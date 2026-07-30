Inter-Dimensional Dissentery

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Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
Aug 2Edited

The irony of all this is that they will never extend their lives through these corrupt and degenerate schemes. Immortality can only be achieved through spiritual means.

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2 replies by Inter-Dimensional Dissentery and others
Valence's avatar
Valence
Jul 31

Nygard, before and after prison time. The man shrinks before our eyes. Without the “young blood”🩸

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1 reply by Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
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