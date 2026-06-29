...As We Speak
A Poem?
Earlier this week I heard a news podcast say “new strikes on Iran happening now as we speak.” Something hit me when I heard this phrase. It’s a phrase we use a lot without thinking about it much, We use it when we want to say ‘something is happening right now.’ But I saw it a bit differently on this day, I saw it as inaction and apathy. All we ever do is speak in toothless displays of virtue. We don’t riot. We don’t kick down doors. We don’t force our collective voice to be heard. And it is because of this that the world is being made unbearable for most — as we do naught but speak. I’m not pointing fingers, I’m guilty of the same inaction but I’m ready. A call to arms. (metaphorical arms, of course) 😉
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…As We Speak
Children are being slaughtered — as we speak
The soil is being poisoned — as we speak
Computers are learning to lie — as we speak
Water is being stolen to support those computers — as we speak
The pigs in the penthouse are laughing at us — as we speak
An invisible prison is being built for us —as we speak
Sick is becoming normal — as we speak
AI guided death is falling from the sky — as we speak
Multinational corporations are poisoning our water — as we speak
Human experience is being commodified— as we speak
Humans are being trafficked — as we speak
Home prices are skyrocketing — as we speak
People are killing themselves with food — as we speak
Children are being drained of their blood by upper class vampires — as we speak
Algorithms are shaping your worldview — as we speak
Doctors are poisoning you for profits — as we speak
Our dissent is being pre-packaged and sold back to us — as we speak
Our fears are being weaponized for profit — as we speak
A complete takeover of the world is happening — as we speak
You are being told to hate your neighbor — as we speak
Countries are being bombed into a refugee crisis — as we speak
Your attention is being sold — as we speak
Farmland is being hoarded by MNCs — as we speak
Virus research that could selectively end humanity is being conducted — as we speak
The next false flag terror attack is being planned — as we speak
Rich people are literally eating the flesh of babies — as we speak
Churches and Mosques are being annihilated — as we speak
Your wealth is being siphoned by inflation — as we speak
Entertainment is assaulting your cognition — as we speak
Billionaire pedophiles are buying islands — as we speak
Elites are doing abhorrent experiments on human fetuses1 — as we speak
Veterans are being abandoned — as we speak
Their victims are dealing with it too — as we speak
The intel agencies are moving cash and weapons for secret wars — as we speak
Slavery is powering the device you are holding — as we speak
You are being watched — as we speak
A genocide is happening — as we speak
The centuries-old world order is coming to a violent close — as we speak
I could go on and on and on, but that would just be more speaking.
Un-fuck your mind, body, and soul.
Alright, bet!
A 24-year-old Israeli man was arrested at a northern Cyprus airport last Tuesday after he was found carrying four human embryos sealed in test tubes inside a specialised transport container labelled 'Life Parcel,' in what investigators are treating as an alleged case of international embryo trafficking.
https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/israeli-man-arrested-cyprus-airport-four-human-embryos-cryogenic-container-labelled-life-parcel-1798483
It feels like we are at a tipping point. It might be that a whole lot of people are going to lose their shit very soon... and that might be a good thing.
Wonderful poem. Thank you.
Well said, but the question remains: what do we do? I don’t have the answer, but the only thing that makes sense is focusing on the person in front of me — engaging in dialogue and talking about real issues while using my wisdom to make sure we’ll talk again tomorrow or next week.