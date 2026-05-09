A lot of things are starting to converge in the public sphere recently, and if you’re paying attention, they are hard to ignore. This is by far the weirdest thing I’ve ever researched or even devoted a single thought to. I promise you I’m ok and I tried to keep this as grounded as one can. Certain capabilities which have been developed separately over decades are now reaching their zenith. A point of convergence where they could, if one wanted to, use them together in an orchestrated way to cause panic, hysteria, or existential dread in the minds of people around the world. To what ends, I don’t know. You tell me after reading it. I’m simply writing this to let it be known that some of us are beginning to piece it all together in the hopes of ruining the big ‘surprise party’ so forgive the typos. Disclaimer: this is all speculation based on real and available unclassified information being put together in my own mind. This is not in any way a prediction or a warning of things that are definitely to come. So, relax, we are just exploring actual capabilities and what they could be used for. Thanks!

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Prologue: The Normalization of the Impossible

On July 26, 2023, retired Air Force Major David Grusch sat before the House Oversight Committee and stated, under oath and penalty of perjury, that the United States government has recovered “non-human” biological remains and that “multi-decade” programs have illegally concealed this fact from Congressional oversight. He was not laughed out of the room. Instead, the clip traveled through social media feeds with an unusual taxonomic label: “credible.” It was then recommended that the discussion be moved to a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF).

This was not an era like 1952, when the CIA formed the Robertson Panel to debunk flying saucer reports through media ridicule. It was not even 2016, when the New York Times buried the Pentagon’s $22 million Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (ATIP) on page A14. In 2023, the story landed above the fold and stayed there. Something had shifted—not in the evidence, which remained in stubbornly grainy photography and testimonial, but in the institutional permission to take it seriously.

The question we should all be asking is why now? Why are things that are mocked and ridiculed for decades suddenly front page news? Why were people literally institutionalized for investigating it? And more precisely: what infrastructure has been assembled that makes disclosure not just possible, but strategically necessary?

For three decades, a specific strain of conspiracy theory held that governments were preparing to stage a false alien invasion or religious revelation using advanced projection technology. The theory was dismissed because the technology seemed impossible, despite signed treaties to limit the use of the technology—that “doesn’t exist.” But in the years between 1994 (when Canadian journalist Serge Monast first outlined “Project Blue Beam”) and 2026, three parallel developments have matured: the ability to modify the upper atmosphere for display purposes, the ability to generate convincing synthetic realities through artificial intelligence, and a global governance architecture hungry for unifying, purportedly, against extraterrestrial or extra-dimensional threats.

These systems have never been tested together. But for the first time in history, they exist simultaneously. All the pieces now exist in a mosaic but are quickly being connected together, and humanity is being primed for the ‘Big Show’.

A man giving the finger to man-made auroras in Norway

Part 1: The Prism Above

The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program in Gakona, Alaska has operated since 1993 with an official mandate: to study the ionosphere, the electrified upper layer of Earth’s atmosphere that begins roughly 50 miles above sea level and extends to 400 miles. The facility’s Instrumental Research Instrument (IRI) consists of 180 crossed dipole antennas capable of transmitting 3.6 megawatts of high-frequency radio energy into specific regions of the ionosphere. You can see all of the global weather modification assets here.

What HAARP officially does is well documented. It heats small patches of the ionosphere, creating temporary disturbances that researchers use to study radio propagation, satellite communication interference, and the fundamental physics of plasma. What it can also do is where the documentation becomes more interesting and less discussed in the public realm.

From 2017 to present, HAARP conducted multiple “airglow” campaigns—experiments specifically designed to produce visible optical emissions in the night sky through ionospheric heating. The phenomenon is real, photographed (see above photo), and scientifically established. When high-frequency energy excites ionospheric electrons, they collide with oxygen atoms that subsequently emit photons at specific wavelengths. The result is a faint, localized glow that resembles a artificial aurora, visible under the right conditions from the ground.

The key variable is power. HAARP’s 3.6 megawatts, while substantial, creates only marginal visible effects. But HAARP is not the only facility. EISCAT’s heating facility near Tromsø, Norway operates at 1.2 megawatts with over 1 gigawatt effective radiated power. Russia’s Sura facility, operational since 1981, has transmitted at frequencies between 4.3 and 9.5 MHz at power levels up to 80 megawatts. And these are the publicly known facilities.

Beyond HF heating, directed energy research has achieved finer resolution. Laser-induced plasma imaging uses femtosecond pulses to ionize air molecules at specific coordinates, creating brief emission points in three-dimensional space—actual light sources suspended in empty atmosphere. Researchers at Brigham Young University have demonstrated this principle, addressing individual “voxels” rapidly enough to form volumetric images visible from multiple angles without any physical substrate. The technology remains laboratory-scale, but establishes the physics: specific atmospheric locations can be made to emit structured light on command, creating the addressable “pixels” for volumetric display. See video below:

In 1991, physicist Bernard Eastlund patented “Method and Apparatus for Altering a Region in the Earth’s Atmosphere, Ionosphere, and/or Magnetosphere” (US Patent 4,686,605). The patent describes using ground-based transmitters to create “magnetic mirror(s)” for focusing particle beams and “selective absorption areas” for electromagnetic radiation. Eastlund explicitly discussed the potential for altering atmospheric conditions to impact global communications and weather patterns. The patent was assigned to APTI, a company later acquired by E-Systems, a major defense contractor with documented CIA work.

None of this proves a concealed weapons program. But it establishes that the atmospheric layer—specifically the ionosphere—has been understood since at least the 1980s as modifiable terrain. The atmosphere is not passive background. It is a medium that can be excited, heated, and potentially used as a projection surface. Especially if one were to add certain light refracting particles creating density layers which can produce a mirage effect.

The crucial question becomes: if 1980s technology could produce localized atmospheric glows, and 2020s technology has amplified power and precision capabilities, what display phenomena are now achievable? And if such phenomena were achieved, would the audience understand them as technological or transcendent? These converging threads suggest an infrastructure not merely capable of projection, but an audience prepared to receive it as revelation.

Part 2: The Disclosure Industrial Complex

In December 2017, the New York Times published “Glowing Auras and ‘Black Money’: The Pentagon’s Mysterious U.F.O. Program,” revealing that the Department of Defense had quietly funded the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) from 2007 to 2012. The story included declassified video of Navy encounters with UAPs—unidentified aerial phenomena, the sanitized rebranding of UFOs.

$1 Trillion gets you this kind of imaging?

The timing mattered. The story broke during the Trump administration’s first year, when conventional media was searching for non-Russia national security narratives. But what began as a curiosity deepened. Luis Elizondo, the Pentagon official who ran AATIP, resigned in 2017 specifically to push for Congressional disclosure. By 2023, he was testifying alongside Grusch and former Navy pilot David Fravor, describing objects demonstrating acceleration beyond known physics. All of it seemed scripted and perfectly timed.

The progression is worth mapping. In 2017, the Pentagon admitted UFOs were real but suggested they were foreign adversaries. In 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a preliminary assessment acknowledging 144 military encounters with unexplained objects. In 2022, Congress established the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). By 2023, the narrative had moved from “unexplained objects” to “non-human intelligence” and “biological remains.”

What changed? Not the evidence. The 2017 Nimitz encounter video remained the same 2004 footage. The shift was institutional. Senior intelligence officials, including former CIA directors John Brennan and James Woolsey and former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, began publicly signaling that UAPs deserved serious consideration. The acronym changed and the stigma evaporated with coordinated speed.

This is where the “disclosure” framing becomes suspect. True transparency would involve data release, unrestricted scientific access, and public availability of physical materials. What occurred instead was a managed narrative shift—from ridicule to credibility, from fringe to Congressional hearing rooms—without corresponding material transparency.

The beneficiaries are visible in the legislative record. The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act included provisions for UAP whistleblower protections and established reporting mechanisms that bypassed traditional classification barriers. The 2024 defense budget allocated increased funding (a mere $11Million) for AARO and space situational awareness. The “threat narrative” was taking shape: unidentified objects of unknown origin with apparent capabilities exceeding known technology, operating in restricted military airspace.

Whether genuine extraterrestrial contact or advanced terrestrial technology, the policy infrastructure was being built to treat it as a defense priority requiring national, then international, coordination.

Part 3: Blue Beam Revisited

In 1994, Canadian journalist Serge Monast outlined a speculative framework for manufactured revelation using then-hypothetical technology: atmospheric projection capable of simulating religious or extraterrestrial phenomena at scale, amplified by psychological operations designed to manufacture consensus—the framework was widely ridiculed. The specific predictions failed—timeline and agencies were wrong—but the underlying inquiry warrants re-examination through a 2026 lens.

Monast envisioned centralized “space shows” using holographic projection and coordinated global spectacle. The 1990s technology could not achieve this. But distributed infrastructure has since emerged that accomplishes similar ends through different means:

Atmospheric projection: Ionospheric heating facilities can create plasma phenomena at specific altitudes—visible glows manipulable in shape and movement. The atmosphere becomes a volumetric display surface rather than passive backdrop.

Holographic density: LED drone swarms capable of coordinated 3D formations, laser-induced plasma imaging, and atmospheric excitation produce light formations that appear to be solid objects suspended in the sky. Collectively, these create the “physical” component of spectacle.

AI-generated narrative consistency: Monast could not have predicted the ability to generate thousands of corroborating witness accounts, photographic evidence, and video documentation artificially, then seed them across platforms before verification can respond. Each synthetic document unique enough to avoid detection patterns.

Ubiquitous recording paradox: Everyone carries documentation devices. A genuine event is automatically recorded by thousands of independent sources—but the same infrastructure means a manufactured event can be retroactively supported by “discovered” footage from multiple angles, with AI ensuring no two videos are identical.

The 1990s theory feared top-down projection from satellites. The 2026 risk is networked generation: satellites deliver targeting data, ionospheric heaters prepare atmospheric conditions, social media algorithms ensure viral transmission, and AI manufactures corroboration before analysis. Whether any coordination exists matters less than whether the capability exists simultaneously for the first time in history.

Part 4: The Synthetic Witness

In February 2024, OpenAI unveiled Sora, a text-to-video model capable of generating—albeit clunky at first—photorealistic footage from simple prompts. The demonstrations included aerial scenes, crowds, and natural phenomena indistinguishable from documentary footage. The technology was not released publicly, but its existence set the boundary: video was no longer evidentiary.

Sora represents only the consumer-facing frontier. Behind classification barriers, defense contractors have operated video synthesis capabilities for years. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) funded the “Media Forensics” program precisely because synthetic media had become an operational concern. By 2018, DARPA was holding competitions to detect AI-generated content—acknowledging that generation had outpaced detection.

The implications for staged events are profound. Consider a scenario: a major city witnesses apparent anomalous craft descending from a cloud formation. Multiple videos from different angles surface on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Local news stations receive viewer submissions. The footage looks authentic because it is authentic—authentic files, just synthetically generated. Each video has unique characteristics: different compression artifacts, slightly different angles, variable image noise patterns that correspond to different phone models.

Current capabilities allow generation of:

Audio : Complete voice synthesis requiring only seconds of sample audio. A “whistleblower” recording can be manufactured from public speech samples.

Photography : Single images or sequences with consistent lighting, physics, and environmental conditions.

Video : Multi-second clips with coherent motion and physics simulation.

Narrative corroboration: AI can generate witness accounts with varying levels of detail, geographic specificity, and personality markers, avoiding the repetition that would reveal coordination.

The infrastructure of verification—what we collectively agree constitutes “evidence”—depends on the difficulty of fabrication. When fabrication becomes commonplace, consensus becomes programmable.

This is not hypothetical. In 2023, non-state actors used AI-generated images to influence regional elections. The barrier to entry is software, not hardware or specialized expertise. The intersection with UAP disclosure is obvious: the moment of “contact” may be indistinguishable from the moment of rendering, and the verification tools have not kept pace with generation capabilities.

Detection methods do exist—digital forensics can identify synthetic artifacts, metadata analysis can reveal provenance, cross-platform correlation can identify coordination patterns. But these methods require time, expertise, and institutional endorsement. In the hours after a staged event, when attention peaks and narrative coherence crystallizes, verification travels slower than belief.

Part 5: The Global Governance Vacuum

Following World War II, the major powers constructed an international order: the United Nations, Bretton Woods financial institutions, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade. This architecture assumed that nation-states would remain the primary actors and that war between major powers could be prevented through economic interdependence. Swing and a miss!

By 2024, that assumption was strained. The post-Cold War 'end of history' moment had passed. Regional conflicts proliferated. Financial systems demonstrated fragility. The COVID-19 pandemic had demonstrated in real-time how quickly populations would accept centralized health surveillance, digital verification systems, and cross-border coordination mechanisms that would have been politically impossible five years prior. Simultaneously, public trust in national governments declined across developed nations.

The governance vacuum is architectural. Existing international bodies lack enforcement power, just look at the toothless UN and ICC in the face of a modern atrocity. Nation-states struggle with problems exceeding their borders: pandemic response, ‘economic migration’, lack of artificial intelligence regulation, asteroid defense. The logic of centralization has returned—this time under the banner of “global challenges requiring global solutions.” The very stuff Orwell and others warned us about.

The space domain provides the ultimate global challenge. Unlike terrestrial threats, atmospheric or orbital phenomena cannot be addressed unilaterally. Nor can they be independently confirmed of debunked. I don’t have a spaceship, do you? No single nation controls the ionosphere. No single nation could respond to apparent “contact.” Space Force, established in 2019, and the Artemis Accords, signed by 33 nations as of 2024, represent the institutional scaffolding for coordinated space activity.

UAPs—operating without national registration, demonstrating apparent capabilities beyond current military technology, appearing in restricted airspace—force a choice. Either they are adversarial (requiring unified defense), commercial (requiring unified regulation), or non-terrestrial (requiring unified response). All three paths lead to expanded international coordination mechanisms. And of course higher taxes, less transparency, and fewer liberties.

The specific fear of “one world government” has historically been coded as paranoia. But the functional equivalent—interoperable surveillance, coordinated emergency protocols, unified threat response, shared infrastructure for atmospheric and space monitoring—does not require a formal world state. It requires an event that makes such coordination self-evident. And it won’t be a proper government doing it. The controls of these mechanisms are mostly under private, overlapping interests.

Part 6: The Rapture Mechanism

The anthropologist Clifford Geertz described religion as a “system of symbols” that establishes “powerful, pervasive, and long-lasting moods and motivations” by formulating “conceptions of a general order of existence.” What Geertz recognized is that religious experience is not primarily intellectual assent to propositions; it is the psychological orientation toward awe, transcendence, and the suspension of ordinary mundane physical categories.

Contact with non-human intelligence—whether genuine or simulated—triggers precisely this reorientation. The “disclosure” narrative increasingly employs explicitly religious terminology: “consciousness,” “higher dimensions,” “non-material reality,” “interconnectedness.” Former intelligence officials speak of “non-human intelligence” using vocabulary borrowed from mystical traditions.

The phenomenon is cross-cultural. Medieval Europe saw apparitions of religious significance in atmospheric phenomena. Indigenous cultures across the Americas maintain traditions of star people and sky beings. The twentieth century added “flying saucer” mythology, which oscillated between technological (Martian crafts) and spiritual (Space Brothers) interpretations.

Hollywood has conducted the dress rehearsal. Spielberg taught us how lights in the sky should look and feel. Sagan (via Zemeckis in Contact) mapped the institutional response: the Congressional hearings, the skeptical scientific community, the civilian transformed by experience. Villeneuve's Arrival prepared us for non-linear communication and the linguistic-military challenge of translation. By 2026, the population has already lived through fictional contact hundreds of times. The emotional responses are pre-wired.

This psychological infrastructure matters because it determines response, not truth. A population with dormant expectations of transcendent contact—cultivated through decades of science fiction, New Age spirituality, and institutional religion—will process atmospheric events through specific interpretive lenses. The event need not be “real” in an empirical sense to be “real” in its political and social consequences.

The concept of “rapture” need not be understood literally. Any event that appears to rupture ordinary reality—immediate, undeniable, transformative—creates a before and after. The technological simulation of such an event, if convincing, produces the same psychological posture as a genuine occurrence: suspension of ordinary skepticism, openness to new authority structures, willingness to sacrifice previous commitments for apparent transcendence.

It should be noted that the 'Rapture' itself—bodily ascension before final judgment—entered Christian theology only in the 1830s (Darby), not from ancient tradition. The most culturally dominant 'end times' narrative is barely older than the telegraph.

So the question is not whether such an event will occur, but whether we—individually and collectively—have retained any capacity to distinguish authentic mystery from engineered revelation.

Part 7: Convergence Scenarios

Four plausible scenarios emerge from the intersection of these technologies:

Scenario A: Gradual Acclimatization

Current trends continue. Congressional hearings produce fragmented disclosures. The Pentagon releases additional footage that they’ve been holding on to. Academic institutions begin formal UAP research programs. Public opinion shifts gradually toward acceptance of (faked) ‘non-human intelligence’ without a singular dramatic moment. The infrastructure is tested piecemeal. Atmospheric experiments continue publicly as ionospheric research. AI-generated imagery becomes ubiquitous enough that individual instances lose significance. The transition happens slowly enough that no single event triggers resistance.

Scenario B: The Accelerated Event

A coordinated “contact” event occurs. Multiple global locations witness similar phenomena simultaneously—atmospheric disturbances, apparent craft, possibly “landing” or close approach like Oumuamoua. The ‘event’ is photographed, videotaped, and corroborated by “credible” witnesses. Response protocols activate. International communication channels open. The governance framework expands within weeks rather than years. The event’s provenance—genuine, adversarial, or manufactured—becomes less relevant than the institutional response it enables. Watch for guys like Joe Rogan talking about this nonstop and only using the adjective “wild” to describe this show. So annoying…

Scenario C: The Simulation Break

Rather than staging an external event, the revelation concerns the technology itself. Disclosure that atmospheric modification, AI synthesis, and psychological operations have been operational longer than publicly admitted. The “public” becomes the subject of a revealed experiment. The question shifts from “are we alone?” to “have we been managed?” This scenario carries higher risk but potentially greater long-term control—shared revelation of shared manipulation potentially produces solidarity rather than fragmentation. Nothing really happened, but also nothing will ever be the same.

Scenario D: The Botched Spectacle

A poorly executed atmospheric projection—technically flawed, obviously synthetic to critical observers—is released through official channels. Partisan activation follows immediately: one faction accepts the spectacle as vindication, interpreting its seams as “suppressed truth”; another identifies manipulation and fixates on the perpetrators. Debate metastasizes into tribal identity, with technical arguments becoming proxy battles for tribal alignment, and everybody’s an expert suddenly. Epstein’s networks, Iran war, Gaza genocide, currency inflation—these vanish from discourse not through suppression but through public exhaustion, as the contested spectacle consumes available attention. Trust erodes not through convincing display, but through the realization that institutions would attempt such manipulation, compounded by recognition that populations will embrace it regardless. What remains is exhausted epistemic fragmentation: separate realities operating in parallel, ungovernable and ungoverned, while coordination infrastructure operates beneath the noise, unexamined.

Each scenario prefers different infrastructure configurations. Scenario A requires media coordination and narrative patience. Scenario B requires atmospheric preparation, AI capabilities, and rapid-response governance mechanisms. Scenario C requires documentation of historical programs that can be released strategically. Scenario D is my favorite, and I think the most likely. The global “elite” just aren’t that capable and they are up against the aggregate of human skepticism and intelligence.

All require the same foundation: public uncertainty about what constitutes verification in an age of unprecedented institutional distrust. Very poor timing if one wants to pull off an operation that requires a high degree of trust and suspended disbelief.

Chapter 8: The Infrastructure Test

What would be required to stage a convincing mass anomalous event in 2026? The checklist is instructive:

Atmospheric Conditions: The ionosphere’s state varies with solar activity, season, and time of day. Optimal conditions for excitation require specific electron density profiles. Facilities like HAARP and EISCAT have schedules; their operation is not continuous. Monitoring their transmission notices provides advance warning of atmospheric “preparation.” This all seems like a big hurdle to clear if any nefarious actors are planning something.

Display Technology: Volumetric projection through plasma excitation requires power densities achievable by ionospheric heaters. Coordinated satellite positioning (GPS, Starlink, dedicated military assets) provides targeting precision. The phenomenon would likely be localized—visible within tens of miles, not globally—to avoid the logistical challenges of simultaneous global projection. Besides, it’s not night everywhere at once despite what the flat earth community would have you think. And daytime projections wouldn’t have the same “pop” visually.

Documentation: The event requires witnesses, but not too many. Remote locations allow controlled access. Military personnel or radar operators provide “credible” confirmation. AI-generated civilian video and photography supplies social media documentation. The combination of official and unofficial sources creates overlapping verification networks.

Narrative Preparation: The media ecology must be conditioned to accept anomalous reports without immediate debunking. Congressional hearings, Pentagon releases, and mainstream journalism coverage from 2017-present have accomplished this conditioning. In 2026 congress is re-opening this discussion to keep it fresh.

Response Framework: International communication channels must exist to coordinate “unprecedented” events. The UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, national space agencies, and military-to-military hotlines operated for decades provide this infrastructure. As two wars rage on around the near east, surveillance, both civilian and military, are at an all time high so reports would be ample.

Against this checklist, the 2026-2027 period is uniquely enabled. The component technologies have matured simultaneously and will continue to do so. The narrative preparation is complete. The governance vacuum is visible. The people have been primed by Hollywood, Church, and the likes of Joe Rogan. The only missing variable is the decision to activate.

Epilogue: Watching the Watchers

This investigation does not prove that a manufactured revelation event is imminent. Proof would require access to classified schedules, operational plans, and coordination documents that remain unavailable. What this investigation establishes is narrower but significant: the capability exists for the first time in history, and the conditions favor deployment.

The specific conspiracy theories of the 1990s were wrong about timing and specific agencies, but perhaps correct about trajectory. Technologies dismissed as impossible have been developed through parallel classified and open research tracks. The “paranoid” style of American conspiracy thinking may have been more accurate about institutional intent than the “rational” style of mainstream institutional trust.

But intent remains unproven. The atmospheric heaters may continue their stated research missions. UAP disclosure may represent genuine uncertainty rather than managed revelation. AI may democratize verification rather than destroy it. Global governance frameworks may respond to genuine threats rather than create them.

The question that remains is not whether the scenario described here will happen, but what safeguards exist to ensure it cannot happen. What institutional or public checks would detect atmospheric preparation for non-research purposes? What media infrastructure could verify imagery faster than AI could generate it? What public literacy would enable populations to question apparently transcendent events?

History suggests that technologies assembled for specific purposes rarely remain unused. The atomic bomb was built to be dropped. The surveillance infrastructure was put in place to be used. Weather modification systems were built to modify the weather. The question is not whether those who built these systems intend to use them, but whether anyone has the capacity to stop them if they choose to. I know one thing, it will be up to us—the crazies, wackos, sensitive types—to sound the alarm.

The sky is no longer a dazzling curiosity where young lovers dare to dream. It has become a medium, programmable and contested. The question of who programs it—and to what end—is the defining question of the coming decade. Remember, daylight is the best disinfectant, and the same is true for nefarious schemes.

Now, go my friendly fellow wackos, seeers, and prognosticators! And ruin their little surprise.

Be well!

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