Inter-Dimensional Dissentery

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Chris D's avatar
Chris D
5h

Great piece, Tommy T. It definitely makes you wonder. And I’m at the point where, like you, things I would’ve scoffed at years ago, I take a second and even third look at now.

My only question I do have, that popped into my head when reading this was, could it be possible that the weather changes are/were a side effect of whatever the missile defense systems were emitting into the atmosphere?

That it wasn’t the reason for those systems being there — weather modification — but a side effect of those systems being there?

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