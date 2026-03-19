With the Iran war spinning out of control, I’m writing to remind us all to keep our eyes on the real story, Epstein and the ghouls that ran his operation. The illegal attack on Iran serves several purposes which I will not go into here, but there is one which I’m concerned with; distraction. This article is just a reminder to keep his misdeeds, his name and the names of his targets resonating in the information sphere. Yes, reporting on Iran is important…but you can’t talk about Iran without talking about Epstein and the fanatical Luciferian cabal who pulled his strings.

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I had a thought recently about the nature of reality—what “objective reality” even means and how we think we experience it. My world view was always a little bit shaky, but in the years since Covid, it has suffered a full and catastrophic unraveling. Looking at the manner in which the world is fixating on the Epstein saga, I can’t help but feel we’re all being distracted. Everyone is focusing on the morally depraved minutia, and while it’s certainly salacious and important, it is still just minutia. It feels like a deliberate misdirection away from what could expose the prevailing power structure at play. How all this fits together to create a world that feels a bit like, well…literal Hell. The “independent media space” is too zoomed in on that which will get clicks and eyeballs in this dystopian, vacuous, attention economy. Stories of genetics labs, baby eating, adrenochrome, and royal family pedos…while important, all of it feels like a distraction.

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To explain what I mean, let’s use a bit of an extended metaphor. Imagine you go to see a movie. You’re just a regular cinema-goer, sitting in your seat, engrossed in the story. Let’s say, for the sake of comedy, it’s a film where Tom Cruise is playing FDR. Come on, it’s believable! After all, Tom Cruise has wheelchair experience from his role in Born on the Fourth of July. Anyway, you’re there, munching on your GMO popcorn drenched in butter — toxic seed oil, fully entrenched in the narrative, passively absorbing it. Your conscience has left the back door unlocked for anyone to come in. Your brain is on input mode. Good times!

Then, for a moment, you stop and think. The person on the screen isn’t FDR; It’s Cruise. For most people, the analysis stops there. It’s easy to spot the trick, in fact you’re kind of meant to, it’s only a single layer of artifice.

But let’s take it a step further. You get up and touch the screen, discovering it’s not even the real Tom Cruise, but a flat, two-dimensional surface. You look back toward the projection booth and see a beam of light. You walk up the aisle, follow the light into the projection room, and find a teenager sitting next to a giant machine, spinning huge rolls of film at 30 frames per second. There’s no FDR, no Tom Cruise—none of that. Ureka! Another layer of abstraction courtesy of light and moving pictures. You think you are onto something but you have only peeled back two veils of perception.

So you think, “Let’s take this even further.” You book a flight to Hollywood to find the studio where the film was made. You find it on a map and drive there, only to be stopped by a massive security gate. You’re not getting into Universal Studios, Paramount, or Sony Pictures. For you, the investigation ends there. But if you had the access, you could go onto those back lots — but you don’t. You might even see Tom Cruise, but he wouldn’t be dressed as FDR. He’d be working on a different film, or more likely, he wouldn’t be there at all. You certainly wouldn’t meet the producers who financed the project, the cameraman, the sound engineers, or the makeup artists. All of that happened months or years ago, long before you ever knew the film existed. This is where the magic is made, and it is not for the uninitiated. All you get to see is the finished product—a sort of Truman Show.

This, I believe, is a perfect metaphor for how we experience reality. When we consume “the news” on our phones, TVs, or laptops, we are looking at a carefully crafted two-dimensional projection. We loudly proclaim that we know the story, but we don’t. We’re watching a highly curated, edited version of what we perceive as base reality. Just like watching Tom Cruise as FDR—a film that took months to produce, with perfect lighting and editing—we are passively consuming a two-hour narrative that was constructed long before we sat down to watch.

Keep this in mind when you’re scrolling through the Epstein files or watching coverage of the latest in an endless series of global conflicts on the news or anti-social media. Everything has been selected for you. You are only being shown what the creators of this content want you to see.

I know what you might be thinking: “I don’t watch mainstream media; that’s dinosaur media.” But do you really think the independent content creators are that much better? Some might be, but they don’t get the massive reach that the team players get. Even those “independent voices” are mostly captured—probably totally captured, if I’m being honest with myself.

So, just remember that what you’re looking at in the Epstein files is a curated, highly edited, two-dimensional picture. They want you to think you’ve stumbled upon some revelation, an amazing treasure trove of classified intelligence about the monsters who run our lives. And sure, they’ve given us something—a cud to chew on for a while. But it is just fodder to satisfy the conspiracy-minded masses. They had to release some pressure, let a little steam out. But the parasitic entity known colloquially as “elites” will never let us know the full story.

A perfect recent example of this is shown in the date ranges of the Epstein files. There’s a huge two or three-year chunk of documents missing, right around that important date in September 2001. That part is still on the editing room floor, where it will never be seen by you.

The Last Election: What Epstein Does to “Democracy”

This brings me to another thought I’ve been having. The release of the Epstein files wasn’t just about relieving public pressure. It was also designed to completely trash any remaining trust people have in their “democracy.” The goal is to make us clamor for the incoming AI government, which I wrote about more than a year ago here.

The message is essentially: “We’re sorry we’re such flawed men— that we torture, rape, and eat children, so here’s a machine that will do it much better than us.” And we will justly ask, “But who runs that machine?” You’ll be told not to worry your pretty little head, that people much smarter and more experienced than you are in charge. They know what they’re doing. Just shut up and eat your slop and watch your sportsball.

In my work, I often have conversations with people who speak English as a second language. We frequently discuss the future, and I always ask them, “What movie or book do you think our future will most look like?” They usually answer with some version of a utopian or dystopian film archetype. My answer is always that it will probably be a blend of The Hunger Games and a few choice episodes of Black Mirror.

Many people will mention George Orwell’s 1984, written right after World War II. But I don’t think that’s our future. I think 1984 is the present. Maybe even the past.

Be well, and stay awakened.