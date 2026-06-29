Inter-Dimensional Dissentery

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Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
2d

It feels like we are at a tipping point. It might be that a whole lot of people are going to lose their shit very soon... and that might be a good thing.

Wonderful poem. Thank you.

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rtko's avatar
rtko
3d

Well said, but the question remains: what do we do? I don’t have the answer, but the only thing that makes sense is focusing on the person in front of me — engaging in dialogue and talking about real issues while using my wisdom to make sure we’ll talk again tomorrow or next week.

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