Earlier this week I wrote an article on the Great Green Deception taking shape in the global power centers. What I aim to do in this article is to go deeper into the methods that are taking shape in order to bring this deception to fruition. It’s a darkly cynical look at how the world works, but with everything that I have come to know in recent years, it’s accurate. I need my readers to understand how to read between the lines in these lofty yet paradoxically diabolical goals. How these sweet promises are just a ruse to usher in global dystopian control using the better angels of our nature—our suicidal empathy. One of the links I posted in that article was the full press release of the United Nations Agenda 2030. A date which we are accelerating towards. I see this as the founding document of a new world dystopian order in much the same way the US Constitution was the founding document of the nascent United States. It is full of noble promises which any decent human would see as worthwhile if you don’t read past the bullet point, but peeling back the layers with what we know about the Epstein Class, one sees a very dark chapter of humanity unfolding in the few years. Enjoy?

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In 2015, the United Nations unveiled Agenda 2030, a masterclass in marketing so audacious it would make a Madison Avenue ad executive semi-erect. They presented it to the world as 17 Sustainable Development Goals, a beautifully designed utopian blueprint promising to end poverty, cure hunger, and save the planet. It is being sold as a global panacea, the impossible promise of a better world for everyone. Sounds pretty nice, right?

Wrong.

We are being asked to trust that the same industrialist class of international criminals that have worked for generations to subjugate, subvert, destroy and loot resource rich countries are now going to tell us how to end poverty and hunger? It’s a lot like Ted Bundy teaching self-defense classes to young women. Bundy, after all, famously used his charm and eloquence to lure his victims—it is a 1 to 1 metaphor.

It is a parasitic conquest. The entire document is the kiss of the infected lover, whispered in the language of love and sustainability, while delivering a permanent, systemic disease that hollows out the nation's ability to ever be truly healthy or independent again.

To understand the real plan, you must see it for what it is: a “Good Cop/Bad Cop” routine played on a global scale. The UN, with its co-opted environmentalist language, smiling well-heeled diplomats, and lofty pronouncements, is the Good Cop, offering partnership and progress. Waiting in the next room is its violent, sociopathic crooked partner: the global financial system, armed with debt leverage, austerity, and the cold, hard calculus of exploitation. One offers a helping hand; the other holds a gun to your head.

This is the esoteric dialectic of our age: the public face of the agenda cloaks itself in the language of light, salvation, and collective good—the very essence of a Luciferian promise of a false heaven on Earth—while its engine runs on the oldest, most brutal energy of darkness: fear, debt, and the perpetual threat of force.

Understand this for what it is in normie terms, a classic ‘bait and switch’.

Sustainable Development Goals — we will only focus on a few

Goal 1. End poverty in all its forms everywhere

Goal 2. End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture

Goal 3. Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

Goal 4. Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all

Goal 5. Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

Goal 6. Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all

Goal 7. Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all

Goal 8. Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all

Goal 9. Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation

Goal 10. Reduce inequality within and among countries

Goal 11. Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable

Goal 12. Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns

Goal 13. Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts*

Goal 14. Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development

Goal 15. Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss

Goal 16. Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels

Goal 17. Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development

The Good Cop’s Seductive Lies

Let’s look at the bait. Goal 1: “No Poverty.” Who could argue with that? But in the world of Agenda 2030, “No Poverty” doesn’t mean empowering people with true independence. It means bringing every person on Earth into the digital banking system. It means no one is “unbanked.” It means conditional cash transfers tied to compliance, a leash made of ones and zeros that ensures you behave. It means no poverty without their digital ID, their loans, and their oversight.

Goal 2: “Zero Hunger.” Another noble goal twisted into a tool of control. The solution to hunger, according to the architects of this plan, is not supporting small, independent farms which would make people independent and able to feed their communities. No no, it is the mass production of lab-grown mRNA proteins, GMO crops owned by a handful of iniquitous corporations like Bayer and Monsanto, and the destruction of traditional food sources like regenerative farming. They want to replace the farmer with a bioreactor and the butcher with a 3D printer, all patented and all controlled. And many of these “frankenmeat” companies based in “israel”, you’re shocked, I know. The goal isn’t to feed you; it’s to make you entirely dependent on their food supply. Which will make you sick, thus needing their medications, weak so you can’t complain, and sterile so you can’t bring anymore life into their world. But hey, if we stop having children, whose kids are they going to rape and consume? Have they not thought of this? Sheesh!

And then there is the ultimate trojan horse, Goal 13: “Climate Action.” We have already dissected this psyop. It is the justification for the entire scheme. It is the key that will unlock the door to total control. Every “green” policy and every carbon tax, every plea for you to reduce your footprint is a demand for you to become smaller, poorer, and more controllable. They want to reduce your consumption, your mobility, your ambition, and your population. They see you not as a steward of the Earth, but as a carbon-based plague upon their planet. So please, for the love of humanity, stop acting like these monsters are here to help you. They deserve nothing less than your abject disdain and ceaseless public mockery. They shall have no quarter among the people.

All of this glaring hypocrisy is baked into the system. The same people who fly in on private jets to Davos and UN climate conferences to lecture us about our carbon footprints are the ones designing this future. They dine on delicacies while mandating insect protein for the masses. They purchase “carbon offsets” from their own investment funds, a modern form of papal indulgences that absolves them of their environmental sins for a price, while the rest of us are told to accept smaller cars, colder homes, and diminished prospects.

“Shut up and eat your bug anuses!”

The Bad Cop Enforcer

The Good Cop’s promises are meaningless without the Bad Cop’s muscle. This is where the real work of Agenda 2030 gets done. The plan is not implemented through goodwill; it is enforced through debt. The World Bank and the IMF are the enforcers, the “Economic Hitmen” of this new era.

Here’s the cynical playbook: A developing nation, often with untapped gold or oil under its soil, is offered massive loans for “sustainable infrastructure”—dams, power plants, and high-tech ports built by Western corporations. These projects are often white elephants, failing to deliver the promised economic benefits. The country is, just as planned, left with an unpayable debt.

That’s when the Bad Cop enters the room. In exchange for debt restructuring or relief, the indebted nation must comply with a list of demands which often starts with “give us all your shit, or we fuck you up” but in nicer, feel-good, academic language—like you might hear during a prostate exam (or a mammogram for the ladies). This is the “structural adjustment” of the 21st century, repackaged as “sustainable development.” The demands are always the same:

Privatization: Forcing the sale of state-owned assets—water utilities, electricity grids, mineral rights, ports—to foreign corporations at fire-sale prices. This is the asset stripping of a nation.

Austerity: Imposing harsh cuts to public spending on health, education, and social services, ensuring the population remains poor and compliant.

Deregulation: Opening up their markets to foreign imports, which can destroy local industries and create a permanent state of dependency.

Agenda 2030’s mechanism for this is “Public-Private Partnerships.” It sounds collaborative and friendly. It is not. It is the sanitized, 21st-century term for the very process of asset stripping. The UN’s Good Cop brings the “partnership” offer, and the World Bank’s Bad Cop makes sure the terms are met. The nation loses control of its most valuable resources, and its population is locked into a cycle of perpetual debt and poverty. The goal is not to lift nations out of poverty; it is to put them into receivership, managed by a globalist elite. What we might call rent seeking behavior. What the drug cartels call “plata o plomo”, translation: silver or lead.

The Endgame: Total Control, Disguised as Utopia

This is where all the disparate goals of Agenda 2030 converge on a single point: total technocratic control. The key that locks it all down is hidden in plain sight within Goal 16.9: “Provide legal identity for all, including birth registration.” This is the digital ID. All of this infrastructure is very nearly complete if not done already. It’s humming in the background building a profile of your comments, videos liked, porn searches, you name it. Why do you think the big social media companies opened the taps on “Free Speech”? Do you think they are principled libertarians? I’m truly sorry for your loss if you believe that. They are training their systems to find troublemakers.

When you combine the digital ID with a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the panopticon is complete. Your digital identity becomes the key to every function of your life. You’ve all seen The Matrix, right? OK, that.

Your CBDC is programmed to only allow “sustainable” purchases. The algorithm decides if you can buy meat, take a flight, or fill your gas tank. Your social credit score, determined by your compliance with “green” mandates and online speech, determines your ability to travel, work, and even access healthcare.

This isn’t a conspiracy theorist’s fever dream. It is the logical endpoint of their stated goals, read aloud without the sugar-coating. The “climate lockdown” we discussed is not an isolated event; it is the operating system of Agenda 2030. The war in Iran, the manufactured energy crisis, the push for EVs and 15-minute cities—these are all just different programs running on the same operating system.

They are engineering a world of scarcity and dependence to make their prison seem like a sanctuary. Let me be absolutely clear, there is no scarcity. There exists only a system where an unseen class of parasites have their proboscis tapped into the totality of human productivity and they gorge themselves on the metaphorical and literal lifeblood, while we are left to fight over the crumbs.

For those of you who don’t know what a proboscis is

The Epstein class will, of course, be exempt to such restrictive measures. Their child-laden private jets will fly, their mansions and dungeons will be lit, their human trafficking will go unabated, and their degenerate lifestyles will be untouched, because they will be the ones selling the bogus carbon credits and enforcing the mandates. They are engineering this failure, and they will present themselves as the only saviors. As David Icke always says, “problem, reaction, solution.”

The only way out is to reject their framework entirely. The path to a better world does not lie in UN documents or WEF white papers. It lies in building genuine, local resilience—talk to your f*cking neighbors! It lies in growing your own food, supporting local businesses, and using cash, trade, or barter. It lies in disconnecting from their systems as much as possible, but reading my work is ok of course. All of that requires us to be informed and united against an enemy the like of which we’ve only read about in religious texts. The only truly sustainable future is one we build ourselves, free from their predatory clutches. They are selling a prison and calling it a paradise. The only correct response is to refuse to buy it.

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PS— Just one bit of good news to remember. The people who are running this plan are just about the dumbest bunch of child-fuckers to ever walk the earth. They’re connected to powerful people, ok. They can code, sure. And they have zero moral compunctions, which makes them dangerous. However, they are very much one trick ponies with very little understanding of humanity and what we are capable of. Such corrupt and tyrannical systems are doomed to fail but not after inflicting enormous pain. There will be thousands of engineers and private security agents who do not want this to go ahead and they will be our friends. Talk to everybody you see about this plan, try to be coherent so you don’t sound like a barking moon-bat.

Sleep well now, because good sleep will soon be a luxury that only the demon class can afford.