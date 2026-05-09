Inter-Dimensional Dissentery

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Theworldidreamof
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You are absolutely right that they are planning on doing something like this. All we can continue to do is get out in front of them as you are doing and share it around widely so as to make it ineffectual if they do. Also don't forget after the vaccines, and even before them with other technologies, their ability now to beam visions directly into people's heads and possibly even make them see things that are not even there. Remember the spinning circle of death videos of people after they had taken the vaccines. We are entering into really crazy times soon.

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