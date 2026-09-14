Inter-Dimensional Dissentery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
2d

I’ve always loved the “go for it!” American attitude. If there is one thing that will save those of us left behind after TSHTF, that could be it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture