The TV man told you Iran is bad. That they hate us for our freedom. That they want to nuke Israel and destroy America. The people pulling those strings have been playing this game for a hundred years. The 'Iran Problem' is one we created.

Strap in. This one’s gonna sting.

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Iran wasn’t always the Boogeyman

Once upon a time, Iran wasn’t the cartoon villain Fox News wants you to believe it is. It was a major civilization for over 2,500 years, running empires before Rome figured out indoor plumbing. They were innovators—creating one of the first postal systems, figuring out algebra, and even inventing refrigeration before Jesus was born. But fast-forward to the 1900s, and the only thing the West cared about was one thing: Democracy Oil.

In 1908, the British found oil in Iran, and just like any good imperialists, they decided to take it. The Anglo-Persian Oil Company (which became BP) sucked Iran dry while Iranians starved.

Then in 1951, an Iranian leader named Mohammad Mossadegh got a crazy idea: What if Iran controlled its own oil? He nationalized the industry, kicking Britain out. The people loved him. The U.S. and Britain? Not so much.

Gaddafi tried the same thing in Libya and the US under then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton got a small, radical faction of his people to murder him. And now Libya is the world’s largest modern slave market. Ahhhhh, the sweet smell of American Democratic foreign policy. More on that in another article.

So, in 1953, the CIA and MI6 overthrew him in Operation Ajax—paying off Iranian generals, running fake protests, and reinstalling their puppet, the Shah of Iran.

And just like that, democracy in Iran was dead.

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The Shah, The Revolution, and America’s Crybaby Moment

Now, with their new dictator-in-a-suit, the U.S. had Iran exactly where they wanted it. The Shah was all-in on Westernization—opening shopping malls, cozying up to Wall Street, and cracking down on anyone who complained. How? With SAVAK, his secret police, trained by the CIA & Mossad to torture dissidents.

But here’s the problem with installing a brutal dictator: people eventually get tired of the boot on their neck.

And then there was the elite class’ abject flaunting of the Persian people’s wealth while they starved. People will accept a boot on their neck as long as they have their basic needs met, think China in the 21st century. But we’ve all seen the “Fuck Around and Find Out” graph, there’s only so much people will take before their masters “find out”.

The Biggest Party EVER! *while people starved*

In 1971, to celebrate 2,500 years of the Persian Empire, the Shah decided to throw the most expensive party the world had ever seen. Officially, it was called the “2500th Anniversary of the Founding of the Persian Empire.” Unofficially? It was a gold-plated middle finger to every starving Iranian.

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The party was held in Persepolis, the ancient capital of the Persian Empire, where the Shah transformed the barren desert into a luxury city built solely for the event. Air-conditioned tents, crystal chandeliers, and handwoven silk carpets covered the landscape, creating an opulent spectacle in the middle of nowhere. No expense was spared—Maxim’s of Paris, one of the most elite French catering companies, flew in tons of caviar, lobster, foie gras, and quail eggs to feed the foreign dignitaries. Meanwhile, back in the real Iran, most people couldn’t even afford bread.

It looked like a hip hop video shoot in the middle of the desert. It’s the party Burning Man looked up to as a young boy.

The guest list included over 600 of the world’s most powerful figures, among them royalty, presidents, and diplomats. Prince Phillip and Princess Anne, the Kennedys, and even the Emperor of Ethiopia were in attendance, sipping champagne under the desert sky. Everything was gilded—golden cutlery, jewel-encrusted plates, imported trees from Europe, and a fireworks show that could be seen for miles. When all was said and done, the event cost an estimated $200 million in today’s money—all while the average Iranian struggled to survive.

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Outside the glittering party, Iran was rotting from the inside out. Nearly 70% of the population lived in poverty, forced to watch their ruler squander the nation’s wealth on foreign approval. The Shah’s notorious secret police, SAVAK, kept the population in check, jailing, torturing, and executing anyone who spoke out against him. Schools and hospitals were in disrepair, infrastructure was crumbling, and the economy was collapsing under foreign control. And remember, WE put him there! He was our puppet, everything he did had our American and Western fingerprints on it.

For the Iranian people, this party wasn’t just excessive—it was an insult. It became a symbol of everything that was wrong with the Shah’s rule, a glaring reminder that he cared more about impressing Western elites than his own citizens. Less than a decade later, the revolution would wipe it all away.

By 1979, the Iranian people had had enough. The Islamic Revolution exploded, the Shah ran for his life, and Ayatollah Khomeini took over. The U.S. freaked out because they had lost their oil puppet. The Revolution demanded that the U.S. return the Shah so he could face justice. However it’s likely that he would be torn to literal pieces by the people, and I can’t say I disagree with that.

Then came the hostage crisis—Iranian students stormed the U.S. embassy, taking 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. This was the ultimate humiliation for the U.S., and it cost President Jimmy Carter his re-election. Ronald Reagan waltzed into office, and Iran released the hostages on his inauguration day (allegedly after some backdoor dealing by his team).

And just like that, Iran became America’s mortal enemy, and Ben Affleck got to star in “Argo”, a Hollywood film that tells about 1% of the story of The Iranian Islamic Revolution. And the American Corporate Media propaganda machine keeps humming along with Hollywood as it’s entertainment division. Joseph Goebbels would shit his Hugo Boss trousers if he saw what the Americans have built.

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Here’s the Thing About Revolutions

If there’s one thing history has taught me, it’s that revolutions don’t just happen in a vacuum. They aren’t spontaneous uprisings where people suddenly decide, all at once, to overthrow their rulers. No—successful revolutions require engineering, structure, a foundation strong enough to withstand the inevitable crackdown that follows any challenge to power. And more often than not, that foundation already exists before the first spark is even lit.

(And sometimes revolutions are started, funded, and armed by the CIA)

Western nations LOVE to condemn Islamic uprisings as some sort of tyrannical, medieval power grab, but this is just a natural progression not unique to Islam as I lay out below. But we also like to fund them and provide them with valuable intelligence when they suit our needs.

Throughout history, the most effective resistance movements have emerged from pre-existing organizations—institutions that already have the loyalty, trust, and infrastructure needed to unite people and hold them together when the weight of tyrannical retribution comes crashing down. These organizations are often religious in nature. Churches, temples, and, in Iran’s case, mosques have long served as more than just places of worship; they are also centers of community, sources of ideological cohesion, and sanctuaries where grievances fester and movements take root. This is why when the Soviet Revolution happened, one of the first things they did was destroy the Russian Orthodox Church to ensure that their revolution would be the last one.

The Iranian Revolution of 1979 is a textbook example. The Shah’s regime had spent decades trying to westernize and secularize Iran, dismantling traditional power structures in an attempt to keep potential opposition fractured. Leftist groups, nationalists, and intellectuals all tried to mount resistance, but they lacked the organizational strength to challenge the state directly. The mosques, however, were different. They had something no other group did: a deeply embedded social network, an ideological doctrine that resonated with the masses, and a chain of command that stretched across the country with The Almighty Allah (God) at the top.

Under the leadership of Ayatollah Khomeini, the clergy provided a moral justification for rebellion, a safe space for dissent, and, most importantly, a pre-existing organizational structure that could outmaneuver the state. The revolution wasn’t just about replacing one ruler with another; it was about reclaiming national identity, religious sovereignty, and the right to self-determination. Without the mosques acting as the glue that held the opposition together, the revolution might never have succeeded

The social pendulum had swung very far toward the elites and their lavish lifestyles and the Laws of Physics tell us that we would see a swing just as far in the opposite direction. Remember this whenever you think about supporting some barbaric “strong man” leader or violent tactics. For every overt violent action, there is an overt and violent reaction.

This isn’t unique to Iran. From the Catholic Church’s role in Polish resistance against communism to black churches during the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S., history is littered with examples of religious institutions acting as the backbone of revolution. Because when everything else is crushed—when political parties are outlawed, when the press is silenced, when activists are jailed—faith is often the last thing left standing. And in the end, it may be the only thing powerful enough to bring an empire to its knees. And remember, Islam can’t be stamped out. You could burn every Quran on the planet but hundreds of thousands of people—many of them children— have memorized the Quran cover to cover.

However, there is not always a religious or ideological backbone to revolutions. Sometimes simply having a huge majority of your people being completely fucked over by an ethnic minority or by a sliver of people with a grotesque amount of wealth is enough ignite the flames of rebellion. You hear that, Trump?

United States’ and Israel’s Long Game

The 1980s and ’90s were essentially one long, drawn-out attempt to cripple Iran—without the formality of declaring war. Every method short of a full-scale invasion was on the table. And this was before the golden ticket to manufacturing consent for foreign policy disasters: September 11th.

First, the U.S. backed Saddam Hussein in the brutal Iran-Iraq War (1980–88), supplying intelligence, funding, and even chemical weapons that Saddam used to gas Iranian soldiers and civilians. When a direct military defeat didn’t work, the CIA and Mossad shifted to covert operations, funding terrorist groups inside Iran to create chaos and destabilize the government from within. See, America doesn’t hate brutal dictators, we just don’t like ones we don’t control!

When that approach failed, the strategy shifted to economic warfare—crippling sanctions designed to suffocate Iran’s economy and force it into submission. But Iran endured. Then came cyber warfare. The infamous Stuxnet virus, jointly developed by the U.S. and Israel, was unleashed to sabotage Iran’s nuclear program, physically destroying centrifuges in an attempt to derail Iran’s technological progress. And of course Israel’s killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientists.

See the pattern? Iran has been on America’s (and our proxies in Israel) shit list not because it’s some cartoonishly evil villain, but because it refuses to play the game, bow to Washington, or let itself be controlled. And for that, the U.S. has spent decades trying to break it—by any means necessary.

But these foreign backed uprising never work because in closed societies of a religious nature, they lack the aforementioned glue necessary to hold tight the ranks. Running anti-hijab campaigns, fake news stories and making porn available in Iran is not the way to their hearts. The Israelis are going to have to come up with something better than Islam to get their uprising, good luck with that.

The YouTube channel ‘GDF’ does an amazing job with the Iraq/Iran/US history. Check it out!

The Buildup to War…Again

Fast-forward to today, and the U.S. is once again beating the war drums. The same playbook, the same talking points—just with a new target. Number seven on the famous “list of seven countries in five years” unceremoniously revealed by Gen. Wesley Clark. Where seven countries were listed as targets to be overthrown at the behest of Israel and the Western Oil and Gas industry. He said in this interview “We’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq , and then Syria , Lebanon , Libya , Somalia , Sudan and, finishing off, Iran”. As you can see, only one remains intact and this infuriates Israel and the West.

Fox News is conditioning its viewers, pushing the idea that Iran is somehow behind every bad thing happening in the Middle East, though Israel and her proxies are most often the culprits. Every attack, every conflict, every act of resistance against U.S. and Israeli interests is conveniently traced back to Tehran, no matter how flimsy or even planted the evidence is. They even tried to tell us that the UAP over New Jersey were from some Iranian Mothership out in the Atlantic. I’m not even f***ing kidding, here’s the video! And leading the charge? The same Neocons who lied us into Iraq, the same coked-up war-hungry think tank ghouls now screaming that Iran must be "dealt with" before it’s too late. And of course Benjamin Mileikowski (I’m not using his fake name Netanyahu), who stood before congress several times lying about Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) to get his useful idiots in the Pentagon to fight his wars for him.

We’ve seen this script before. Weapons of mass destruction. Protecting Israel. Defending democracy. The buzzwords change slightly, but the intent never does. And let’s be real—the U.S. doesn’t care about democracy. It never has. It cares about natural resources, power, Western corporate interests, and making sure no country in the Middle East is strong enough to resist Western control.

A Nuclear Armed Iran is a Good Idea

It is my opinion that the only thing that can contain the rabid dog that is Israel is a nuclear-armed Iran.

You might think I’m crazy, but the Iranians strictly follow the Quran, which prohibits the use of such weapons unless one of the same strength is used against them. Sharia law, specifically the laws of war, strictly guides proportionality in retaliation. Surah Al-Baqarah (2:194) and Surah Al-Anfal (8:60) make this clear:

“So if anyone transgresses against you, respond with a similar aggression. But be mindful of Allah, and know that Allah is with those who are righteous.”

“And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy.”

These verses establish the Sharia principle of proportionality in warfare and a measured response—retaliation must be equal to the harm inflicted, no more, no less. This is why Iran, despite developing nuclear technology, has maintained that it will not use nuclear weapons unless attacked with one first. Their stance is rooted in both religious doctrine and strategic deterrence.

This is the same reason why when retaliating against Israel’s attacks on their embassy in Damascus, the Iranians gave Israel a 72 hours notice, warning them to get their personnel out of the targets they were going to strike.

Iranian leadership often refers to these principles when justifying their “no first use” policy on nuclear weapons. Unlike the secular state of Israel—which has nukes, stole the fissile material from the U.S., refuses to declare them, and has an explicit first-strike doctrine—Iran’s stance is shaped by Islamic law, which forbids indiscriminate killing and demands proportionality in warfare.

So, sometimes, a government rooted in religious law is a good thing—provided that religion is predicated on justice and peace like Islam. I will do a piece on Sharia law in the coming days as it is currently Ramadan and I’m doing a lot of work to reverse the damage that Israeli propaganda has done to the Islamic faith in the minds of westerners in the past decades. Spoiler alert: Sharia isn’t as bad as you’ve been told. You’re shocked, I know.

I’m not crazy. The idea of a nuclear-armed Iran as a containment strategy isn’t about launching first strikes—it’s about ensuring that Israel and the U.S. think twice before trying to dominate the region unchecked.

The Final Act: What does the Future Look Like

I’m tired and I will write about this in a coming article, because this will be full of informed speculation and I wanted this post to be solely about historical facts and their relevance to today’s problems. Also, it’s nearly impossible to speculate on anything coming out of the Trump 2.0 administration. Some of it good, some of it very bad, we will take a look at both scenarios with our recently opened minds which have been freed of the restraints of Freedom 2.0 software.

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