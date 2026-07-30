The Epstein files (remember those things?) that have been released told us a tale of widespread child sexual assault, trafficking, and otherwise abhorrent criminal behavior by the wealthiest in our society. This salacious sexual deviancy gained a massive amount of interest from the so-called independent media space, but there was one aspect of this that was sort of mocked or dismissed and largely ignored by all—the biological experimentation. This information was laughed out of the conversation as preposterous. We were told that they were just telling each other dark jokes. But longevity obsessed billionaire Bryan Johnson made a clear claim this week that, in my eyes anyway, proves that not only is there a utility in the biologics of young humans, but that there is a massive global infrastructure to harvest it. Perhaps Bryan knows about this and is seeking a more ethical, less repugnant method of extraction. Either way, this is happening and we need to steel ourselves and face this entity that is now ruling our species.

P.S. Sorry I was a bit dry and wordy in this one. I felt it necessary to clearly lay this out without too much snarky commentary out of respect for the victims of this parasite class. Enjoy!

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The Unwitting Confession

The longevity industry has always spoken in the hollow language of democratization, promising that the technologies of life extension would eventually trickle down from the wealthy early adopters to the masses who could not yet afford them, but Bryan Johnson’s recent announcement that he had “cloned himself as a newborn” for the explicit purpose of organ harvesting ditches the colorful euphemisms to reveal the underlying logic, and it is horrific if you’re not a psychopathic billionaire completely lacking in self-awareness. The true aims of the longevity industry, both past and present are laid bare before us now.

In a post to his million-plus cult-like followers, Johnson displayed a photograph of a petri dish containing what he called “baby Bryan,” a cluster of his own cells reprogrammed with Yamanaka factors into a pluripotent state from which organs and young blood might eventually be extracted. He explained with unsettling candor that this clone would allow him to become his own ‘blood boy’, testing therapies and growing spare parts for when his own body began to fail. What is this billionaire obsession with living forever? Trying implant their consciousness into machines. Trafficking children for their “nutrient rich” blood. And now, farming embryonic clones to extract their stem cells. Where does this all stop?

Johnson’s “clone” is just a group of pluripotent stem cells for now. But we have had the technology to clone humans for decades, we’ve just agreed as a species not to do it for obvious ethical reasons. But if there is one thing that this particular generation of pathologically self-absorbed tech dorks are, it is unethical.

Here is a link to the MSN article that spawned this tirade.

Now, to be fair Pluripotent Cellular Reprogramming is some real cutting edge stuff that could change the way we treat genetic disorders and chronic disease provided we source the cells ethically, that is not what I’m on about today. What got my hackles up today was how the servile tech press treated this revelation as mere eccentricity, another publicity stunt from the millionaire who had already made himself famous by taking hundreds of supplements daily and receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son—creepiness knows no bounds. But they failed to recognize that Johnson had done something far more significant than self-promotion in that he had removed the jargon-laden linguistic buffer between the rhetoric of ‘biohacking’ and the stark, scientific reality of industrial level biological extraction. Speaking of linguistics, people don’t generally use statements like “I cloned myself as a newborn baby,” or “grow organs for transplantation” metaphorically—they are very literal statements with little room for interpretation any other way. One thing I’ve learned from the Epstein files is that, the stuff they’re willing to talk about publicly usually comes with a very dark foundation of truth lurking beneath.

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Johnson’s petri dish ‘blood baby’ is not a prototype for mass production nor a step toward universal improvement in human health but rather the ultimate bespoke solution, the logical conclusion of an obsessive immortality worldview that treats biological material as a resource to be secured through private cultivation or outright criminal human trafficking. Rather than a common inheritance from God to be shared through public infrastructure for the benefit of all, and in this sense it reveals that the wealthy do not intend to extend everyone’s life but rather to extend their own by whatever means necessary. Even if those means include the literal farming and/or trafficking of real human organisms for harvest. This is most certainly not science fiction but rather the research and development phase of an industry that has operated in the shadows, deciding after decades to go public. To understand its significance one must look past the spectacle of Johnson’s personal experiment to the infrastructure that has made such a way of thinking even possible.

Our history books tell us sordid tales of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele and how he bastardized the ‘noble pursuit of knowledge through science.’ Yet here we are reading about something eerily similar being talked about like it’s a new diet pill. It is not simply superficial fad medicine, rather it is playing God and history tells us that when man tries to replicate God’s work, bad things happen. Mary Shelley warned us about this in the 19th century in her iconic book “Frankenstein”. This is precisely why, when Covid was unleashed onto the world, many people weren’t willing to simply “trust the science” and may never again do so. Science has become both a weapon and a revenue stream and is a mere shell of its former somewhat noble self.

The Epstein Link

So, what does Jeffrey Epstein and his network of hedge fund vampires have to do with this? In short, a lot. In the Epstein document releases, buried beneath the salacious details of child sex trafficking and international blackmail, were references to something else entirely in the form of funding for CRISPR research at Harvard and MIT. Research supported by the same network of financiers who frequented Little St. James. There were also hundreds of emails about baby farming at Zorro Ranch that extended beyond the sexual exploitation for which the network became infamous. They also discuss the extraction, storage, and transportation of biological material—spare parts—for purposes that remain unclear but are highly suggestive in light of Johnson’s recent candor. This part of the notorious files got little to no attention—perhaps due to the complex biological jargon—even though it carries the bulk of the consequence for humanity.

The mainstream response to these threads followed a painfully predictable pattern of sanitization in which ‘blood boy’ references were dismissed as jokes among friends, CRISPR funding was characterized as standard philanthropy, and baby farming allegations were relegated to the category of conspiracy theory that only the unsophisticated proles could believe. Perhaps if we hadn’t just read three million documents that pertained to such incredible claims, we could have taken the joke. Perhaps if we hadn’t just lived through the biggest corporate medical “Punked” episode in Covid, we could have all had a little chuckle. But Johnson has made this dismissal impossible because when a man with hundreds of millions in liquid capital and access to the finest medical consultants openly announces that he is cultivating a biological copy for explicit blood extraction and organ harvest, he unintentionally validates the premise that the utility of youthful blood is established fact within circles that can afford to act on it. Do people not wonder when we are going to see the results of all this sp-called ‘philanthropy’ that the parasite class is always extolling? I digress.

The question that remains is not whether such extraction occurs but how it is sourced, and Johnson’s solution of vertical integration represents merely the elimination of supply chain risk in that it removes the need for desperate donors, trafficked children, legal exposure, and tissue rejection by bringing the blood farm in-house. But Johnson is one man and his clone may be years or months from viability while the demand suggested by the longevity industry’s billions in investment far outstrips the supply of self-generated biological copies.

Where have they been getting their biologics all these years?

This raises the ethical question of where the material comes from in the interim, and the statistics regarding missing children become suggestive in ways that resist easy dismissal. Because although the conventional explanation of individual run-of-the-mill predators accounts for some fraction of the hundreds of thousands who disappear annually into the margins of the foster system, border detention centers, and war zones where documentation conveniently fails, it does not account for the scale, the institutional protections surrounding certain networks of disappearance, or the sheer logistical difficulty of moving human bodies across jurisdictions without leaving traces. Unless of course those networks are not criminal outliers but protected infrastructure. This is happening, it’s been going on for a long time, and now we are starting to understand who is doing it and why.

The evidence was always staring us right in our Cheerio chewing faces

Johnson’s ‘blood baby’, as he so diabolically calls it, suggests a different model for understanding these disappearances in that if young blood has been discovered to possess genuine therapeutic value, and the longevity industry’s investment patterns suggest that those with access to the best information believe it does, then the sourcing of that blood becomes an industrial scaling problem rather than a criminal one. It is analogous to the way a hunter manages populations of game or a chicken farmer engineers conditions of production rather than relying on chance encounters with wild fowl. The blood boy is not simply a luxury but a necessity if the goal is indefinite extension of life for a class that has exhausted the low-hanging fruit of conventional medicine and supplements, and blood is only the most portable and potent form of harvest. Because the Johnson clone is designed for organs, cells, and tissue, an entire biological reserve in which a human being is stripped of personhood and reduced to regenerative capacity. If one man is willing to grow such a resource in a lab, one must consider what an entire class of such men would be (and have been for some time) willing to purchase from less scrupulous suppliers, what they would fund, and what networks they would protect. The Epstein files read through this lens begin to look less like records of a sex trafficking operation with incidental medical oddities and more like the procurement and research division of a biological extraction industry with the weekend ‘fun’ being the child sexual assault. When you sit above the justice system with unlimited money, a clear sense of genetic superiority, and absolutely zero moral compass, then sky’s the limit.

Some Historical Evidence that Conveniently Went Ignored

Johnson's petri dish is merely the luxury version of an extraction economy that has long operated in the shadows, without the patience for stem cell cultivation. The same class that funds longevity startups in California has, for years, sourced biological material from more vulnerable populations elsewhere.

The Abu Kabir Institute (formally the L. Greenberg National Institute of Forensic Medicine) became the center of an organ harvesting scandal when it was revealed that its chief pathologist, Dr. Yehuda Hiss, had for years been extracting corneas, heart valves, and other tissue from cadavers without obtaining consent from families, targeting both Palestinian and Israeli bodies that passed through the state-run morgue. The controversy erupted publicly in 2009 when the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet published an article titled "Våra söner plundras på sina organ" ("Our sons are plundered of their organs"), alleging that Israeli forces were killing Palestinians specifically to harvest their organs, a claim Israeli authorities initially denounced as a "blood libel”, of course. However, subsequent Israeli investigations forced admissions that Hiss (yes, that is the sound a snake makes) had indeed been conducting unauthorized organ harvesting from the 1990s through the 2000s, leading to his removal as chief pathologist in 2004, though he remained institute director until 2012. While a state inquiry found no evidence that Palestinians were specifically targeted—concluding that Hiss appeared to view "every human body that ended up in his morgue, whether Israeli or Palestinian, as fair game"—the scandal established that Israel's national forensic institute had operated as a site of systematic tissue extraction without consent for over a decade, with the harvested materials reportedly transferred to Israeli hospitals for transplant procedures. In short, what we have in Occupied Palestine is a massive scale organ and tissue harvesting operation. I would be willing to bet my own corneas that this isn’t confined to Palestine.

What connects these American laboratories to the forensic institutes of Abu Kabir is the same logic of dispensability in that for decades Palestinian families have received the bodies of their dead with surgical incisions and missing organs harvested without consent by a state that simultaneously withholds corpses and denies the harvesting. And although Israeli authorities initially dismissed the 2009 Aftonbladet investigation as ‘blood libel’ again, subsequent admissions confirmed that the Abu Kabir Institute had indeed been extracting organs from the dead for years in patterns that the official narrative framed as rogue pathology but that global trade implicating Israeli networks suggests is more systemic—making it more of a ‘blood fact’.

The 2008 Kosovo operation run by Moshe Harel, who lured Eastern European and Turkish donors with promises of twelve thousand euros while charging recipients one hundred fifty thousand dollars. The 2017 Cyprus arrest, and the 2025 Turkish detention of eleven suspects including five Israeli nationals in an Adana-based trafficking ring are not disconnected scandals but nodes in a global supply chain that predates the current tech boom and will outlast it as the existing infrastructure for a demand that Johnson has now made explicit. And then there’s this very recent story from just two months ago in 2026.

The bioethicists who debate Johnson’s experiment as a question of personhood or consent ask the wrong questions because to billionaires like Johnson, the clone in the dish is not a moral dilemma but a business model promising to eliminate supply chain risks of traditional organ trafficking—so noble. Where previous elites paid lip service to extending life through public health infrastructure, the tech aristocracy pursues individual persistence through private extraction, and the vocabulary has been sanitized accordingly through terms like therapeutic cloning, regenerative medicine, and optimization, which makes Johnson’s candor in calling it organ harvesting almost refreshing in its accuracy—almost. Because at least now, guys like me writing about this stuff will no longer get wellness checks called in by my family when I publish pieces like this, “Look, Ma, it was on MSN, I told you I wasn’t crazy!”

We are witnessing the normalization of a predatory relationship to biology that has historically—and still does—required war and colonial or class violence to maintain in which the plantation extracted labor, the mine extracted ore, and the longevity clinic has extracted time itself translated through heretofore purloined cellular material. And that Johnson can announce his self-cloning as lifestyle choice rather than crime against the God and humanity speaks to how thoroughly the language of innovation has displaced the language of exploitation. Orwell called it Newspeak, and it’s a real thing.

The Epstein files suggest what happens when this logic meets shadowy institutional power in the form of networked resource extraction funded and protected by those who slither between venture capital and political influence. The baby farming allegations, CRISPR funding, and intersection of sexual and biological exploitation are not distractions from the organ trafficking story but central to it in that they reveal how the elite imagination conceives of vulnerable bodies as raw material awaiting activation by those with capital to unlock value. The question banging drums in my mind as I try to sleeps is, “How far are these dastardly pricks willing to go to sustain their precious little mortality?”

Johnson's clone is simply the domesticated legal version of this imagination, a way to harvest organs without the inconvenience of acquiring them from the living or recently dead, and it represents the final privatization of biological survival in which the wealthy need not share species with donors but can generate them bespoke. The biohacker—I hate that word— aesthetic serves as consumer-facing branding for cannibalistic economics that consumes the future body to preserve the present one, ethics or sanctity of life be damned. That this can be discussed openly and debated as ethical question rather than recognized as symptom of abject civilizational rot testifies to the completeness of ideological capture. We have accepted that some lives are worth extending at any cost and that cost will always be borne by someone else, whether Palestinian whose corneas are removed before burial, Turkish donor who wakes in Kosovo clinic missing kidney, or baby Bryan existing only to be disassembled for parts when progenitor's liver fails.

The Burning Question

The burning question is not whether this economy exists but how long it has existed, how many bodies, organs, corneas etc. have already been harvested, how many children have disappeared into supply chains that terminate in the longevity clinics and private laboratories of the wealthy? And whether we will continue to treat Johnson's clone and the like as medical innovation rather than as evidence of crimes against humanity that have already been committed in the dark. The clone in the dish—if that’s all this really is—is not the future but the past finally visible: plantation logic updated for the age of the ungovernable, rapacious ego armed with precision medicine. It grows quietly while ethicists debate and markets engorge themselves in bioengineering stocks. It needs no soul. Only to be compatible, harvestable, and voiceless.

Be well!