In the early morning hours of March 13, 1964, Kitty Genovese was stabbed to death outside her apartment in Queens, New York. The New York Times reported that 38 witnesses had seen or heard the attack, yet none intervened or even called the police until it was too late. Whether the details were precisely accurate or not, the case gave a name to what social psychologists had been studying: the "bystander effect." This phenomenon describes how individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim when other people are present. The greater the number of bystanders, the less likely any one of them is to intervene.

You can donate to my work here on Ko-Fi -and- here on PP

In July of 2010, I was coming home from the Church Street Boxing Gym on the 20 minute J express train from lower Manhattan to Myrtle Ave in Brooklyn, New York. It was rush hour and the train was packed full of tired and sweaty people; and I was no exception. Carrying my large Title Boxing gym bag and sporting a towel around my neck just like Rocky, I stood leaning against the window, totally exhausted from my two hour training session. This was the time before ubiquitous iPods or smart phones.

It was in this state of blissful ignorance when people across from me began to shuffle around and I heard some low level shouting. A man was sitting across from where I was standing, berating his girlfriend and threatening to punch her. The teenage school children were giggling; somehow they thought this was funny. Just one more in list of a thousand strange incidents on the MTA they had no doubt seen before. Then the giggles turned to mild horror as he punched the woman next to him and produced a four inch blade from his pocket. Everybody in the vicinity of the couple shifted to the edges of the car or walked between the cars to get away from the danger. But I didn’t move. I stood there just stunned at what I was seeing—a man holding a knife to a crying woman’s throat, seeming more than determined to use it. After all, he had just clocked her on her orbital and her right eye was swollen shut and gushing with tears.

AI generated image of a similar phenomenon

That was when I made the proverbial fatal error; I made eye contact. The man, who had been sitting, stood up and asked me “what the f*ck are you looking at, white boy?” I was shocked, but I was also really warmed up and had just spent two hours on focus mitts and sparring—if I was ever going to use this skill in the streets, this was the time. Although, I must be clear, I did not want to have to do this. Punching without gloves and hand wraps— despite what Hollywood portrays— really hurts! Not to mention the liability one assumes when you decide to clock somebody, regardless of how violent the person is. I digress.

Instantly, out of the corner of my eye, I noticed a Korean man nodding his head to me as if to say “do something, I’ve got your back.” So I replied to the attacker “I’m looking at a man with a knife scaring all of these people, so why don’t you put it down and we can all go home.” He had asked what I was looking at, so, somewhat sarcastically I told him literally all the things I was looking at. I left out that I had also been looking at the dozen or so Dr. Zizmore ads on the subway walls. My New York readers will get that.

That practical reply might have worked with a mostly sane person who wasn’t in a fit of homicidal rage, but this was not that. I dropped the bag from my shoulder and took a bladed Southpaw stance. I slowed my breathing and remembered my training. I played it out in my head “jab to the chin to stun, left hook to the temple to seal the deal.” I remembered the towel around my neck, thinking it’ll protect my carotid/jugular which calmed me even more, perhaps giving me a false sense of security. The man stepped forward and with his right hand and slashed toward my face. I simply slipped back and to the right as if to dodge a right cross from an opponent—something I had done thousands of times. Leaning back, my jab was loaded and I stepped forward and landed the most perfect two-piece of my life. The jab knocked out his four front teeth, and the left hook sent him spinning to the floor where the knife fell out of his hand and was quickly snatched up by the Korean man.

Daniel Penny (left) chokes out subway attacker. Bernie Goetz (right), subway vigilante

I stood there in quiet relief, waiting for the applause or a pat on the back or even a tepid “thank you” from the beaten woman. It never came. Instead, four very large black men came out of their little hiding corner and said “you shouldn’t-a did that, you need to mind your fucking business.” Then the lady, whose life I had presumably just saved, started attacking me. But by this time the other people of the train felt enough of a sense of bravery, after my display, to jump in and restrain her.

We pulled into the station where the police were waiting and the woman came out screaming how I had knocked out her man. The police detained me until a dozen or so terrified bystanders came forward and said that I had stopped a knife attack while pointing out the actual assailant. The cops took a look at the man trying to beat a retreat and said “aww that’s so-and-so, he always does this” and they let him go. Feel what you want about that outcome, that is what happened. I was set free to ice my hand and clean my bloody knuckles and life went on as usual.

I wonder sometimes if that woman is still alive, or if he finished the job in private.

I didn’t sit down to write about the decline of the West and how that manifests in New York City violence. There isn’t enough time remaining before the death of the universe to do so. So, why do I tell you these stories? Well, the same phenomenon is happening on a macro scale with regards to Gaza and now Lebanon. Israel is holding a knife to the neck of the world and nobody in power is doing a fucking thing about it. And that includes us, the little people. Even though I was scared and he was armed, I did something. I don’t want accolades or hollow civic gestures. I am simply a human being and I couldn’t stand the thought of watching a woman be gravely injured or killed right in front of me knowing fully that I actually was capable of doing something. The parallels between these types of situations are identical but scaled up.



When one man witnesses another assaulting a woman, the choice to intervene or remain passive rests squarely on his shoulders. But when the train car is filled with dozens of potential helpers, that same responsibility becomes diffused across the crowd. Each person assumes someone else will act, or perhaps that their intervention isn't needed since no one else is moving to help. There are precisely 195 countries displaying this very behavior. However, when just one person stands up and does something, others will see that it is safe to follow suit. In the case of Israel, it just requires a few million of us to stick our necks out, signaling to others that it’s safe to get involved. They can’t arrest, harass, debank, or otherwise hurt all of us.

The Psychology of this Phenomenon

The psychology of the Bystander Effect is straightforward: diffusion of responsibility (someone else will handle it), social influence (everyone’s waiting for someone else to move first), and evaluation apprehension (fear of being judged for overreacting). In my case, in Kitty Genovese’s case, and in the case of Israel’s violence in Palestine and Lebanon, the danger is obvious. The moral ambiguity is long gone. The defense of others is protected both morally and legally as a form of self-defense. Real self-defense, not the kind “israel” claims to practice.

This same dynamic scales up. For three years, the world has watched footage from Gaza, expressed outrage, shared posts, clutched pearls. Yet 195 nations stand frozen in that subway car, each waiting for someone else to act first. Diplomatic consequences, exploding pagers, Mossad operations—everyone’s got their excuse. Being tarred and feathered erroneously as an ‘anti-semite’ isn’t one of them.

But we are not powerless. We hold the global economy in our hands. We power this wealth machine for the very same parasites running that slaughterhouse. Since they hold the monopoly on violence, we kick them in their (money) balls: stop working, stop buying useless shit, stop paying loans and credit card bills. Violence and money are all they understand, appealing to morality will get you precisely nowhere.

This isn’t about abstract theory anymore. Each moment of collective failure to intervene erodes our moral sensibilities and normalizes the unacceptable. The Sumud Flotillas are amazing but mostly ineffective in such small numbers. God bless those brave souls.

Breaking this cycle requires moving beyond vague outrage to specific action—BDS campaigns, pressuring representatives, and collective economic disruption. When one person acts, others see it’s safe to follow.

I’m suggesting a buy-nothing, do-nothing, pay-nothing month starting July until clear demands are met and codified into law. I’m one man with small reach. We need to plant this seed in millions worldwide before this insanity is visited upon us. Because if we don’t act now, it’s only a matter of time before the knife is at our throats.

Be well.

Share

Feel free to leave your personal demands in the comment section. And please share this with larger accounts with more reach so we can get the word out that we are done funding this human slaughterhouse and we are not going to sit on the sidelines any longer. And if there are any real human graphic designers out there who can make a logo that doesn’t suck like the one below, please share it! Let’s start a proper movement!