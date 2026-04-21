As the Iran war heats up, I wanted to write a warning about the coming manufactured energy crisis and then I noticed that Earth Day is this week. So I put the two together nicely in one piece. Don’t expect this war to come to a peaceful resolution, because one of the main, if not primary, objectives of this war is manufactured energy scarcity. The time to prepare was last year, but there’s still time to mobilise the masses in a real protest, non-violent or otherwise.

When I was in second grade, back in the mid 80s, we were herded into the gym to watch a video on “Global Warming”. They told our class that by the time we graduated high school, computer models claimed that there would be no more polar ice caps and polar bears would be extinct. This was the first day in what would become a lifelong assault of doomer psychological operations regarding “the CLIMATE”.

I graduated in 1995 and at that time, the ice caps still thrived and polar bears were doing just fine. Fast forward to today and polar bears are at their highest numbers since counting began and the ice caps are still thriving—and charlatans like Bill Nye are still screeching about a problem that has yet to manifest in any meaningful way. To cover for this obvious erroneous computer modeling, they pushed the date for the polar bear apocalypse back to 2010, then 2020, and 2030. If you’re beginning to see a pattern here, you’re in good company. New decades bring new generations of young minds that need to have this operating system uploaded into their spongy minds.

Never did they mind that just a decade before they were predicting that the earth would be a snowball in a few decades. In the above video the narrator, Leonard Nemoy warns “climate experts believe the next ice age is on its way”. This heel turn in scientific consensus was due to complete and cynical pivot of the narrative. The threat of "global cooling" had failed to capture the public's imagination or generate sufficient fear to justify massive government intervention, despite some of the coldest and snowiest winters in a century. The impending ice age was a dud. So, the same institutions, funded by the same foundations, simply flipped the script. The lever was moved from "cold" to "warm," and a new, more malleable bogeyman was born. Carbon dioxide, a gas essential for all life on Earth, was suddenly recast as a toxic pollutant. This was more of a marketing decision than a scientific one. They realized that warming was a far more versatile and terrifying threat. It could be blamed on every facet of modern life—driving, eating, manufacturing, existing—making every human activity a potential sin that could only be absolved through taxation and regulation. The shift was never about correcting bad science; it was about finding a more effective tool for social and economic control, a crisis so vague and all-encompassing that it could never be proven wrong, only postponed, ensuring the fear—and the funding—could continue indefinitely.

Every new generation since has gotten the same thing, although it is no longer a simple video. It’s a full frontal assault ranging from subtle mentions in Hollywood films and simple propaganda all the way up to corrupted or outright falsified ‘scientific papers’. One cannot avoid being clubbed over the head with this doomer propaganda by the very class of people responsible for the glut of environmental problems. I do not contend that there are not environmental issues, there are myriad and they should be addressed head on. My thesis is that Climate Change is a psychological operation meant to distract the masses from the real problem which is the poisoning of our air, water, and soil by bad actors in the corporate and military complexes. All while siphoning more money and resources up to the parasite class, and having even more of our liberties snatched away from our already exhausted hands.

The Earth is a dynamic, living organism which thrives only at the whims of the universe and an unknowable number of variables, of which we struggle to understand even 1%. The climate has always changed, sometimes quite rapidly. The Sahara Desert, for example went from vibrant, green marshland to the wasteland it is today in a mere century and a half. That is light speed in geological terms, but humans had nothing to do with that. Yet, if such a thing were happening today, we would be told to blame ourselves for this, and we would be sent to the confessional of science for a helping of Catholic-style guilt and repentance.

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Earth Day - The Holiest Day in the Religion of Science

Every April, as the calendar marks Earth Day, a familiar ritual unfolds. Corporations change their logos to shades of green, celebrities issue somber warnings from their carbon-spewing yachts, and politicians gather to promise salvation through taxation and regulation. It is a pageant of performative concern, a multi-billion-dollar spectacle designed to mask a single, inconvenient truth: the environmental movement has been weaponized against you.

It has been twisted from a noble call for stewardship into the most sophisticated global psyop of our time, a mechanism to transfer wealth from the productive class to a predatory elite while distracting from the industrial-scale poisoning of our planet that continues unabated. This is not about saving the Earth; it is about control, profit, and the deliberate misdirection of public outrage and fear.

There is not a single noble, good faith cause that isn’t taken by the neck and strangled of its life force by the parasite class, all for a buck.

The Hypocrisy of the High Priests of Climate

The architects and loudest proponents of the climate agenda are its most flagrant violators. We are lectured on our carbon footprint by billionaires who maintain private jet fleets that incinerate more jet fuel in a single weekend than a family of four will use in a lifetime. We are told to sacrifice our meat consumption by those who dine on endangered species at global conferences hosted in locations that required the displacement of local communities and the construction of temporary, energy-guzzling infrastructures.

I wrote an article about that time these people clear cut part of the Amazon to build a highway to a Climate Change summit. You literally can’t make that up, but you can read Economic Fear Porn and ‘Save the Planet’ Jungle Orgies here.

This predator class—a network of politicians, tech oligarchs, and financiers—preaches austerity for the masses while indulging in fall-of-Rome levels of conspicuous consumption that defies their own sermons. They purchase “carbon offsets” (whatever those are) from their own investment funds, a modern form of papal indulgences that absolves them of their environmental sins for a price, while the rest of us are told to accept smaller cars, colder homes, plant-based goy slop, and diminished prospects in the name of a “greater good.” The hypocrisy is not a bug; it is the core feature of a system designed to enforce a two-tiered society: the green, untouchable elite and the overtaxed, compliant masses. And on the term “greater good”, every tyrant in the history of mankind has used this rhetorical justification for all of the horrors they have committed. Yes, even Hitler and Stalin both thought they were acting on the greater good of humanity.

Greenwashing: The Corporate Veil of Virtue

Corporations, the true engines of environmental destruction, have become masters of “greenwashing”—the art of presenting an environmentally responsible public image while the underlying business model remains one of relentless exploitation. An oil giant will plaster television screens with commercials about its minuscule investments in wind energy while its core business continues to drill, spill, and lobby against any meaningful regulation. A fast-fashion brand will launch a “conscious collection” made from a laughable fraction of recycled materials while its primary business model is predicated on producing billions of dollars of disposable clothing, often using toxic dyes that pollute rivers in the Global South. This is before we even mention the modern slave labor they use to keep growth moving in the right direction.

This performative environmentalism, much like their Pride month campaigns, is a calculated strategy. It allows these entities to capture the narrative, co-opt the language of activism, and neutralize potential opposition. By funding compliant NGOs and “green” think tanks, they ensure that the conversation remains focused on the abstract, distant threat of “climate change” rather than the tangible, immediate damage they inflict every single day on the air, water, and soil. Without those, it won’t matter how warm or cold the planet is, we won’t be here. Yet, we hear almost nothing about these three pillars of all life on earth.

The Great Distraction: Climate Change vs. Actual Pollution

The central genius of the climate psyop is its masterful redirection of focus. It has successfully trained the public to fixate on one variable—carbon dioxide—while ignoring the litany of other, more direct toxins being pumped into our ecosystems. Things like PFAS, heavy metals, microplastics saturating every corner of the earth and disrupting fertility, childhood development, and cognition to name just a few. All of these were unleashed into the ecosystem by the same multinationals excoriating us for having the audacity to exist on earth. This misdirection is not an accident, this fixation is not only a distraction but is built on a foundation of absurdity. Carbon dioxide makes up a mere 0.04% of our atmosphere, a trace gas so essential to life that it is, quite literally, plant food. In fact, the very increase in atmospheric CO2 that the doomsayers shriek about has had a profoundly positive effect: NASA’s own satellite data has confirmed a ~30% increase in global greening over the last few decades, a literal explosion of plant life making the planet lusher and more productive.

The narrative becomes even more ridiculous when viewed through the lens of geological history. Ice core samples from the time of the Industrial Revolution show atmospheric CO2 at a paltry 0.03%. We now know that life on Earth begins to struggle and die out when CO2 levels fall to around 0.02%. From this perspective, it could be forcefully argued that the burning of fossil fuels and the release of carbon trapped in the Earth’s crust was not a catastrophe, but a planetary rescue mission. It replenished a starved atmosphere, pulling us back from the brink of a carbon-starved extinction and enabling the greening we see today. To frame this life-giving process as a poison is an act of supreme intellectual dishonesty if we’re being charitable and an outright crime against life on earth if we want to go harder. However, to be fair I must also add that we should be careful and still keep our eyes on this data to make sure we don’t overdo it.

While we are trained to argue over parts-per-million of this beneficial gas, these same corporations are:

Dumping billions of pounds of industrial waste, heavy metals like mercury and lead, and forever chemicals (PFAS) into our rivers and oceans. All lowering IQ levels and fertility as well as disrupting mammalian endocrine systems.

Saturating our soils with endocrine disrupting and carcinogenic pesticides and herbicides that collapse biodiversity and leach into our food supply. Not to mention killing an unimaginable number of insects which sit as the foundation of the food supply along with all plant life.

Releasing microplastics into every corner of the globe, from the deepest ocean trenches to the highest mountain peaks, and now into our very bloodstreams where they also damage fertility and other systems. Even this phenomenon has its own misdirection psyop— the non-existent “great garbage patch”. When you run a Google image search of the aforementioned you’re treated to several different postings of the exact same image. The images, which I’ve posted below are from the 2012 Tsunami in Fukushima, Japan. You can even see mountain ranges in the background indicating to critically thinking people that this is indeed not the middle of the Pacific, but within the distance of 3 miles (5km), as that is where the visible horizon sits.

Notice the mountain ranges at the top of the photo. This is supposed to sit halfway between LA and Hawaii, far from anything that looks like a mountain.

Climate change, as it is presented by the corporate-state nexus, is the perfect distraction. It is a slow, diffuse, and debatable phenomenon. It allows for endless debate, modeling which is flawed at best, and “carbon accounting” that achieves nothing tangible. In contrast, a factory dumping cyanide into a river is an immediate, undeniable, and arrestable offense. By shifting the public’s gaze to the ‘mysterious ether’, the predators can continue their destruction right under our noses.

The Inconvenient Science: A Planet in Constant Flux

The entire narrative of human-caused climate catastrophe rests on the unspoken assumption that the Earth’s climate is a stable system that we have destabilized. This is a profound scientific misrepresentation. The planet’s climate is not a fragile flower; it is a chaotic, dynamic system that has been in a state of constant flux for eons.

The primary drivers of this change are not human, but cosmic. The Milankovitch cycles—gradual shifts in the Earth’s orbit and axial tilt—have dictated the rhythm of ice ages and warm periods for millions of years. We are currently in an interglacial period, a warm spell between ice ages, and the planet has been warming naturally since the last glacial maximum peaked around 20,000 years ago. Expecting the climate to remain static is like asking the ocean to sit still.

Scientists who dare to point this out are systematically silenced. Dr. Judith Curry, a once-esteemed climatologist and former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, is a prime example. After decades in the field, she began to publicly question the certainty of climate models and the dogmatic attribution of all warming to human activity. For this heresy, she was cast out of the “consensus,” labeled a “denier,” and driven from academia. Her work highlights the uncomfortable reality that natural variability plays a far greater role than the climate-industrial complex is willing to admit. The climate is, and always will be, changing. The psyop is in convincing you it’s your fault and, more importantly, that you can pay them to fix it.

The Green Gravy Train: Taxation and the NGO Racket

Where does all the money for this “fight” go? The answer is the another major piece of the puzzle. Climate change is a business, and its revenue stream is taxation. Carbon taxes, tariffs on certain goods, Governments across the West have implemented a dizzying array of “green” taxes—carbon taxes, fuel levies, plastic bag charges, ULEZ pricing—that bleed the working and middle classes of their disposable income to death by a thousand tiny cuts. This money is not funneled into revolutionary new technologies. Instead, it is siphoned into a self-perpetuating ecosystem of corruption. They take it out of your pocket forcefully and hand it to their friends in the form of no-bid “green energy” contracts.

Vast sums are awarded as no-bid contracts to “green” companies owned by friends and donors of the ruling class, aka parasite class. Billions are handed to NGOs, WEF, and “activist” groups who, in return, provide the street-level propaganda and political pressure needed to justify the next round of taxation. It is a perfect, closed-loop system: tax the public, give the money to allied organizations, and use those organizations to agitate for more taxes. The predator class gets richer, the government expands its control over the economy and individual choice, your movement gets more restricted, and the environment gets demonstrably worse, ensuring the crisis—and the gravy train—never ends. The tracks for this gravy train run right through Academia Town as you’ll see in the next section. And I will remind you again, while all this is going on, millions of tons of toxic ooz are leaching into our soil and water, and as Alex Jones lamented, “turning the freakin’ frogs gay”.

This Earth Day, it is time to see the psyop for what it is. It is a con. It is a distraction. It is a theft. The real environmental movement would be focused on stopping the identifiable, corporate polluters who are actively poisoning our air, water, and soil today. Instead, we are given a pageant of guilt and taxation that enriches the elite and ignores the real crisis. The West was not just lost through financial and political decay; it was lost by allowing the most powerful among us to convince us that the problem was our existence, rather than their boundless greed.

The Next Lockdown: Climate Martial Law

If you think the COVID lockdowns were a one-time event, you are not paying attention. That was a beta test, a dress rehearsal for the main event: the climate lockdown. Humanity, save a few million of us, failed this test of wills miserably. The entire green energy scam is not just everyday political skullduggery (love that word); it is the intentional sabotage of our energy infrastructure, designed to create the precise conditions required to justify total social and economic control under the guise of an “emergency.” All of it to usher in Agenda 2030 aka The Great Reset.

The totally unnecessary war in Iran is the means by which this “emergency” will take shape. There is nothing natural or necessary about this war, and certainly nothing urgent. But if you put all of the ham-fisted attempts to wrestle us into EVs and public transportation, the war on red meat, and the constant fear mongering in the media together in your mind, it is the natural next step. The predator class laments that “the ‘poors’ aren’t taking the bait on these Electric Vehicles, so let’s force the matter in the same way we always do…with war.”

The blueprint is already written. They have tested the mechanisms and confirmed their compliance. During COVID, they proved they could:

Restrict movement with digital passports and mandates. Palantir has already developed the software necessary to enforce this. ✅

Shut down small businesses while allowing their corporate opposition to thrive. Remember, a $5 trillion upward shift in wealth occurred during the covid lockdowns. ✅

Censor dissent as “misinformation” with the full force of the state and Big Tech. ✅

Condition the public to accept unprecedented intrusions for the promise of safety. ✅

Now, simply swap “virus” for “carbon” and “public health” for “climate emergency.” Seemingly independent actions using precisely the same playbook and implemented by the same few hundred people.

The “climate lockdown” will not be announced as such. It will be rolled out incrementally, sold as a series of necessary sacrifices for the planet. It will start with “climate emergencies” in cities, leading to restrictions on vehicle use in urban centers. It will escalate to war time “energy rationing” where your smart meter—forcibly paid for with your taxes—will be instructed to limit your electricity during peak hours. They will tell you it’s your patriotic duty to shiver in the winter and swelter in the summer.

Eventually, they will introduce personal carbon allowances—no offsets for you. Your ability to travel, to heat your home, and even to eat meat will be tied to a digital carbon score, managed through a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Every transaction will be tracked. Every “excess” will be penalized. Want to visit family in another state? Sorry, you’ve used your annual carbon allowance. Want to buy a steak? That will cost you extra carbon credits. This is the endgame: a world where your freedom is not a divine right, but a resource to be rationed by the state.

The Epstein class will, of course, be exempt. Their private jets will fly, their mansions will be lit, and their lifestyles will be untouched, because they will be the ones selling the bogus carbon credits and enforcing the mandates. And of course the American and Israeli military won’t see a single limit to their vile activities. The green energy scam’s purpose is to make the grid so fragile and unreliable that these draconian measures don’t seem like an imposition, but a necessity— the “greater good.” They are engineering this failure, and they will present themselves as the only saviors. As David Icke always says “problem, reaction, solution.”

The lockdown is coming. The only question is whether you will see it for what it is before the lights go out for good. The hope is to achieve what Covid failed to, a massive drop in the population of, what Yuval Harari called “useless eaters.”

Manufacturing the “Consensus”: The Science of Survival

Perhaps the most potent weapon in the climate psyop’s arsenal is the endlessly repeated mantra: “The science is settled.” We are told that 97% of climate scientists agree that human activity is causing a planetary emergency. This figure is presented not as a statistic, but as an unassailable truth, a holy writ that silences all dissent. To question it is to be branded a “denier,” an anti-science heretic worthy of exile from polite society. But this consensus is not the product of open inquiry and robust debate; it is a manufactured artifact, a carefully constructed illusion designed to enforce obedience.

Skip to 3:30 on this video so you don’t subject yourselves to John Oliver. The bit I want to use to make my point starts there. Then continue reading.

The truth is, John Oliver that yes, 97% of scientists are wrong—or at least, they are saying what they are paid to say. The modern scientific establishment is not a bastion of pure intellectual pursuit; it is a bureaucracy, and like any bureaucracy, it runs on money. And for the last three decades, the money for climate science has come with one very big string attached. The funding spigots—controlled by governments, foundations, and corporations with a vested interest in the climate narrative—flow in one direction: towards research that validates the crisis model. Proposals that seek to investigate natural climate cycles, question the sensitivity of the climate to CO2, or analyze the benefits of a warmer planet are routinely denied. Grants are awarded not to the most compelling questions, but to the most convenient conclusions. You know, the opposite of scientific inquiry. And if some principled scientist does manage to collect data that reaches an inconvenient conclusion, the peer review process is there to make sure that it never sees the light of day.

A scientist’s career and mortgage payment depend entirely on this system. To secure tenure, publish in prestigious journals, and fund a lab, one must play the game. This means producing papers that reinforce the established narrative, citing the “correct” predecessors, and attending the “right” conferences. A young climatologist who discovers data that contradicts the alarmist model is faced with a stark choice: bury the findings, tweak the models to get a “better” result, or watch their career evaporate. It’s not a grand conspiracy of shadowy figures meeting in a smoke-filled room; it’s a far more insidious and systemic process of self-censorship and ideological filtering built over decades with dark money schemes. The system now naturally selects for compliance and punishes heresy. They don’t even have to blackmail people anymore, where’s the fun in that!

But they still do manage to blackmail some people, just ask climate shill Lawrence Krauss. Nuked! I digress…

This creates a powerful echo chamber. The 97% figure itself is a product of this chamber, derived from flawed studies that cherry-pick a small number of scientists and categorize any paper that mentions climate change as an endorsement of the alarmist position. It is a feedback loop of monumental proportions: the media reports the “consensus,” which creates public pressure, which directs government funding, which dictates the research, which produces more papers supporting the “consensus,” which the media then reports again.

The few brave souls who have broken from this orthodoxy, like Dr. Judith Curry, don’t do so because they suddenly stopped believing in the scientific method, quite the opposite. They do so because they witnessed firsthand how the method was being corrupted by politics, money, and ideology. They saw grant proposals rejected for not being alarmist enough. They saw colleagues pressured to change their findings. They saw the entire enterprise shift from discovering truth to manufacturing consent.

The 97% consensus is not a measure of scientific truth, you can’t get 97% of scientists to agree on what a woman is. What it is, is a measure of institutional control. It is a testament to the effectiveness of a system that rewards conformity and punishes independent thought. It is the same dynamic that saw Soviet scientists agree with Lysenkoism or saw courtiers agree with a mad king. It’s not about being right; it’s about keeping your job, your funding, and your place in the system. And when your livelihood depends on saying the emperor is wearing clothes, you will find a way to see the clothes, even when he is standing naked before the world.

So, this Earth Day, remember what all of this is and the dastardly miscreants who are in charge of it. The Epstein class. The same network of elites who jet-set to private islands to indulge in the most depraved perversions imaginable. If they don't mind torturing and assaulting children for their own pleasure, how much do you think they truly care about a polar bear or the temperature of the planet? They don't. The planet is just another resource to be monetized, and its "protection" is the most lucrative racket they have ever devised, besides perhaps war.

And remember, the carbon they want to reduce is YOU. Every “green” policy, every carbon tax, every plea for you to reduce your footprint is not a request. It is a demand for you to become smaller, poorer, and more controllable. They want to reduce your consumption, your mobility, your ambition, and your population. They see you not as a steward of the Earth, but as a carbon-based plague upon their planet.

This Earth Day, do not celebrate. Do not participate. Do not bow your head and apologize for your existence. See it for the contemptuous, predatory psyop that it is. The only way to save the planet is to first save the truth from the liars who have hijacked it for their own gain. The revolution will not be powered by windmills and solar panels; it will be powered by the raw, unvarnished truth.

Be well.

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PS If you really want to "save the planet" then stop spending your money on any company that slaps you across the face with climate or environmental guilt. Because the chances are really good that they're doing the most damage to it and they don't want you to notice. Your wallet is your only real vote left. Starve the beast. Boycott the multinational firms poisoning your soil and water. Cancel the subscriptions of the media outlets that push the panic. Every dollar you withhold from the greenwashing machine is a nail in its coffin. They cannot survive without your consent and your cash. Withdraw both. A simple protest won’t do; what we need is a counter-insurgency. It is the only non-violent weapon we have left against an enemy that wants us impoverished, silent, and gone. Let them choke on their unsold products and their unwatched propaganda. Let the green grift rot on the fucking vine. That is how you save the planet.