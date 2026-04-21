Inter-Dimensional Dissentery

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Jax's avatar
Jax
4d

This article was like reading my own mind word for word… every single sentence haha! Thanks for sharing 🥰

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Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
5d

Thank you for tying the fake climate change issue to the war on Iran. It’s not about regime change in Persia - it’s about global regime change, aka The Great Reset.

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