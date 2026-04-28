Inter-Dimensional Dissentery

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DE's avatar
DE
1dEdited

Good post, everything the UN does is a crime and we should destroy it, along with all its satellites— IOM, WHO, BIS, WEF, …

I just call ‘em watermelons.

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Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
1d

I hear you about the one-trick pony aspect of these parasites.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals sounds like communism on steroids - and we all know how that utopian little movement always works out.

But it's really nothing new, it's just been dressed up in fancier clothes. Kind of like a cross between Karl Marx and Taylor Swift.

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