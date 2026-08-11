There are certain stories that are not merely told, but are used as the foundation for a world. For eighty years, the Holocaust has been such a story—a load-bearing pillar in the architecture of our modern reality. It is the moral bedrock upon which nations were built, laws were written, and a new global order was justified. To question the official narrative of that story is not to question the suffering of its victims, but to question the very foundations of the power structures that were emboldened in its aftermath.

This is an inquiry into the architects of those foundations. The thesis presented here is that the horror of the 20th century was not a spontaneous eruption of chaos, but a deliberate demolition. It is the argument that the same families who have financed empires for centuries, families whose symbols and associations hint at a belief system far older and stranger than we are told, saw an opportunity in the ashes of Europe. These factions fomented its destruction to rebuild it in their own image.

To those who would recoil from this theory of conspiring people, I ask only one question: Do you truly believe that the wealthiest and most powerful people on earth, the ones who fund wars and crown kings, simply leave the future to chance? Or do they, perhaps, conspire? And if they conspire, might they sometimes do so with entities foreign to you and me? And lastly, if they do conspire with other entities, do they sometimes make a Burnt Offering?

The ‘H Word’

Before we delve into the machinations of power and the sanguinary birth of the modern nation state known today as ‘Israel’—which contrary to popular mythology had only a little to do with the event known as ‘the Holocaust’—we must first understand the language of the architects. The very unique word we use to describe the greatest atrocity of the 20th century, “Holocaust,” is not a Hebrew term for tragedy or persecution—that would be “Shoah”, which is used in Jewish circles to describe this event. No, indeed it is a Greek word, holokauston, which translates literally to “burnt offering.” It is a very odd word that, before this event, was almost never used in everyday vernacular. It is a term steeped in religious ritual, a sacrifice wholly consumed by fire, offered to a deity—Molech perhaps in this case—to achieve a specific, desired outcome. It is the language of purpose, of intent, of a grand and terrible design. And to understand the designers, we must look to their own symbols and associations.

Grab a goblet of your favorite wine, this is going to get weird.

You are looking at the evil man who runs the world and his resident witch.

Consider the widely circulated photograph (above) from November 18, 2019, at the Rothschild Foundation. There, Lord Jacob Rothschild, the patriarch of one of the world’s most powerful banking dynasties, in a rare public appearance, stands comfortably beside Marina Abramović, the ‘performance artist’ or self-proclaimed ‘witch’ infamous for her bloodsoaked occult-themed “Spirit Cooking” dinners. They are not posing in front of a landscape or a portrait of a respected ancestor (or maybe they are) like many wealthy families. They are deliberately positioned before Sir Thomas Lawrence’s 1797 infamous masterpiece, “Satan Summoning His Legions.” This is not an accident, nor is it some sort of attempt at trolling. This is an ominous statement, an admission of something so dark, that to even mention this without sarcasm one will be labeled a nut-case. For those with eyes open enough to see, it is a declaration of allegiance or perhaps lineage. The official context was that Abramović was delivering the second Rothschild Foundation Lecture, but the message conveyed transcends any academic topic. It is a symbolic alignment with the very figure of rebellion, of opposition to the established order, a figure who, in their esoteric framework, represents not evil but a liberating, transformative force. You read that correctly, Lucifer is the good guy in the Rothschild home. This is the public face of a belief system that operates in the shadows, a modern manifestation of an ancient heresy. And this, my friends, is why the world feels so very hateful and execrable today.

Here’s a video made by a brave chap who ‘snuck into’ an abandoned Rothschild mansion in the UK. But finish reading my thing first.

This belief system has roots in the 18th-century cult of Sabbatai Zevi (Read: “1666 Redemption Through Sin” by Robert Sepehr) and his successor, Jacob Frank. These figures, revered by some as literal messiahs, preached a doctrine of “redemption through sin.” They believed that the only way to shatter the ‘corrupt old order’—where decency and morality stand in the way of unimaginable wealth and debauchery—and hasten a messianic age was to deliberately violate every traditional moral and religious law in the most obscene and deplorable ways possible. Basically, breaking things and screaming in your house so the cops will come. They truly think that if they act as repulsive as a human possibly can, this will force the messiah to come. They really believe that they can run a sort of divine cheat code and unleash the apocalypse, but for what ends?

To ascend to a metaphysical promised land, one must first descend into the depths of depravity. This antinomianism, this rejection of all boundaries, is the philosophical wellspring from which figures like Abramović draw their inspiration, and it provides a lens through which to view the actions of their powerful patrons like the Rothschilds. They call it ‘modern art’ but it is a worldview where destruction is not an unfortunate side effect but a necessary tool for creation. The old world, with its morality, stagnant traditions, and loyalties, must be burned to the ground like a holocaust, a sacrificial offering, to make way for the new. When viewed through this occultist lens, the Jeffrey Epstein crimes—the child rape, sacrifice, and bloodletting—make a lot more sense. Though still unimaginable to the average person walking the earth.

With this framework in mind—the language of ritual sacrifice and the philosophy of destruction as a creative force—the history of the 20th century comes into a horrifying new focus. The historical narrative of a simple, oppositional struggle between a monolithic “Nazi evil” and a helpless “Jewish good” is a dialectic fable for children and Hollywood ticket sales. The reality is a story of competing occultist factions, hidden agendas, and the use of radical forces as instruments for achieving long-term strategic goals that end in total world domination. Always remember these words, chaos and destruction favor the powerful. Or if you prefer Machiavelli, “It is much safer to be feared than loved.”

It perfectly explains the messy labor pains that humanity is experiencing now; we are in the early days of a rebirth. Just what this new demon baby will look like is anyone’s guess, but I don’t imagine it will be some morally and spiritually enlightening age. Quite the opposite, many can see it’s scaffolding in Big Tech being constructed right now.

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The Rothschilds’ Real Estate Project, Hedging for the Post-American World

At the dawn of the 20th century, the Zionist project faced an existential problem. The vast majority of European Jews, particularly the successful and assimilated banking and professional classes, had no interest in abandoning their lives in Berlin, Vienna, or Paris for an uncertain future in a comparatively barren corner of the Ottoman Empire. The Rothschilds themselves, publicly at least, were lukewarm to the idea until they realized what a well-placed strategic economic outpost it could be. A foreign real estate holding literally floating in a sea of oil, a resource which at the time was beginning to take its place at the top of industrial energy production. Why risk their entrenched positions within the European aristocracy for a speculative venture in the desert? This opposition was not limited to the secular, assimilated elites. Crucially, the most observant Jews were also vehemently opposed, as their theology held that a return to the Holy Land was strictly forbidden until the coming of the Messiah—a position many still vociferously hold to this day. This created a rare, and perhaps convenient, agreement between the two poles of the Jewish world: the wealthy, who had no desire to leave their European comfort, and the devout, who believed it was a sin to preempt God's divine plan—they would need a lot of convincing. Yet, it should be noted that the rich Jews (and Kabbalist Luciferians masquerading as Jews) were often the most hateful toward their observant brethren, viewing their ancient traditions as an embarrassing obstacle to full acceptance in European society. And if one has read the Talmud or medieval accounts of some of the rituals, one will understand why they held this disdain. The Zionists needed a catalyst of unimaginable force to solve this “motivation problem.” They needed an event so terrifying, so absolute in its horror, that it would make the very idea of remaining in Europe an existential impossibility and render all theological objections moot. It had to send an electric shock through the entire diasporic conscience.

They needed to make a burnt offering.

But the design was not merely political; it was a numbers game. To create the ultimate moral justification for the State of Israel, the architects needed a figure of such staggering, almost biblical proportions that it would silence all criticism of the inevitable atrocities to come. And here, too, the narrative reveals its artificial construction. The sacred number of “six million” was not a somber statistic discovered after the war; it may have been a pre-existing propaganda tool, a mantra repeated for decades before Hitler even came to power.

As far back as the late 1800s, Jewish pressure groups, with outlets like The New York Times as their primary vehicle, were already sounding the alarm about a “holocaust” of six million Jews in czarist Russia. Fundraising campaigns throughout the early 20th century, particularly during and after World War I, repeatedly invoked the suffering and imminent extermination of “six million” Jews in Eastern Europe. This figure was not a precise demographic count but a symbolic, emotionally charged number used to garner political and financial support for Zionist goals, and in hindsight it looks a lot like product branding. The Nazis themselves even picked up the propaganda, with Goebbels referencing the extermination of “some six million Jews” in the East in 1941. The fact that the figure was being used by both the victims and the perpetrators before the war’s end should, at the very least, raise questions. I should warn my readers though, raising those questions can get you locked up in many Western countries—which is a totally normal response to a valid, good faith question. That was sarcasm.

The claim that this number represents the actual death toll in the camps does not withstand scrutiny. The figure of six million was not established through a methodical count of bodies or records in the immediate aftermath of the war. Instead, it was cemented decades later, with historians like Lucy Dawidowicz and Wolfgang Benz offering their own methodologies in the 1970s to arrive at a number that conveniently matched the pre-war propaganda—the ‘sigil’ if you will. The narrative was carefully constructed, piece by piece, with the Nuremberg trials serving as a stage for testimonies that would solidify the story in the public consciousness. Remember, all it had to do was shock the conscience. That can be done with various means of film, literature, news reels, etc. Then, laws were passed meant to punish (and they have) anybody who so much as asks a question as to the legitimacy of the figure. After this was completed, the media, publishing, and film industry set about cementing this into the global consciousness through ad nauseum mentions of this number. Thousands of books and films later, you would be hard pressed to find any serious person willing to even mildly pick away at that number, to do so would mean career suicide. Neo-Nazis? Sure, that’s easy. But serious scholars with access to all the archives? Not a chance, though in private and off the record they will be a bit more rational and conservative with the number, when their tenure, reputation, and in some cases physical safety isn’t threatened. I am not saying that it was six million or that it wasn’t, I haven’t studied it enough. But we must admit that it’s a bit odd that this very distinct number kept coming up for decades before the 1930s. And that usually when people toss a ballpark estimate out, they generally use the number five or ten, six is a very important number in the world of the occult, where the Rothschilds and their army of Sabbatean Frankists reside. Even if one person is killed for reasons of blind hatred or a political goal, it is too many.

My assumption is, therefore, that the number six million was a target or even a sigil, not a result. It was a pre-written conclusion in search of evidence. In occultist circles, numbers matter and the number six is by far the most consequential. By repeating a figure for half a century, the architects of the design ensured that when the time came, the world would accept it without question—or be punished. The Holocaust, as we are taught to remember it, was a historical event but also a meticulously crafted tradition based loosely in truth, a “burnt offering” whose symbolic power was derived from a number that had been in circulation long before the first camp was ever built. This manipulation and academic and media saturation of statistics was the final, crucial piece of the grand design, transforming a brutal political upheaval into a unique and unparalleled moral tragedy that could be used to justify the creation of a state and shield it from all criticism. It had to be six, or their deity wouldn’t accept the ‘offering’. I know my readers, like myself probably don’t believe in this numerology, demonology, or gematria, but that doesn’t matter because the people running the world from deep in the shadows do believe in it and that is all that matters.

He Was Just Some Impassioned Homeless Painter

This “burnt offering” is where the paths of the Zionist atheist ideologues and the antinomian financiers converged. The rise of Adolf Hitler was not some unforeseen tragedy; it was a seized opportunity at the very least if not completely scripted and planned. But to get their man into position, the path had to be cleared. Hitler's rise was not an organic phenomenon; I argue that it was a sequence of engineered events. After the failed Beer Hall Putsch, he was convicted of treason—a crime that should have seen him hang or at least ended his career and deported him as an Austrian. Instead, he received a laughably lenient sentence, serving only nine months in a comfortable prison cell where he was treated like a celebrity and given the time to dictate Mein Kampf. He was actually put in a cell with a talented writer, Rudolf Hess, where he could pen his ‘masterpiece’ which would further sell the idea, the man, and the plan. The very justice system that was supposed to crush him instead gave him a springboard. Why? Because powerful industrialists and bankers, like Fritz Thyssen and Hjalmar Schacht, saw him not as a traitor, but as a useful tool against the Judeo communists, and the banking family of the Rothschilds saw him as the catalyst that could get their desert real estate project moving. It is all so impossibly cynical, but stay with me.

His path was further cleared in 1932. The Nazis were running out of money, their momentum stalling. At this critical juncture, a secret meeting was held at the home of Baron Kurt von Schröder, a banker with extensive international connections. Attended by industrialists and Hitler himself, the meeting resulted in a massive infusion of cash that revived the Nazi party’s fortunes for the final election push. The final, most glaring “coincidence” was his appointment as Chancellor in January 1933. The man who could have stopped him, President Paul von Hindenburg, despised him. Yet, Hindenburg was persuaded by his advisors, including former Chancellor Franz von Papen and industrialist Baron Kurt von Schröder, to appoint Hitler as the new Chancellor. A man who, with his band of violent ruffians had just attempted to overthrow the government, was now being appointed chancellor. This does not happen unless somebody with a very firm grip on government wants it to happen—remember, your government is not the top of the pyramid. Von Papen famously told the aging president that they could “tame” Hitler, that he would be a useful, puppeted frontman while the traditional elites retained control. “In two months,” von Papen said, “we’ll have pushed Hitler so far into a corner that he’ll squeak.” I do not believe this was a miscalculation; it was a deliberate unleashing with full, albeit secret support from the German aristocracy, which included many prominent Jewish moguls. The German elites thought they were using Hitler, but in the grand design, he thought he was using them. But the big question is, if Hitler was a sock puppet, who or what had their arm up his backside? I don’t know, I’m asking you.

With their instrument of chaos in place, the next phase began. The most damning piece of evidence is the Haavara Agreement of 1933. Here was the supposedly rabidly anti-semitic Nazi state, actively and officially facilitating the emigration of Jews to Palestine. This pact, negotiated between the Nazis and the Zionist Federation of Germany, allowed Jews to transfer their assets by purchasing German goods that would then be shipped to Palestine and sold. The Nazis even allowed the Zionist flag to be flown alongside the Swastika at pro-emigration events. This was not the policy of a regime that simply wanted to exterminate Jews; it was the policy of a regime that, for a time, shared the Zionists’ goal: the transfer of Jews from Europe to Palestine. The Nazis wanted a Jew-free, non-communist Europe, and the Zionists wanted a Jew-filled Palestine. Their interests temporarily aligned. There was zero talk of anything even remotely resembling “extermination”—yet.

But there was just one problem, the Haavara Agreement yielded only a trickle of Jewish migrants. To truly populate the new state and generate the global political will for its creation, a deluge was required. This is where the “burnt offering” comes into play. The Third Reich, fueled by an Occult ideology of racial purity and national rebirth, became the perfect instrument for this sacrifice. It was a regime so vile, so radical, so nihilistic, and so unconstrained by traditional morality that it was capable of perpetrating an act of industrial-scale slaughter that would serve the purposes of others. The Holocaust, in this context, was not just an expression of Nazi hatred; it was the ultimate “push.” It was the ritual ‘burning’ of European Jewry that would solve the Zionist problem once and for all. It created a refugee crisis of such moral urgency that the world could not ignore it. It provided the emotional and political capital to turn the Balfour Declaration’s vague (and often misinterpreted) promise into the hard reality of the State of Israel. The potent horror of the camps became the ultimate justification, silencing opposition and branding any criticism of the new state as anti-semitism. A sort of “get-out-of-criticism-free card.” And all it cost them was the lives of some number of millions of innocent, working class Jewish people, Russian soldiers, Roma, etc.

Though we speak of slaughter in this context, I would like to note that there are arguments that have been made that the intent was never to exterminate the people. Only to relocate them so that Germany could rid itself of the violent Bolshevik menace. Though I think that argument would be hard to prove so I will leave it alone, though some have tried. Let’s not forget, though that the German people had only two decades prior watched the entire Romanov family, including the children, viciously executed and thousands of Orthodox churches burned and their clergy murdered. And in contemporary times of the 1930s some roughly 30 million Russian Christians were slaughtered by this same menace. Knowing that contemporary Germans had seen that unfold, it is easy to make the leap into assuming that eradication might have been something they were open to, but I can’t say.

After the war, the plan moved into its final phase. The very families that had maintained a public distance from the project now stepped forward to finance the new state. Edmond de Rothschild poured millions into building Israel’s infrastructure. They funded the Knesset and established foundations, presenting themselves as the saviors of the Jewish people—despite having ostensibly sacrificed such a large number of them to kick start the migratory process. It is the classic “problem-reaction-solution” model on a geopolitical scale. They helped create the conditions for the crisis in aiding Hitler’s rise (a Europe hostile to Jews), which elicited the desired and very much understandable fear reaction (the desperate desire for a Jewish state), and then they provided the solution (the financial and political backing for Israel). They then paid the Jewish American mobsters like Meyer Lansky to use their smuggling routes to bring in pilfered WW2 weapons to terrorists like the Stern Gang and Irgun (IZL) to murder and displace the indigenous population, and voilà!

A nation is born from money and human sacrifice.

Out of the Ashes

The photograph of Rothschild and Abramović is the modern-day equivalent of the Haavara Agreement. It is a glimpse behind the curtain, a symbolic acknowledgment of the truly demonic nature of the enterprise with a pre-Judaic six pointed star of Remphan as its symbol—later attributed to King David. A symbol, I will remind you, which is never mentioned anywhere in the Torah. It tells us that the players are still the same, and the philosophy remains unchanged. Hitler was the metaphorical gun to the head, the Holocaust was the burnt offering, and Palestine was the prize. The accepted mainstream narrative of simple opposition is massive oversimplification at best. The truth is that the most virulent anti-semite in history became the most effective tool for the realization of a Zionist dream, a dream nurtured in the minds of those who understand that to build a new world, you must first be willing to burn the old one to the ground. Without Adolf Hitler’s virulent bloodlust, the Rothschilds and the World Zionist Organization would have never been able to convince enough Jewish people to move to that hostile desert territory.

The narrative of Hitler as an autonomous agent of pure evil and the Germans as complicit monsters is a comforting one because it absolves everyone else of responsibility. It allows us to see history as an elementary struggle of ‘good versus evil.’ But the truth is actually far more disturbing. There were no “good guys” in the centers of power at that time. The evidence suggests that Hitler’s rise was facilitated, his actions were tolerated and even enabled by many in power, and his ultimate “crime” was not just the murder of millions of Jews, Roma, homosexuals, soldiers, and civilians across Europe, but his role as the unwitting, or perhaps witting, instrument of a design that transcended National Socialism. He was the ultimate controlled opposition, a puppeted monster unleashed to perform a specific function: to terrify the Jewish people into abandoning their homes in Europe and to horrify the world into granting them a state of their own despite zero verifiable familial or genetic ties to the land. A diabolical plan so effective that we still feel the reverberations to this day.

The gun was loaded, aimed, and fired, and out of the smoke and ashes, the State of Israel emerged. The architects of the design, the financiers in London and New York, could wash their hands of the violence, publicly mourning the victims while privately celebrating the successful completion of their grand project. This is not a simple story of Fascism versus Judaism; it is a story of power using the most potent forces at its disposal—ideology, hatred, and human suffering—to redraw the map of the world.

Perhaps, in the end, it was nothing more than a misanthropic real estate transaction, paid for in blood.

Be well

Postscript: A final note to those who harbor a blanket hatred for Jews or any group for that matter; you believe you are acting in opposition, but you are playing their game perfectly. The architects I wrote about in this piece stoke your rage and then weaponize it, using it as their moral and political cover for murder and bloodletting on a mass scale. Today it is the Palestinian and Persian people, but tomorrow it might be you. Your hatred is not a threat to their system; it is the very engine that powers it. If you truly want to oppose them, you must first understand that your prejudice is their most valuable asset. Starve them of it. And try loving and forgiving people, I will too, it seems to be the only thing these monsters truly fear.

Be smart