranked Israel as “the second most active” intelligence service on American soil, surpassed only by the Soviet Union. Their primary goal was not to fight the Soviets, but to obtain military technology and dual-use items they could not buy, often using covert methods, front companies, and a network of sympathetic American Jews. This wasn’t friendship; it was systematic theft. The infamous 1954 Lavon Affair, where Israeli agents bombed American and British facilities in Egypt without U.S. knowledge, was an early, violent sign that Israel’s interests would not be constrained by American lives or alliances. In short, the Israeli intelligence apparatus has zero compunction about killing Americans to achieve its gains.

By the mid-1950s, the CIA was so concerned about the spiraling counterespionage that its chief of counterintelligence, James Jesus Angleton, sought an understanding to curb the mutual spying. This was a catastrophic mistake. It was not a peace treaty but a surrender, the moment the CIA officially recognized that it could not stop Israeli penetration and chose to manage it instead. This “secret intelligence-sharing pact” was the beginning of the end of American intelligence independence. It created a sanctioned back channel through which Israel could continue to pilfer American secrets under the guise of “cooperation.”

This pattern of theft escalated from secrets to physical assets. In 1965, the Apollo Affair saw Israel steal over 200 pounds of weapons-grade uranium from the Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation (NUMEC) in Pennsylvania. This was not the work of rogue agents; it was a state-sponsored heist by to provide the fissile material for Israel’s clandestine nuclear weapons program at Dimona, weapons that they still don’t officially acknowledge having. The American government, fully aware of Israeli culpability, covered it up and actually increased their funding a short time after. The message was clear: Israel could steal nuclear material from American soil and face no consequences. This act of nuclear piracy was the ultimate proof that the “special relationship” was a license to commit any crime, no matter how grave, against the United States.

The audacity of this theft reached its zenith with the case of Jonathan Pollard. For 18 months in the mid-1980s, this American intelligence analyst systematically sold his country’s secrets to Israel. He did not just sell a few documents; he emptied the safe, providing Israel with the names of American intelligence agents operating overseas, the full scope of U.S. electronic surveillance capabilities, and the entire U.S. order of battle for the Middle East. The damage, still felt today, was catastrophic and was described by intelligence officials as “immeasurable.” Pollard was not just some rogue actor out to make some cash; he was ideologue and an asset of Israel’s intelligence service, the LAKAM. In response to his capture, Israel granted him citizenship and has spent the last four decades relentlessly lobbying for his release, treating a convicted traitor as a national hero. The Pollard case is not an anomaly; it is the logical conclusion of a relationship built on betrayal. When his Israeli government private jet arrived in Israel after his presidential pardon, Benjamin (Netanyahu) Mileikowski rolled out the red carpet for a state welcome.

Treacherous spy Jonathan Pollard kissed the stolen ground upon arrival

This corruption reached its nadir in the digital age. The 2013 Snowden leaks revealed the ultimate betrayal: the NSA had a special arrangement giving Israel’s Unit 8200 access to raw, unfiltered intelligence feeds, including data on American citizens. Let that sink in. America’s premier signals intelligence agency was handing over the private communications of its own people to a foreign intelligence service. This was not an accidental misstep; it was a feature of the relationship. The NSA, an agency funded supposedly to protect the United States, was actively facilitating the surveillance of Americans by Israel. The product of this can be seen in churches and all over social media today. Preachers spewing Israeli propaganda to their trusting parishioners, very often for money. And unpaid, American, pro-Israel automatons on social media doing it for free.

This “sharing” is a one-way street. The U.S. provides Israel with raw intelligence and cutting-edge technology, like the joint Stuxnet operation against Iran’s nuclear centrifuges, a collaboration between the NSA and Unit 8200. In return, Israel provides intelligence that is often manipulated, self-serving, and designed to drag the United States into its regional conflicts. Conflicts which drain blood and treasure of the US and shifting global power to those in Israel, all while America collapses from social rot. The intelligence is not a tool for American strategic decision-making as it is advertised; it is a weapon of Israeli foreign policy, used to manufacture threats and justify endless intervention.

The enforcement of this headlock happens within the halls of American power itself. The “revolving door” is not just a metaphor; it is the mechanism of absolute control. Officials with deep, undeniable ties to Israel cycle through the most sensitive positions in the Department of Defense, the State Department, and the White House. They are the gatekeepers, ensuring that no policy is ever truly “pro-American” if it conflicts with Israel’s perceived needs. They are the ones who greenlight the aid, who sign off on the technology transfers, and who whisper in the president’s ear that Iran is an existential threat that must be confronted—today.

This entire apparatus functions as an enforcement arm for Israeli objectives. It manufactures the very enemies it claims to fight. The chaos in the Middle East, the rise of groups like ISIS, the perpetual “threat” from Iran—these are not external problems that the U.S.-Israel alliance must solve. They are, in many cases, the intended outcomes of a strategy of managed chaos. It is a protection racket on a global scale. That’s why Israeli-US behavior in West Asia seems more like Mafia behavior instead of diplomacy. Create the monster, sell the weapons to fight the monster, and demand eternal fealty and resources in the name of “security.” The American taxpayer funds both sides of the war, and American soldiers die to maintain the lie.

And this is all before we discuss who was truly behind September 11.

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Unit 8200’s Trojan Horse: The Tech Takeover

The battlefield has moved from the sand dunes of the Middle East to the digital infrastructure of the modern world. Here, the Israeli headlock is at its most insidious and most effective. The integration is so deep that Israeli-built technology now forms the backbone of America’s own surveillance and security state, a digital Trojan Horse that gives Israel unprecedented access and control. This represents a gaping hole in US national security that needs immediate addressing.

The epicenter of this takeover is Israel’s military intelligence unit, Unit 8200. This is not just a typical spy agency; it is the world’s most successful startup incubator for cyber warfare and surveillance technology. I touched on this briefly in this article, and this one. The combination of military-cyber training, a start-up national mentality, and massive state investment has created a world-class, infamous cyber ecosystem. Israel leads the world in GDP per capita invested in high tech, and its cybersecurity industry accounted for a staggering 31% of global investments in the sector in 2020. None of these entities exist to improve humankind or keep people safe. It is there to ensure total control of communication, spending, and even human thought by a paranoid, bloodthirsty cabal of radical supremacist doomer Jews in their aim for world domination.

These are not just clever apps. These are tools of control, and they are being almost forcibly sold directly to the United States government giving them a backdoor into our every movement, national secret, and thought. The most infamous example is the NSO Group and its Pegasus spyware, a tool that can turn a smartphone into a 24/7 surveillance device, tracking calls, messages, and location, and activating the camera and microphone at will. While NSO claims its targets are terrorists and criminals, the technology has been used to target journalists, activists, and political opponents around the world. The mere existence of this technology, and its sale to U.S. law enforcement and federal agencies, means that the tools of foreign oppression are now available for domestic use. It is a black mold inside the walls of the American security apparatus and there’s only one viable way to get rid of black mold.

Cellebrite, another Israeli tech giant, is the go-to tool for American police forces to crack encrypted iPhones. Its technology is marketed as a solution for accessing evidence in criminal cases, but it represents a fundamental backdoor in the security of devices used by millions of Americans. Every time a police department uses Cellebrite, it is relying on a technology developed by a nation with a proven track record of espionage against the United States. This is a direct violation of digital sovereignty.

This integration is now being formalized and expanded through legislation like the U.S.-Israel Cybersecurity Cooperation Enhancement Act, which creates a grant program to promote cybersecurity cooperation between the two nations. The bill’s justification is the threat from Iran, whose “expertise and willingness to conduct aggressive cyber operations make it a significant threat to the security of US and allied networks and data”. But the solution is to hand over more of the henhouse to the fox. This act codifies the dependency, ensuring that American critical infrastructure will be protected by technology and intelligence from a foreign power that has already proven it cannot be trusted. All grant recipients, the bill states, are subject to vetting by the Director of National Intelligence, the same agency that was caught giving Israel raw data on American citizens. This is not security; it is a regulatory capture of national defense.

The ultimate expression of this tech takeover is the deep integration of Israeli-linked tech giants into the American data-processing ecosystem. Figures like Oracle’s Larry Ellison, a staunch and vocal supporter of Israel, have positioned their companies as the central data hubs for the U.S. government. Oracle’s cloud infrastructure is becoming the digital backbone for a system where American data is processed by companies whose leadership has a primary loyalty to Israel’s security state. This is the “Pax Judaica” in code form: a world where American data, American secrets, and American power are managed through a filter of Israeli interests.

The Defense Dependency: How We Armed Our Own Captor

The final and most critical component of this headlock is the military-industrial complex. The financial addiction we discussed in Part I is not just about campaign donations but a fundamental restructuring of the American economy around the perpetual arming of Israel. The $3.8+ billion in annual military aid is not aid; it is a taxpayer-funded subsidy for the American defense industry, a circular grift of breathtaking audacity. A reverse mafia protection racket.

Here is how the scam works: Congress allocates billions of dollars to Israel as foreign aid. This money, however, does not simply fly to Tel Aviv. By law, approximately 75% of it must be spent on American-made military hardware. The money goes from the U.S. Treasury to Israel, and then is contractually obligated to flow right back into the coffers of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Boeing. It is a money-laundering scheme of epic proportions, disguised as foreign policy. The American people are taxed to fund a jobs program for defense contractors, who in turn use their immense profits to lobby for more foreign aid and more conflict. It is a perpetual motion machine for war, and the American taxpayer is the fuel.

This dependency is codified in a U.S. policy known as “Qualitative Military Edge” (QME). This doctrine, enshrined in law, mandates that Israel must maintain a military superiority over all of its regional neighbors combined. This is not a policy of alliance; it is a policy of subjugation. It chains American foreign policy to Israel’s regional ambitions, preventing any diplomatic solution and ensuring a state of permanent, low-grade conflict that serves the interests of the military-industrial complex on both sides of the ocean. It means the United States is legally obligated to act as the quartermaster for an aggressive, expansionist power, no matter the cost to our own standing or security.

The ultimate expression of this dependency, and the final, unspoken link in the headlock, is the nuclear one. Israel’s nuclear arsenal, an open secret it refuses to officially acknowledge, is the ultimate trump card. The “Samson Option”—the doctrine that Israel would use its nuclear weapons to bring down the entire world with it if faced with existential defeat—is not just a defensive posture. It is an implicit threat of blackmail against the entire world, including the United States. It is the final checkmate, the one piece of leverage that ensures no American president, no matter how courageous, can ever truly break free. To attempt to decouple is to risk nuclear apocalypse. I say we call their bluff. Because if we continue on this path, we are going to see the above apocalypse anyway.

A great book on this is “The Samson Option: Israel's Nuclear Arsenal and American Foreign Policy” by Seymour Hersh. Read it to your kids!

Conclusion: The Path to Breaking Out of the Headlock

The headlock is absolute. The Addiction has made its way into our national DNA. It is a three-pronged grip on our intelligence, our technology, and our military. It is enforced by compromised officials, enabled by a corrupt tech sector, and justified by a perpetual grift that enriches the merchants of death. To say that ‘untangling this rat’s nest will be difficult’ is a profound understatement. It will be a fight against the most powerful and deeply entrenched forces on the planet.

But it is not impossible. The path to decoupling requires a radical and uncompromising series of actions, a political and ideological chemotherapy to kill the cancer that has metastasized throughout the American state. It must be a multi-front war, fought simultaneously on several battlefields. It will require software engineers, hackers, sympathetic moles in the agencies, and most of all patience and an undying resolve of the cognizant masses to unfuck this whole system. What does that look like?

1. Sever the Digital Spine. The first and most critical step is to perform radical surgery on our digital infrastructure. This begins with an immediate and total ban on all Israeli-linked software and hardware within all branches of the U.S. government and critical infrastructure. This includes a full forensic audit of all systems currently using technology from companies like NSO Group, Cellebrite, and Oracle. The U.S.-Israel Cybersecurity Cooperation Enhancement Act must be immediately repealed. We must build our own cyber defenses, free from the Trojan horses of a foreign power. Any company found to be sharing American data with foreign intelligence services must be immediately blacklisted and its executives prosecuted for treason.

2. Dismantle the Money-Laundering Machine. The circular flow of cash to the military-industrial complex must be cut off. The annual $3.8 billion in military aid must be terminated, not reduced, but eliminated entirely. The doctrine of “Qualitative Military Edge” must be officially and publicly renounced. Furthermore, we must launch a full-scale antitrust investigation into the top five defense contractors—Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and General Dynamics. Their influence over foreign policy is a direct threat to the republic. These companies must be broken up or placed under strict public control, their ability to lobby and donate to politicians stripped away permanently. I would add that Artificial Intelligence should also fall under public control, it’s too powerful or will become so, to let it rest in the hands of psychopaths in the Epstein files.

3. Purge the Intelligence Community. The rot within our intelligence agencies is deep. A new “Nuremberg” is required. We must establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission with the power to declassify all files related to Israeli espionage, covert operations, and influence-peddling since 1948. The figures within the CIA, NSA, and FBI who facilitated this treason must be identified, stripped of their security clearances, and prosecuted. The secret intelligence-sharing pact with Israel must be publicly repudiated and all joint operations suspended pending a full review. We must rebuild our intelligence services from the ground up with a single, overriding mandate: to serve the interests of the United States of America and no one else. Anybody caught up in this in a material way should face Capital Punishment, for lower actors, life in prison with hard labor. Sic semper tyrannis!

4. Confront the Nuclear Blackmail. This is the most dangerous and difficult step. The United States must publicly acknowledge Israel’s nuclear arsenal and force it to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, placing its Dimona facility under international inspections. I would love to have it completely dismantled but let’s start small. This will require immense political courage, as it will be met with hysterical opposition from the entire Zionist network. But it is the only way to de-fang the Samson Option. By bringing Israel’s nukes out of the shadows and into the realm of international law, we remove their power as a tool of ultimate blackmail.

5. Remove all US Bases from the Middle East Region. As we have seen during this week in early March, 2026, our ‘protection’ of Israel is a massive liability. Not only a liability for US interests in the region but for the world as a whole. Once oil production capabilities—which we are supposedly there to protect—are crippled, the entire world will plunge into an economic crisis, all this at a time when middle class working people around the world are struggling just to get by. The Arab states will soon pull all of their massive investments out of the US Stock Exchange and cause a crash we haven’t seen since 1929! Investments in the AI sector by Arab sovereign wealth funds will completely crash the tech sector and many US hedge funds and 401k will die as a result. And all for what? Some Bronze Age Jewish doomsday cult’s eschatological fantasy? Sorry for the crude language but I think it fits here, but, what the fuck are we even doing!

An understanding of the danger and a UNITY of the American people. Not sure how we are going to do that, but putting down the phones and escaping our algorithm is a great place to start. Perhaps we go back to armies of young men and women passing out flyers on the busses and trains of Western cities. Recruiting talent and insiders sympathetic to our cause. This is a revolution. To characterize it in a lesser way is to accept defeat before we even begin.

The Great Decoupling will not be a single act of Epstein’s Congress or a presidential decree. Those entities are the enemy of the people of the entire world. They should not be under any circumstances obeyed or taken seriously and should be treated with utter—albeit non-violent—contempt by the people. It will be a long, painful, and ugly process of de-programming an entire international cult and tearing down a corrupt and hyper-organized and well-funded system that has been built over three-quarters of a century. An organization that sits on the shoulders of a religion that somehow has a permanent, undeserved victim status in the Western psyche. The headlock is unyielding, the withdrawal pains will be almost unbearable, and the captor will not let go willingly. But the alternative is the complete continued subjugation of the United States, the further loss of our sovereignty, and the final descent into an abhorrent, dystopian “Pax Judaica” defined by endless war and digital servitude to an immoral and violent master who will stop at nothing including child rape and cannibalism to achieve its aims.

The first string has been pulled. The second and third are now exposed. The time for talk is over. The time for the Great Decoupling is NOW!

Don’t forget to breathe.

Be well.