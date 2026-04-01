Let’s be crystal clear about what we’re witnessing: two delusional megalomaniacs—Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu—have taken a world with no major crisis and engineered it into one of history’s great calamities. The Strait of Hormuz, which was functioning perfectly fine before this stupid war, is now the epicenter of a global disaster manufactured for the most pathetic of reasons. I put it all on a plate for anybody still confused about what exactly is happening in that part of the world.

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An Unprecedented and Deliberate Economic Catastrophe Unfolding

We’re not ‘heading toward’ trouble, as many in the legacy media will begrudgingly claim—we are already well in it. A third of the world’s petroleum production and shipping is going up in flames. Oil prices have doubled from $60 to $115 per barrel, and that’s just the appetizer. The transit of oil and gas has stopped, or requires massive toll payments to proceed. Physical destruction of oil fields, gas fields, refineries, and pumping stations is underway. This is no longer hypothetical crisis, it’s happening right now, and they seem determined to blow the whole damn thing up. Why, you ask? Because a bunch of pedophiles in DC’s predator class are blackmailed by the Jewish central banking cartel and their pet project called “Israel”. And no, it’s not all Jews…blah blah blah. I can’t believe I still have to say that, but there it is…my hedge. Please don’t drone my house.

Every day or two, Israel does something so obnoxious, so shocking, so destabilizing that you can’t quite believe it. They blow up Iranian facilities, Iran retaliates, and up the ladder we go. The Gulf region doesn’t have defenses for its energy infrastructure because you’re not supposed to have wars there. But we have one now because Netanyahu and Trump, who are stuck in an information bubble, are playing video games with real lives.

If Trump were to grow a pair of balls to replace the ones Bibi keeps in tiny satchel around his neck, and actually meaningfully pull back from the aggression—“israel” would simply strike Iran again and force the US to come to her rescue when they inevitably retaliate. But as some point, when your “best friend” keeps getting you into trouble, it’s time to end that relationship. But I suppose if “your friend” had video of you raping children you might keep engaging in their skullduggery in order to buy their silence.

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The 40-Year Wet Dream of Destruction

I would like to remind you, this isn’t some spontaneous, unavoidable conflict. Netanyahu has been dreaming of this war for 40 years—since before he even became prime minister. In 1996—after allegedly helping to murder Occupied Territory PM Yitzhak Rabin—he and his hatchetmen issued the “Clean Break” policy, declaring Israel’s break from international law and any possibility of a Palestinian state. The plan was simple: crush the Palestinians and overthrow any government that supports them. And while doing this, prop up both structurally and financially the more fanatical and violent factions of the Palestinian government—Hamas. You know, “fOr jEwIsH sAfEtY aNd SeCuRiTy”.

That’s why we’ve seen this trail of blood stretching from Libya to Iran. Saddam Hussein supported Palestinians—war. Lebanon supports Palestinians—war. Libya supports Palestinians—war. Iran supports Palestinians—war. Every one of these conflicts has been a bloodbath, destabilizing countries and the world for a profoundly unjust and illegal cause. All so the violent settler colony can be the only viable country in the region. In a word, hegemony.

In the coming days I will write something about Muammar Gadaffi’s Libya and the treachery unleashed on this man. For his ‘crime’ of trying to unite African nations under one currency, the The Afro—free from the International Banking Cartel which controls israel and the west— and socializing his country’s oil wealth. Was he a boy scout? No, no leaders are. Was he worse than the imperialists? Also, no.

The African Mono-Currency the Afro

The Mid-Wit Gangsters in Charge

The sheer incompetence on display would be laughable if it weren’t so bloody terrifying. Trump literally said he would “pick the next leader” of Iran—a 2,500-year-old civilization. These are not statesmen; they’re Ivy League gangsters and Fox News grifters who decided to “just go to war and kill the religious leader, kill the government leaders, kill the children of military officers, and everything will be wonderful.” They are inadvertently making Putin and Xi look like stoic, benevolent giants. Not good!

Let’s be clear: Iran is not some backwater that stumbled into statehood yesterday—like some other ‘country’ in the news as of late. We’re talking about the successor to the Persian Empire, the civilization of Cyrus the Great who actually freed the Jews from Babylonian captivity. History is full of stories of countries and kingdoms helping the Jews and paying dearly for the privilege. I will remind my readers that this is the culture that gave us the concept of human rights in the Cyrus Cylinder. They’ve been invaded by Greeks, Arabs, Mongols, Turks, and Russians. They’ve survived the wrath of Alexander the Great and the machinations of the British Empire. Each invader either left in defeat or was eventually absorbed and Persianized. The only real way to destroy that civilization is to nuke them, in which case we all lose. Hopefully sober heads prevail with regards to that.

Their entire history is a masterclass in strategic depth. To put it succinctly, they are clearly not pushovers. They learned long ago that direct confrontation with superior military force is often suicide. Instead, they perfected asymmetrical warfare before the term even existed. They use proxies, strategic patience, economic leverage, and psychological warfare with the sophistication of a chess grandmaster playing against a child who keeps trying to knock over the pieces. Meanwhile, their opponents strut around arrogantly with nothing more than a hammer swinging recklessly.

Side note: the game of Chess was literally created in Iran. Trump’s is simply out of his depth against more agile minds.

There’s no process, no National Security Council review, no inter-agency coordination. It’s just boys in the locker room playing games with the world, showing no capacity or decency to think five minutes ahead. When Trump was asked about the Strait of Hormuz, he said we could “close it up in 2 minutes”—apparently unaware it’s already closed and we want it opened. To say that boggles the mind is such a profound understatement. His puppet masters must be delighted to have such a moron in there absorbing all of the backlash for their bid for global dominance.

America’s Complicity and Cowardice

Let’s not pretend this is just Israel’s doing. The United States is fully complicit. Our aircraft carriers are there. Our munitions. Our intelligence. Every one of these wars is enabled by America. If we stop, Israel has to stop. It’s that simple. Israel knows this and will not let us stop. The moment we try to pull back, they will unleash something catastrophic. It is my own speculation that this occupying entity has tens of thousands of ‘sleeper cells’ dotted throughout US cities, armed with warehouses of WMD ready to unleash when American subservience is challenged. Again, that is pure speculation, but it is certainly not outside the realm of possibility. Does 9/11 ring a bell?

Congress has abdicated its constitutional duty. The power to declare war lies, in theory solely with them, yet they say, “Don’t bother us.” They do not want oversight. They don’t want to invoke the War Powers Act. They’ve ‘forgotten’ their oath to uphold the Constitution. But in reality, many of them are either bribed or under threat of blackmail. They are infinitely more concerned with winning the next election and keeping whatever skeletons “israel” has on them firmly in the closet. Meanwhile, officials like Narco [sic] Rubio invoke international law while committing the most fundamental violation of it—war of aggression. The glaring hypocrisy is enough to make a perceptive person physically ill, as it should.

The Real Cost

This isn’t just simply about gas prices. Energy is the foundation of all of modern civilisation. Without cheap, abundant energy the world stops and I don’t think many people have stopped to think about what that really means.

Let me enlighten you. Energy is fertilizer to feed people. It’s fuel for industry. It’s helium and mining for the tech industry. It’s the world’s food supply and transport systems. It is pharmaceuticals and the greater medical industry worldwide. We’re playing with the fundamental building blocks of modern civilization, all because two men have personal and political problems to solve. Or one might say, they need to make a blood offering to their goat-headed Babylonian ‘god’. Either way you explain it, civilisation, as we know it, is literally teetering on the edge of total collapse. But perhaps that is the actual goal, to flip the monopoly board and start over.

Sadly, it could be as cynically simple as the fact that Netanyahu (née Mileikowski) faces prison if these wars end. Trump gets to cosplay emperor. And the rest of us? We get to watch as they potentially burn down the Middle East and take the global economy with them. Even if this all stopped right this moment, it will already require a decade of rebuilding to get things back to pre-war homeostasis. But I think destruction is the whole point as I wrote in this recent article citing the “Great Reset” as the impetus for this needless war.

The Path Forward

The solution is straightforward, if politically difficult: America must tell Israel it’s over. And then brace for whatever dastardly tricks they have up their wizard sleeve, as I mentioned above. No more blank checks. No more weapons deliveries. No more military backing. Live within your 1967 borders, and accept there will be a Palestinian state next door. We’re literally the only barrier to this—all it would take is lifting our veto at the UN Security Council. It is mind-bendingly fucking insane that literally the stroke of a pen could make all this go away. But again, the Epstein class doesn’t want to hang, so on we march toward armageddon. I personally see no way out, they have kicked the hornet’s nest and there’s no amount of diplomacy that will put it back and the blame for this lays on Israel and the United States, full stop.

The American people have figured this out. Only 6% support a ground operation in Iran. Six percent is just outside the margin of error where you could say that nobody supports this. The American people are against exactly what’s happening. But our politicians won’t listen, they are traitors to the constitution, the people, and basic human decency. Our president shows dangerous signs of delusion and mental instability, yet no one in power has the courage to question it. And we still have several mindless MAGA retard influencers propagandists happy to lend their throats to the cause. Both figuratively and literally. Remember, the gay sex app Grindr crashed during the previous CPAC convention.

This is the most dangerous situation we’ve been in since the Cuban Missile Crisis, if not ever. We have a nuclear risk and an economic catastrophe unfolding simultaneously, all orchestrated by likely demon-possessed men who know nothing and feel no responsibility for the consequences.

The mad, doddering despots are burning down the kingdom, and the rest of us are just watching it happen.

Wake up and sharpen something. Start with your mind.

Be well.