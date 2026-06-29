Earlier this week I heard a news podcast say “new strikes on Iran happening now as we speak.” Something hit me when I heard this phrase. It’s a phrase we use a lot without thinking about it much, We use it when we want to say ‘something is happening right now.’ But I saw it a bit differently on this day, I saw it as inaction and apathy. All we ever do is speak in toothless displays of virtue. We don’t riot. We don’t kick down doors. We don’t force our collective voice to be heard. And it is because of this that the world is being made unbearable for most — as we do naught but speak. I’m not pointing fingers, I’m guilty of the same inaction but I’m ready. A call to arms. (metaphorical arms, of course) 😉

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…As We Speak

Children are being slaughtered — as we speak

The soil is being poisoned — as we speak

Computers are learning to lie — as we speak

Water is being stolen to support those computers — as we speak

The pigs in the penthouse are laughing at us — as we speak

An invisible prison is being built for us —as we speak

Sick is becoming normal — as we speak

AI guided death is falling from the sky — as we speak

Multinational corporations are poisoning our water — as we speak

Human experience is being commodified— as we speak

Humans are being trafficked — as we speak

Home prices are skyrocketing — as we speak

People are killing themselves with food — as we speak

Children are being drained of their blood by upper class vampires — as we speak

Algorithms are shaping your worldview — as we speak

Doctors are poisoning you for profits — as we speak

Our dissent is being pre-packaged and sold back to us — as we speak

Our fears are being weaponized for profit — as we speak

A complete takeover of the world is happening — as we speak

You are being told to hate your neighbor — as we speak

Countries are being bombed into a refugee crisis — as we speak

Your attention is being sold — as we speak

Farmland is being hoarded by MNCs — as we speak

Virus research that could selectively end humanity is being conducted — as we speak

The next false flag terror attack is being planned — as we speak

Rich people are literally eating the flesh of babies — as we speak

Churches and Mosques are being annihilated — as we speak

Your wealth is being siphoned by inflation — as we speak

Entertainment is assaulting your cognition — as we speak

Billionaire pedophiles are buying islands — as we speak

Elites are doing abhorrent experiments on human fetuses — as we speak

Veterans are being abandoned — as we speak

Their victims are dealing with it too — as we speak

The intel agencies are moving cash and weapons for secret wars — as we speak

Slavery is powering the device you are holding — as we speak

You are being watched — as we speak

A genocide is happening — as we speak

The centuries-old world order is coming to a violent close — as we speak

I could go on and on and on, but that would just be more speaking.

Un-fuck your mind, body, and soul.

Alright, bet!