I just don’t know what to say anymore. Every wack-job conspiracy theory that I’ve ever been aware of is being proven verifiably true. This is just the most recent one in a long line of what I now call “Sigh Ops”.

Enjoy

Let’s Start With What We Know

In March 2026, Iran blew up ~$3 billion worth of cutting edge American radar equipment. Within weeks, the rain came back. After ten years of drought. After their capital was pronounced uninhabitable and plans were being discussed to move millions out of the city. After the West most conveniently blamed “climate change and corruption” because it fits within their desired narrative framework.

Coincidence? Doubtful, if not mathematically impossible. But there’s a treaty gathering dust in Geneva that suggests otherwise.

The Treaty That Should Have Sounded Alarms

In 1976, the United States and the Soviet Union did something curious. While pointing thousands of thermo-nuclear missiles at each other, they sat down and negotiated a ban on weather weapons. Not nuclear weapons. Not biological weapons. Weather weapons. The kind of weapons that are mocked in the mainstream media as “conspiracy theories” are so real in fact that a treaty was signed, prohibiting their use. But that didn’t stop the US and Israel from using them.

They called it ENMOD—the Environmental Modification Convention. Seventy-eight nations signed on. The treaty specifically prohibits using “environmental modification techniques” for “military or hostile purposes” when those techniques cause “widespread, long-lasting or severe effects.”

Now ask yourself: Why would the world’s superpowers negotiate an arms control treaty for something impossible?

They wouldn’t. You don’t ban unicorn cavalry soldiers. You don’t draft treaties against time machines. Nations only prohibit weapons that already exist—or that they know are about to exist. ENMOD is the smoking gun nobody, besides maybe your weird uncle, talks about: proof that by 1976, the major powers had already developed, or anticipated developing, the capacity to weaponize the atmosphere itself. One such weapon was called HAARP. Here’s a paper proclaiming that such theories are in the realm of flat earthers. I assure you, they are not. But this is how the establishment keeps people who have evidentiary proof of malfeasance on the fringes—weaponized academia.

The Infrastructure of Denial

Fast forward to 2026. The Middle East is dotted with American radar installations—THAAD systems, communication arrays, “missile defense” infrastructure worth billions. Officially, they track ballistic missiles. Unofficially? They emit precisely the kind of high-frequency energy that atmospheric research has shown can heat moisture-bearing air, disrupt cloud formation, and redirect precipitation patterns.

These systems sat perched upwind from Iran, in the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia—right in the path of moisture-laden systems flowing from the Mediterranean. While the Emirates openly operated cloud-seeding programs (documented, photographed, boasted about in scientific journals), Iran baked under a decade-long drought. Atmospheric research confirms that cloud seeding reduces precipitation in downwind regions by 25% or more—what meteorologists term "extra area effects.”

UAE under flooding caused by weather modification

Here’s the atmospheric physics the textbooks cannot dispute with any degree of honesty: When you seed clouds upwind, you steal rain from downwind. The UAE’s documented weather modification programs operated in the exact same cloud basins that feed Iran. And those massive radar arrays? They emitted the same frequencies used in ionospheric research to manipulate charged particles in the upper atmosphere.

Was it all just a coincidence that Iran dried up while its neighbors maintained massive atmospheric manipulation infrastructure? I can’t be 100% sure, but there are far too many coincidences, and when that happens my hackles go up. This is how shadowy state entities operate. They do it in such a way that escapes normal pattern recognition checks. Only hyper-sensitive people, who have perhaps some expertise and a distinct talent for linking events that others would see as random, can do that. When these people are sniffing around the truth, academia and media are mobilised to run hit pieces on them and dismiss them as escaped mental patients. Nobody gets attacked for believing in flat earth, because it’s silly. But start talking about verifiably real climate weapons and secret seismic devices and the whole of academia will descend on you in conspicuous unison.

The Experiment That Suffered a Sudden Catastrophic Disassembly

Then came March 1st.

Iranian forces struck at least twelve radar sites, destroying them completely. We’re not talking about patched circuits and quick fixes with duct tape. America lost the rare-earth components vital to this tech, the manufacturing capacity, and some of the institutional knowledge to replace these systems. As one observer noted: “These assets are just lost.”

And then? The skies suddenly opened as if decreed by Allah himself.

Record rainfall. Overflowing dams. Snowpack in mountains that had been bare for a decade. Tehran went from “uninhabitable desert metropolis” to watching its reservoirs fill in six weeks. If you were an observant Muslim, this would look like Manna from Heaven. And perhaps it is, in a way.

The official narrative says climate change caused the drought, and... then what? I guess it just randomly stopped? Climate change doesn’t reverse itself because of a spring equinox. Natural droughts don’t end with the suddenness of a turned faucet. But, turn off a malign machine that’s been running for ten years? That’ll do it.

Either climate change is total nonsense or, it’s nonsense and it’s made to look real by DARPA.

Now I’m going to have to take a closer look at these so-called “Jewish Space Lasers.” God help us if those turn out to be real.

May the Schwartz be with you

The Uncomfortable Questions

Here’s where it gets uncomfortable for the skeptics, which in this context are the establishment normies. You can’t simultaneously believe that:

Cloud seeding works (it does—the UAE publishes papers bragging about it and experienced floods because of it)

High-frequency emitters can affect the atmosphere (HAARP’s own research confirms this)

Iran just coincidentally got biblical levels of rain in just days after destroying equipment designed to manipulate the atmosphere

Pick two! You can’t have all three. Sorry guys, but the conspiracy theorists nailed another one! How many is that, now? I really wish none of this was real and that I was wrong. That these heinous entities didn’t exist and that I really was crazy.

But the 68 page ENMOD treaty exists because the technology exists. The radars existed (past tense, lol). The drought existed.

Then the radars didn’t exist—and neither did the drought. The simplest explanation isn’t actually a conspiracy theory; it’s that we just witnessed the first documented case of a nation breaking a weather blockade by kinetic force.

It’s actually really cool when you say it like that.

Why This All Matters

If you are tempted to dismiss this as tinfoil-hat speculation, consider what you’re actually defending: the proposition that America spent billions maintaining atmospheric modification equipment in Iran’s backyard (and elsewhere) purely for defensive purposes, that this equipment had absolutely no effect on regional weather despite running during the worst drought in Iranian history, and that the drought’s miraculous end just happened to coincide with the equipment’s destruction by sheer random chance.

These beliefs demand more faith than the theory they oppose. How much more evidence do people need to finally understand that all their tax money is going to fund highly sophisticated and diabolically evil shit?!

Warning, do NOT go looking into NASA if you want to have good sleep.

The implications are significant. If atmospheric manipulation was happening—and the evidence suggests it was—then ENMOD wasn’t violated by accident. It was violated systematically, for a decade, under cover of “climate change” and “research.” The treaty designed to prevent environmental warfare became the legal cover for its continuation: as long as nobody admitted the hostile purpose, the modification could continue.

And please, hold this thought in your head from now on, as you see headlines like “tropical storms getting stronger due to climate change” or “frequency of deadly storms increasing”. These weather patterns are very likely man-made. Chaos and destruction always favors the powerful. These wild swings in weather are used as the justification for ever-increasing taxes. And the pants-shitting, existential fear they generate makes people almost exuberant to approve such increases. Those same tax dollars then get funneled into more ‘research’ of such technology to create even more climate chaos, and the cycle continues.

Conclusion

Iran's destruction of atmospheric manipulation infrastructure in March 2026 exposed operational weather warfare technology to public view. The event demonstrated that ENMOD represented genuine prohibition of workable systems, not precautionary legislation against theoretical possibility. Thirty days of rainfall following ten years of drought provides empirical confirmation of the technology's existence and effects.

So please, stop calling people conspiracy theorists. You’re only helping the lunatics in power who seek to literally control the weather.

Be well.

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