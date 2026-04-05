Introduction

The American West has long been romanticized as a symbol of freedom, opportunity, and rugged individualism. The phrase “How the West Was Won” evokes images of pioneers conquering frontiers, taming wilderness, and building a nation through determination and grit (and genocide most unfortunately). Yet today, many wonder if the West is being lost—not through military defeat, but through more insidious means that are eroding the very foundations of Western civilization.

This article explores the many wounds causing the decline of Western society through four critical lenses: financial control through foreign-owned central banking, the deliberate degradation of education systems, the manipulation of public consciousness through media control, and the corruption of political leadership through blackmail and influence peddling. These interconnected forces have gradually transformed societies that once prized liberty and individual sovereignty into populations increasingly controlled by unseen hands.

The loss has been a gradual process spanning more than a century and appears to be accelerating to breakneck speeds. Like the metaphorical frog in slowly heating water, Western populations have largely failed to recognize slow burn of their diminishing freedoms until those freedoms became mere shadows of their former selves. Understanding how this occurred is essential for anyone seeking to reverse course and reclaim the promise of what the West once represented.

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Foreign-Owned Central Banking: The Foundation of Control

The story of how the West was lost begins not with armies or overt conquest, but with the quiet, subversive takeover of monetary systems. The establishment of central banking systems across Western nations represented perhaps the most significant transfer of power from elected governments to private interests in modern history. That is to assume elected officials ever had power.

In the United States, this process culminated with the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913—a privately-owned central bank masquerading as a federal institution. Despite its name, the Federal Reserve is no more “federal” than Federal Express. It is owned by private banking interests, with significant foreign ownership dating back to its founding. The Rothschild banking dynasty, with its centuries-long history of financing both sides of conflicts and manipulating markets from behind the scenes, played a crucial role in establishing this system of financial control.

The Warburg family, particularly Paul Warburg who immigrated to America from Germany, was instrumental in designing the Federal Reserve’s structure. Warburg, representing European banking interests, helped craft a system that would concentrate monetary power in the hands of a few private bankers rather than elected representatives. This allowed banking families like the Rothschilds and Warburgs to exert enormous influence over Western economies without any democratic accountability.

The mechanism of control is elegantly simple yet devastatingly effective: fiat currency. Unlike commodity-based money (such as gold or silver), fiat currency has no intrinsic value and derives its worth solely from government decree and public confidence. More importantly, it can be created out of thin air by central banks, allowing them to expand or contract the money supply at will. So how does such a Ponzi system survive without collapsing? Constant global subjugation of resource rich nation states through abject militarism.

This power to create money gives central bankers the ability to engineer economic cycles—ostensibly “Magick”. By expanding the money supply, they create artificial booms that encourage borrowing and spending. By contracting it, they trigger recessions that allow them to acquire assets at depressed prices. Each cycle transfers wealth from ordinary citizens to those with access to cheap money and advance knowledge of monetary policy changes. The bill for such behavior rolls down the pyramid of power where we pay it through inflation and endless labor.

The consequences of this system have been profound. The U.S. dollar has lost more than 97% of its purchasing power since the Federal Reserve’s creation. This invisible tax affects everyone, but particularly harms the poor and middle class who lack the financial sophistication to protect themselves from currency debasement, more about that in a later post. Meanwhile, those connected to the banking system benefit from first access to newly created money before its inflationary effects ripple through the economy. An anointed class.

Central banking has also enabled perpetual warfare by allowing governments to finance military operations through money creation rather than direct taxation. This has led to a century of constant conflict, with Western nations engaged in wars that serve banking interests rather than national security. The ability to create money without limit removes the natural constraint on government spending, leading to ever-expanding state power and corresponding erosion of civil liberties. But this practice severely erodes the public trust and creates despair around the world and at home.

Perhaps most insidiously, this financial control has created a debtor society. Western nations now operate under unsustainable debt loads, with governments, corporations, and individuals all trapped in a system that requires constant borrowing to function. This debt-based economy gives creditors enormous leverage over debtors, effectively turning entire nations into vassal states of banking interests.

The international dimension of this control cannot be overstated. Institutions like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank extend this system globally, using debt as a tool to force policy decisions on sovereign nations. Countries that resist Western financial hegemony often find themselves targeted for regime change, economic sanctions, or military intervention. Iran is the most recent example of this policy but looking through history one notices a pattern. That all of the nations that ended up under American and allied bombers were those who resisted this foreign financial control. Russia, Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, Syria, and Libya among others. If you would like to learn more about this then I recommend the book “A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind” by Stephen Mitford Goodson. Some absolute angel turned it into a YouTube video with photos, charts, and graphs.

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The loss of monetary sovereignty represents perhaps the most fundamental loss of the West. Without control over their own currency, nations cannot truly control their destiny. The foreign ownership of central banks means that decisions about Western economies are made not in the interests of citizens but in service to a global financial elite whose loyalties transcend national boundaries.

If the citizens of the world don’t immediately wake up to this, then the time for resistance will have passed. The digital framework of this brave new world is being hurriedly constructed and ironically with the taxed labor of the people it will subjugate.

Defunct Education: The Dumbing Down of Western Minds

If financial control represents the foundation of Western subjugation, the deliberate degradation of education systems has been the mechanism by which this control has been maintained and expanded. An educated population is the greatest threat to authoritarian control, which is why those seeking to dominate Western societies have systematically dismantled effective education.

The decline began in earnest in the early 20th century when industrialists and banking interests recognized that independent thinking threatened their control over the economy. John D. Rockefeller’s General Education Board, established in 1902, explicitly aimed to reshape education to produce compliant workers rather than critical thinkers. As Frederick T. Gates, Rockefeller’s advisor, stated: “In our dreams, we have limitless resources and the people yield themselves with perfect docility to our molding hand.”

Or as late, great comedian George Carlin put it

“Governments don’t want a population capable of critical thinking, they want obedient workers, people just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork, and just dumb enough to passively accept their situation.”

The transformation of teaching from a respected profession to a low-wage job has been central to this project. By keeping teacher salaries artificially low, education systems struggle to attract and retain the most capable minds. Talented individuals who might have become exceptional teachers instead pursue more lucrative careers, leaving classrooms to be staffed increasingly by those with fewer options or those willing to accept diminished status and compensation. Kids from an ever-increasing number of broken homes sent to a public institution for nine hours per day to learn about Gay Pride and how racist their ancestors were.

This professional devaluation has been accompanied by systematic attacks on teacher autonomy. Standardized testing, rigid curricula, and administrative mandates have reduced teachers to mere implementers of predetermined content rather than facilitators of intellectual discovery. The most creative and independent-minded educators often find themselves pushed out of the profession, leaving behind those willing to follow prescribed scripts without deviation.

The corruption of educational materials represents another front in this assault on learning. Textbook companies like McMillan (now McGraw-Hill Education) have evolved from educational publishers to propaganda distributors, shaping historical narratives and scientific understanding to serve specific ideological agendas. These companies maintain cozy relationships with education bureaucrats who determine which texts will be adopted, creating a system where educational content reflects political considerations rather than academic merit.

The process of textbook selection has become deeply politicized, with content decisions often driven by committees representing special interests rather than educational experts. Historical events are reframed to serve contemporary narratives, scientific principles are simplified or omitted when they conflict with ideological positions, and critical thinking skills are systematically de-emphasized in favor of rote memorization of approved information.

Lowered academic standards and racialised student body admissions like Affirmative Action have accelerated this decline. The movement toward “equitable outcomes” has too often meant reducing expectations rather than elevating performance. When standardized test scores revealed declining achievement, the response was often to make tests easier or eliminate them altogether rather than address the underlying educational deficiencies. This created a vicious cycle where each generation becomes less knowledgeable than the last, yet receives increasingly inflated assessments of their abilities. The result is that more than half of all Americans can’t read above a 6th grade level. How can they even know how screwed they are if they can’t even understand basic English and math.

The consequences of this educational degradation are evident across Western societies. Civic knowledge has plummeted, with most citizens unable to identify basic constitutional principles or historical events that shaped their nations. Scientific literacy has declined despite unprecedented access to information. Critical thinking skills have been replaced by emotional responses and ideological conformity.

Higher education has suffered a similar fate. Universities once dedicated to the pursuit of truth have transformed into ideological indoctrination centers. Tenure, originally designed to protect academic freedom, now often shields mediocrity and enforces conformity. Departments that once encouraged robust debate now enforce ideological purity through speech codes, safe spaces, and cancellation of dissenting voices.

The student loan crisis represents another dimension of this educational corruption. By making higher education increasingly dependent on debt, financial interests have created another mechanism of control. Graduates enter the workforce burdened by substantial debt, making them more pliable employees and less likely to challenge systems that might jeopardize their ability to repay loans. This debt servitude subtly shapes career choices, political views, and life decisions. Our entire economy is just these debts being bought and sold while the infrastructure crumbles.

The international dimension of educational corruption cannot be ignored. Organizations like UNESCO and various philanthropic foundations have promoted standardized educational models across Western nations, ensuring that the same narratives and omissions appear in classrooms from America to Europe. This harmonization of education serves to create a Western population with a shared but distorted understanding of history and current events.

Perhaps most tragically, the defunct education system has robbed Western citizens of their cultural heritage. By minimizing or misrepresenting the philosophical foundations of Western civilization—classical liberalism, the Enlightenment, and the development of democratic institutions—educators have created populations that cannot recognize what has been lost. Without understanding the principles that once made their societies exceptional, they cannot effectively resist their erosion. I wrote about this here:

The deliberate degradation of education represents perhaps the most insidious aspect of how the West was lost because it attacks the very capacity to recognize and resist other forms of control. An uneducated or miseducated population cannot maintain liberty, which is why those seeking to dominate have made educational corruption a central pillar of their strategy.

Corrupt Media: Manufacturing Consent and Reality

If financial control provides the foundation and educational degradation ensures compliance, media manipulation represents the most visible mechanism by which Western populations have been controlled. The transformation of media from independent watchdogs to propaganda instruments has been essential to maintaining the illusion of freedom while implementing systems of control.

Hollywood’s role in this transformation cannot be overstated. What began as an entertainment industry has evolved into one of the most powerful propaganda tools ever devised. Through carefully crafted narratives, films and television series shape public perception of history, current events, and social norms. The normalization of sexual deviance, drug use, surveillance, the glorification of warfare, the promotion of consumerism, and the framing of political debates all occur through seemingly innocuous entertainment content. That you are entertained is merely a side effect of this content, the goal is your unwitting acceptance of a decaying and colorless society stripped of its morals.

The mechanisms of Hollywood’s influence are both subtle and overt. Casting decisions shape perceptions of which groups are heroes and villains. Plot structures reinforce preferred narratives about history and current events. The omission of certain perspectives and the amplification of others create a distorted view of reality that serves specific interests. Perhaps most importantly, the emotional engagement that entertainment provides makes its messaging more effective than straightforward propaganda. Think about it, there are well over 400 movies about the holocaust and zero about Holodomor. If you don’t know what the latter is, then this cherry picking of history is working.

Advertising represents another dimension of media control. Beyond simply promoting products, modern advertising shapes values, aspirations, and identity. The constant bombardment of commercial messages creates a consumer culture where personal fulfillment is sought through purchasing rather than through community, intellectual pursuit, or spiritual development. This materialistic orientation keeps populations focused on acquisition rather than on questioning the systems that limit their freedom.

The godfather of this human emotional manipulation machine is Edward Bernays, nephew of the cocaine addicted psychopath Sigmund Freud. Here’s a great documentary that perfectly lays out the entire system. It’s several parts and you should watch ALL OF THEM! After finishing this read of course.

The psychological sophistication of modern advertising cannot be overstated. Drawing on decades of research into human motivation and behavior, advertisers create campaigns that bypass rational analysis and target emotional responses. The cumulative effect of this constant manipulation is a population whose desires and decisions are increasingly shaped by commercial interests rather than authentic preferences.

Corporate cable news has completed the transformation of journalism into propaganda. What once presented itself as objective reporting now openly acknowledges its ideological orientation. Networks like Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN don’t merely report events—they frame them according to predetermined narratives that serve specific political and economic interests.

The 24-hour news cycle has created an environment of constant agitation, with audiences kept in a state of perpetual anxiety about manufactured crises—climate change, terrorism, some virus, ‘scary’ brown migrants. This emotional exhaustion makes populations more susceptible to simplistic solutions and authoritarian promises. The focus on personality-driven conflict rather than substantive policy discussion ensures that citizens remain entertained but uninformed about issues that actually affect their lives. I’m going to write a paper on the Climate Change Psyop very soon but I like to be thorough and that one will take a lot of time, stay tuned.

The corruption of news extends beyond cable to virtually all forms of media. Billionaire-owned newspapers like The Washington Post (Jeff “penis rockets”Bezos) and The New York Times (Carlos Slim—cool name) serve the interests of their owners rather than the public. Alternative media outlets often receive funding from the same foundations that influence mainstream media, creating the appearance of diversity while maintaining narrative control.

The consolidation of media ownership has accelerated this problem. A handful of corporations now control the majority of news and entertainment production in Western countries. This concentration of power allows for unprecedented coordination of messaging across seemingly independent platforms. The same narratives, frames, and omissions appear across diverse media properties, creating the illusion of consensus while suppressing dissenting perspectives.

Textbooks, as mentioned in the education section, represent another crucial media component. By controlling what children learn about history, science, and civics, those who influence educational content shape future citizens’ understanding of their world. The intergenerational transmission of approved narratives ensures that each new population accepts the prevailing power structure as natural and inevitable. I assure you, it is not inevitable, we can already see major cracks in the foundation. The very fact that I am writing this and you are reading it proves this.

The emergence of social media represents both a challenge to and reinforcement of this media control. Initially hailed as democratizing information—and in some ways it has— social media platforms have increasingly become tools of surveillance and manipulation. The algorithms that determine what content users see are designed to maximize engagement rather than truth, creating filter bubbles that reinforce existing beliefs and prevent exposure to challenging perspectives.

The data collection capabilities of social media platforms have created unprecedented opportunities for manipulation. Detailed psychological profiles of entire populations allow for micro-targeted messaging that can influence opinions and behaviors with remarkable precision. The Cambridge Analytica scandal revealed just the tip of this iceberg, demonstrating how personal data can be weaponized for political purposes.

The censorship and narrative shaping capabilities of social media platforms represent perhaps their most dangerous feature. By controlling which information and opinions are allowed to circulate or be amplified, these platforms can effectively shape public discourse. The deplatforming of dissenting voices, the shadow banning of controversial content, and the algorithmic suppression of certain narratives all contribute to a manufactured consensus that serves established interests. “Freedom of speech isn’t freedom of reach”, just piss off.

The COVID-19 pandemic provided a case study in media control. Across Western nations, media outlets presented remarkably uniform narratives about the virus, its origins, and appropriate responses. Alternative perspectives were systematically suppressed, and scientific debate was replaced by appeals to authority. This coordination across diverse media properties demonstrated the extent to which centralized control can shape public perception during crises.

The media’s role in promoting division cannot be overstated. By constantly highlighting identity differences and framing political disagreements as existential conflicts between good and evil, media outlets keep populations fragmented and unable to unite against common threats. This divide-and-conquer strategy ensures that citizens blame each other rather than the systems that exploit them.

Perhaps most insidiously, the constant media stimulation has created a population with diminished capacity for critical thought. The rapid-fire presentation of information, the focus on emotional engagement, and the reduction of complex issues to simplistic soundbites have hijacked the brain’s orienting response and rewired how people, particularly Western youth, process information. This makes populations more susceptible to manipulation and less capable of recognizing when they are being deceived.

The corruption of media represents the coup de grâce in the loss of the West because it attacks the very ability to perceive reality accurately. When citizens cannot trust the information they receive about their world, they become unable to make informed decisions or hold power accountable. This manufactured reality is the prison in which Western minds now reside, often without recognizing its walls. I wrote about this last year.

The Corrupted Political Class: Blackmail as a Control Mechanism

The final piece in understanding how the West was lost lies in the systematic corruption of political leadership. While financial control provides the foundation, educational degradation ensures compliance, and media manipulation shapes perception, the compromised political class implements the agenda of domination. This corruption operates not merely through traditional bribery but through more insidious mechanisms of blackmail and influence peddling.

The story of modern political blackmail begins with figures like Roy Cohn, whose career represents a masterclass in the weaponization of personal information for political gain. Cohn, who served as chief counsel to Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare, later became a mentor to Donald Trump and an influential figure in Republican politics. His methods involved gathering compromising information on political figures and using it to ensure compliance rather than building consensus through legitimate political processes.

Cohn’s approach represented a departure from traditional political maneuvering. While politics has always involved compromise and negotiation, Cohn’s methods relied on threats and exposure rather than persuasion. This created a political environment where personal integrity became a liability and the most compromised individuals rose to positions of power precisely because they could be controlled.

The techniques Cohn pioneered have been refined and expanded over subsequent decades. Political operatives now systematically collect compromising information on rising figures, not necessarily for immediate use but as future leverage. This creates a political class where advancement often requires surrendering material that can be used for blackmail later, ensuring that even those who enter politics with idealistic intentions become compromised over time.

The Jeffrey Epstein case represents perhaps the most blatant example of this blackmail system in action. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, maintained connections to numerous powerful figures across politics, business, and academia. His suspicious wealth, despite no obvious source of income, and his lenient treatment by the justice system suggest that he was operating as part of an intelligence or blackmail operation rather than as a mere criminal.

Epstein’s method involved gathering compromising material—particularly sexual material involving minors—on powerful individuals. His properties were equipped with extensive surveillance systems, and he was known to record his guests’ activities. This material could then be used to ensure compliance with specific agendas or to remove individuals who threatened established interests.

The protection Epstein enjoyed from powerful figures, including prosecutors, judges, and intelligence officials, suggests that his operation served interests beyond his personal gratification. The selective release of information about his connections has been used to advance specific narratives while protecting other powerful figures, demonstrating how blackmail operations can be deployed strategically rather than indiscriminately.

The implications of this blackmail system extend beyond individual politicians to the functioning of democratic institutions. When political leaders are compromised, they cannot represent their constituents’ interests but must instead serve those who control their compromising material. This creates a gap between the will of the people and government actions that grows wider over time.

The effect on policy-making has been profound. Issues that might threaten established interests—such as financial reform, media decentralization, or educational restructuring—receive little serious attention regardless of public support. Meanwhile, policies that benefit those controlling the blackmail material advance regardless of their popularity or effectiveness. This creates a political system that appears democratic but functions as oligarchy.

The international dimension of this political corruption cannot be ignored. Intelligence agencies from various nations have long engaged in blackmail operations against foreign politicians. The Mossad’s capture of compromising material on President Bill Clinton via Monica Lewinsky, for example, potentially influenced U.S. policy in the Middle East. When political leaders in one country are compromised by another nation’s intelligence services, national sovereignty becomes merely an illusion. But as I stated before, that illusion is cracking.

The effect on political culture has been devastating. The most capable and principled individuals often avoid politics altogether, recognizing that the personal cost of participation outweighs any potential good they might accomplish. This leaves the field to those who are either already compromised or willing to become so. The resulting political class lacks both competence and integrity, leading to increasingly poor governance. Those people who have a moral compass and leadership skills are shunned for a more ‘pliable’ candidate.

The corruption of the political class has also affected the judicial system. Judges and prosecutors who might otherwise hold political figures accountable are themselves often compromised or subject to pressure from those who are. This creates a system of selective justice where some figures face severe consequences for minor infractions while others engage in egregious misconduct with impunity.

The media’s role in this political corruption cannot be overstated. Rather than exposing blackmail operations, media outlets often participate in cover-ups or use selective reporting to advance specific agendas. The coordinated attacks on some political figures combined with the protection of others demonstrates how media control works in concert with political blackmail to shape outcomes. The corporate media in America is just the public relations arm of the intelligence community.

The effect on public trust has been catastrophic. When citizens recognize that their political leaders are compromised and acting against their interests, faith in democratic institutions erodes. This cynicism, while justified, paradoxically makes populations more susceptible to authoritarian solutions that promise to “drain the swamp” while actually consolidating power in fewer hands.

The intergenerational nature of this corruption ensures its persistence. Political dynasties often maintain power through inherited compromising material and established networks of control. The Bush and Clinton families in America, for example, have maintained political influence across decades despite changing public sentiments, suggesting that forces beyond electoral politics determine their continued relevance.

The psychological impact on compromised politicians cannot be ignored. Living with the constant threat of exposure creates cognitive dissonance that affects decision-making. Compromised leaders often adopt extreme positions to prove their loyalty to those controlling them, leading to increasingly radical policies that further erode democratic norms. This is why the Israeli genocide is enthusiastically accepted and funded by our political class. They are not allowed to tacitly accept it with their heads down, they must appear to their handlers to be fervently in favor of it. This is how far down the gutter our politik is.

The ultimate consequence of this political corruption is the loss of self-governance. When citizens cannot trust their elected representatives to act in their interests, democracy becomes merely performative. Elections continue to occur, but the outcomes largely serve those controlling the political class through blackmail rather than the voting public.

But perhaps this was always the plan. Nuke the public trust in our leadership and self governance and then literally beg the predator class for a solution in the form of digital surveillance grid and full Technocracy. The thought of this makes me feel things that are indescribable using words.

Conclusion: Reclaiming the West

The loss of the West has been a comprehensive process, attacking every pillar of free societies: financial independence through central banking control, intellectual independence through educational degradation, perceptual independence through media manipulation, and political independence through compromised leadership. These interconnected systems of control have created populations that appear free but increasingly live in invisible prisons of debt, ignorance, misinformation, and unrepresentative governance.

Understanding how this occurred is the first step toward reversal. The mechanisms of control, while sophisticated, are not invincible. Each relies on the compliance of ordinary citizens who have been manipulated into participating in their own subjugation. Breaking this compliance requires recognizing the systems of control and consciously withdrawing support from them. Disengage from the whole thing.

Financial independence begins with understanding the nature of money and banking. Supporting alternative currencies, banking with local institutions rather than global conglomerates, minimizing debt, and demanding transparency from central banking institutions can all help reclaim monetary sovereignty. When enough people opt out of the debt-based financial system, alternatives will emerge. But we will need each other’s help and the systems mentioned in this article have worked tirelessly to divide, isolate, and atomize us. Reach out to others in a meaningful way, offer to trade your skills for something that you want.

Educational reclamation requires taking responsibility for one’s own learning and that of one’s children. Supplementing formal education with independent study, teaching critical thinking skills, supporting educational alternatives, and demanding transparency from educational institutions can help counter the deliberate dumbing down of Western populations. An educated citizenry is the greatest defense against manipulation. You can share pieces like this and others to parents so they can teach their kids how to navigate this information space.

Media literacy has become essential for navigating the modern information environment. Diversifying news sources, supporting independent journalists, fact-checking claims, and recognizing emotional manipulation techniques can help individuals break free from manufactured realities. When enough people demand accurate information, market forces will create alternatives to corrupt media.

Political reform requires supporting candidates with demonstrated integrity, demanding transparency from government institutions, and creating systems of accountability that transcend traditional political processes. Term limits, citizen oversight committees, and protection for whistleblowers can help reduce opportunities for blackmail and corruption. However, with the amount of political detritus in DC now, we will need a full gut renovation of our halls of power and more importantly finance.

Cultural renewal, perhaps most importantly, is necessary to reclaim what has been lost. Reconnecting with the philosophical foundations of Western civilization—classical liberalism, individual rights, and limited government—can provide the intellectual framework for rebuilding free societies. Cultural institutions that promote these values rather than undermining them must be supported and expanded.

The loss of the West was not inevitable but resulted from deliberate actions by specific interests seeking power and control—the very things the US was presumably against. Recognizing this agency is empowering because it suggests that different choices can produce different outcomes. The same ingenuity and determination that once built Western civilization can be directed toward its renewal. That spark of ingenuity, revolution, and grit lives inside most of us. Find it inside you.

The phrase “How the West Was Won” once evoked images of pioneers conquering frontiers through courage and determination. Perhaps it’s time to reconquer the frontier of freedom with similar determination. The stakes could not be higher, for what is lost is not merely territory or wealth but the very possibility of human flourishing in societies that value individual dignity and freedom.

The West was lost through sophisticated and imperceptible systems of control, but it can be reclaimed by awakened citizens who recognize these systems and refuse to comply with them. The future of human—not simply Western—civilization hangs in the balance. It is high time we declared 'enough is enough' and began the arduous task of rebuilding what has been systematically dismantled. The question is no longer whether we will be remembered for standing by as liberty died, but whether we will be known as those who refused to let it be buried—at least not without a fight.

As always, be well.