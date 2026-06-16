Inter-Dimensional Dissentery

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Chris D's avatar
Chris D
3d

Haha you got a taste of what we always dealt with on the job, on domestics. The victim would call us as she was getting the shit beat out of her. As soon as we got there and went “hands on,” on her man, she’d be jumping on our backs trying to pull us off him. Never failed! lol..

Kudos for stepping in, though. That could’ve been deadly for you, being unarmed, even with your training. Suspects armed with knifes are no joke. They can kill you real quick. Nice job, Tommy T.

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6 replies by Inter-Dimensional Dissentery and others
Phillip Badger's avatar
Phillip Badger
3dEdited

Great post, but in my experience with people who are actually evil, they only understand, and respond to, force. Physical force. Like the guy you thankfully knocked out.

Israel will only understand force — violent force that incapacitates them and creates fear in them that if they don’t stop, they’ll be hurt more and more, even destroyed, their one power removed.

That’s evil. That’s how they work. That’s how they get away with so much in our world. Because normal people aren’t like that.

Force is the only thing that will make them stop.

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