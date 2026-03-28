Share

This analysis examines the sequence of global crises from 2020 to the present through the lens of strategic geopolitical engineering. Rather than viewing recent conflicts and energy disruptions as isolated events, this piece explores their potential role as coordinated mechanisms for accelerating systemic global transformation—conspiracies. The evidence suggests a patterned progression of crises, each building upon previous disruptions to create conditions favorable for sweeping changes in governance, economic structures, and social organization.

I rushed this out in light of the recent IEA report on easing prices on consumers, which sounds great on the surface. But then again so does “two weeks to flatten the curve”. Apologies for the typos, I am sure there are many.

If you wish to donate, you can click here.

Thank you

The Crisis Sequence

I’ve always been a bit of a birds-eye-view thinker, not getting caught up in the minutia of global events. Nearly a decade ago I began to notice some patterns taking shape and needless to say, I haven’t gotten much sleep since. The period that began in 2020 has witnessed an unprecedented succession of global disruptions that, when examined collectively, reveal a strategic progression rather than random occurrences. Academia and the “experts” are always laser focused on one tree while failing to see that the whole forest is in trouble.

The COVID-19 pandemic initiated widespread acceptance of emergency governance mechanisms and digital surveillance infrastructure. This was followed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which fundamentally altered global energy dynamics and supply chains. As well as got people into a subdued and apathetic mood as it applies to war involving nuclear superpowers. The current escalation in West Asia, particularly surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, represents the latest phase in this sequence of engineered crises. It is nothing more than managed scarcity.

Donations accepted

The Energy Crisis as Strategic Lever

The narrative of energy scarcity serves as a powerful catalyst for behavioral modification and policy acceptance. Stay at home, don’t drive into the city, don’t socialize, isolate yourselves, etc. The Russia-Ukraine conflict successfully demonstrated how regional warfare could be leveraged to justify rapid energy transitions away from traditional sources toward alternative systems. A goal that has been clearly and openly stated by the villains at the World Economic Forum for two decades. The strategic positioning of Iran as a potential disruptor of Strait of Hormuz traffic—despite the lack of evidence regarding actual deployment of sea mines or obstruction—creates another justification for energy realignment and price manipulation. Somebody tweets something one time, and the overeager ‘indy media’— hungry for a scoop, shoots it into the info-sphere like buckshot.

The Strait of Hormuz operates as a strategic chokepoint, but its functionality remains intact, for a price. Commercial vessels continue transiting this passage with appropriate coordination, similar to toll-based systems like the Suez and Panama canals. The manufactured perception of imminent closure serves geopolitical purposes rather than reflecting operational reality. It’s merely the instigation of pants-shitting messaging to drive markets crazy, so that those with inside knowledge can cash in. You can literally hold Trump’s tweets up next to the market report and see what I’m talking about. It’s so illegal what he’s doing but nobody even cares anymore, international law and ethics are out the window.

But, let me be absolutely clear, there is NO energy crisis. The world is absolutely brimming with hydrocarbons, the bulk of which is actually still under the earth waiting to serve humanity. Any crisis we see will have been manufactured in order to break down society and weaken working people to the point of submission. At which point, the ignorant masses will grovel at the feet of the rent-seeking class for a solution. A solution which, indeed will involve less freedom of movement and personal agency.

That solution the IEA has laid out is below, and it may seem insignificant but so were those two weeks to just “flatten the curve”.

“The war in the Middle East is creating a major energy crisis, including the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. In the absence of a swift resolution, the impacts on energy markets and economies are set to become more and more severe,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “As the global energy authority, the IEA is doing everything we can to support the stability of energy markets. We have recently launched the largest ever release of IEA emergency oil stocks – and I am in close contact with key governments around the world, including major energy producers and consumers, as part of our international energy diplomacy. In addition to this, today’s report provides a menu of immediate and concrete measures that can be taken on the demand side by governments, businesses and households to shelter consumers from the impacts of this crisis. It draws on the IEA’s decades of expertise in this field and highlights measures that have been proven to work in practice in different contexts. I believe it will be of use to governments around the world, in both advanced and developing economies, in these challenging times.” In road transport, a combination of behavioural and policy measures can deliver rapid savings. Many of these measures have been implemented in the past and are again being considered in several countries. Working from home where possible reduces fuel demand for commuting, while lowering highway speed limits by at least 10 kilometres per hour cuts fuel use across both passenger vehicles and freight. Encouraging a shift from private cars to public transport, alongside measures such as alternating private vehicle access in large cities, can further reduce congestion and fuel consumption. Additional gains can be achieved through car sharing and more efficient driving practices, as well as improved efficiency in freight and delivery operations. Beyond road transport, targeted actions can ease pressure on fuels that are particularly constrained. A reduction in air travel where alternatives exist can significantly lower demand for jet fuel. Measures to shift LPG use away from transport and towards essential applications, such as cooking, can help protect vulnerable households. At the same time, encouraging the uptake of alternative clean cooking solutions where feasible can reduce reliance on LPG and avoid a return to more polluting fuels that harm people’s health. Industry also has an important role to play. In countries where LPG supplies are under pressure, facilities may be able to switch from LPG to alternative feedstocks such as naphtha. This can free up LPG supply for urgent uses – and can be complemented by short-term efficiency and maintenance measures that can deliver additional reductions in oil consumption. Governments can lead by example through public sector measures, regulatory action and targeted incentives while ensuring that support for consumers is timed appropriately and focused on those most in need. Experience from previous crises shows that well-targeted support mechanisms are more effective and fiscally sustainable than broad-based subsidies. While the demand-side measures highlighted in the report cannot match the scale of disrupted supply, they can play a meaningful role in lowering costs for consumers, reducing markets strains and preserving fuels for essential uses until normal flows resume.

I’ve put this in bullet points:

Road Transport Solutions:

Promote working from home to reduce commuting fuel demand.

Lower highway speed limits by at least 10 km/h to cut fuel use.

Encourage a shift from private cars to public transport.

Implement alternating vehicle access in large cities.

Promote car sharing, efficient driving, and improved freight operations.

Beyond Road Transport:

Reduce non-essential air travel to lower jet fuel demand.

Shift LPG use from transport to essential applications like cooking.

Encourage alternative clean cooking solutions to reduce LPG reliance.

Industry and Government Actions:

Industry can switch from LPG to alternative feedstocks like naphtha.

Governments should lead by example with public sector measures and targeted incentives.

Focus support on the most vulnerable consumers rather than broad-based subsidies.

The Great Reset Framework

The concept of the “Great Reset,” promoted by institutions like the World Economic Forum, advocates for fundamental restructuring of global economic and social systems under the guise of bringing about a “fairer outcomes for societies, to rethink capital investment in order to help advance common goals such as sustainability, and use technology in support of society’s best interests”. Name one time in history where the ruling parasite class has ever done one single thing in the interest of fairness and justice. I will save you the time, you cannot.

The sequence of crises since 2020 has systematically created conditions favorable to this restructuring:

Digital Infrastructure Expansion: Pandemic responses accelerated adoption of digital identification, payment systems, and monitoring mechanisms. An invisible fence around the minds and bodies of regular people Supply Chain Reconfiguration: Conflicts have justified restructuring of global trade networks toward more controllable regional systems. Controlled by whom? Energy Transition Acceleration: Perceived shortages have created public acceptance for rapid shifts away from conventional energy sources Governance Centralization: Emergency powers normalized during each crisis incrementally transferred authority to transnational institutions. Once you give up a bit of your freedom, you never get it back— not without bloodshed anyway

Methodology of Crisis Engineering

The engineering of these crises follows a consistent methodology:

Phase 1: Narrative Construction

Establishment of existential threat narratives — Climate change, Iran nukes, etc.

Media amplification of danger and uncertainty — a non-stop coordinated attack on the collective psyche of working people

Creation of public dependency on expert guidance — “trust the science”

Phase 2: Emergency Response Implementation

Suspension of normal democratic processes

Deployment of temporary measures that become permanent

Transfer of authority to specialized bodies — WHO, IEA, IMF

Phase 3: Structural Integration

Institutionalization of emergency measures

Creation of dependencies on new systems

Establishment of new governance paradigms

Roaming armies of killer drones and self-service castration booths at the supermarket. JK, Just making sure still reading.

Historical Precedent and Pattern Recognition

This methodology follows established patterns of geopolitical transformation. The experts will likely not see this kind of pattern emerging, they will easily recognize it after the fact but that helps nobody. Previous periods of rapid global restructuring typically followed similar sequences of crises that created the necessary psychological and practical conditions for change. Changes that under normal, albeit suboptimal conditions would be impossible. The current period differs from past seismic shifts primarily in our modern technological sophistication and global integration of control mechanisms. Not to mention we have a global population very well primed to accept this tyranny.

American concentration camps for Japanese Americans

Do you get the sense that everything has dramatically changed since ‘Covid’? That is because it has. It can be difficult to figure out where the metaphorical smell is coming from but you know something stinks. The same thing happened after WW2/Pearl Harbor and 9/11, both were carefully orchestrated events meant to shock the conscience of humanity and get them to submit to increasingly authoritarian measures. If you think I sound like a barking moonbat, it is just because you haven’t learned the truth about these events. I used to be very critical of people saying the things I am saying now, but I have since woken up and I suggest you do the same.

Conclusion: Strategic Synthesis

The sequence of global crises since 2020 demonstrates characteristics of coordinated geopolitical engineering rather than random events. The energy disruptions attributed to regional conflicts in Eastern Europe and West Asia serve as mechanisms for advancing broader transformation agendas, intentional or otherwise. Understanding this patterned approach to crisis creation and exploitation provides essential context for interpreting current events and anticipating future developments.

The manufactured nature of these energy crises, particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz, reveals how perceived threats can be leveraged to achieve specific geopolitical objectives without actual physical disruption. This distinction between narrative and reality represents a crucial element in contemporary methods of geopolitical engineering. One method I use is that whenever the corporate media appears to be in lockstep on an issue, my hackles go up and I dig deeper. Read what the think tanks are saying, ask cui bono, they usually lay out their game to anybody who is paying attention. And I mean really paying attention.

Our future research should focus on identifying the institutional networks coordinating these crisis sequences and developing frameworks for resistance to engineered consent manufacturing. The salvaging of democratic governance and individual autonomy requires recognition of these patterns and development of counter-strategies that address the root mechanisms rather than merely responding to individual crises as they appear.

Be well.

To learn more on this type of chicanery I recommend reading “Tragedy and Hope” by Caroll Quigly. Another fantastic book is “Shock Doctrine” by Naomi Klein.