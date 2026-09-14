It was the winter of 2000, fresh off the failed Y2K psyop, and I was living in pre-collapse Portland, Oregon, working two jobs that barely left room for sleep. Days were spent selling and repairing PA systems and recording equipment at an audio shop. When the sun went down and the Portland junkies and ghouls came out, I was working as a sound engineer at Club Om, a small but legendary venue owned by a well-known musician called Dan Reed. The Pacific Northwest club scene was thriving—and so was the drug scene—but I was twenty-two years old and bulletproof, as the saying goes, so I partook. But that is a whole other story for another time, and it is a banger.

This story isn’t really about the sex and drugs, though. It’s about saying yes to things and seeing what happens. This is not your normal New Age self-help, mindfulness slop—it’s for young folks entering adulthood at a—let’s be charitable—‘strange time.’

I hadn’t stumbled into sound engineering by accident. Growing up, my uncle Alan was a drummer in a massive American rock band called REO Speedwagon. I used to go to his shows whenever he would come to town and stand on stage left and watch the spectacle from behind the monitor console, giggling as he made silly faces at us from behind the drum kit. He made it look so effortless. I also saw my first pair of real life tits since my nursing days when a woman saw my All Access laminate and offered me a peek if I would give her my All Access pass—it was a vastly different era in the 80s. She flashed me BEFORE any arrangement had been made, now I didn’t need to give her the pass. This was perhaps the first of many in a series of fortuitous events the universe would deliver. It didn’t matter anyway, I was merely thirteen years old, I wouldn’t have known what to do with them anyway.

My other uncle Gary (Alan’s brother) was an A&R rep for Virgin records and was handling Madonna’s Blonde Ambition tour and album release. When I was thirteen, a pubescent boy’s wildest dream came true when Gary took us to meet her at the hotel where she was staying. If you were a sentient male in the early 90s, you will know exactly what was going on in my mind when that door cautiously opened revealing MLVC—if you know, you know. So, needless to say I was bitten by the bug at an early age, one that imbued in me a desire to travel, make a lot of noise, and live an intoxicating life—in more ways than one. But I must be clear, I didn’t call in any favors when selecting where I would work in the music business, although I certainly could have. Actually, that’s not entirely true, Alan did stick his neck out and get me an interview at West End Studios in Los Angeles but they weren’t really doing what I wanted to do at the time. Gone were the days of making hit records there, replaced by lots of ADR work locking up audio for TV shows like The Simpsons, X Files, and Femme Nikita. I wanted to rock, not fuss over time code synchronization while polishing a chair with my ass—I digress.

Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone “Blonde Ambition Tour”

Look at that handsome devil on the right with the skinny tie

Whilst begrudgingly studying Business, I’d begged my parents to help me pay to attend a small audio recording school in Tempe, Arizona. Being a khaki-clad yuppie douchebag was not my aspiration. They relented, and a year later I had a degree and a dream: I wanted to work for Ultrasound Pro Media, a legendary Bay Area sound company that handled sound for the Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band, Béla Fleck—real musicians, not pop acts on backing tracks. They were the gold standard in touring PA systems—still are, in fact.

But first came Portland, and the grind of building a solid reputation one club night at a time.

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One Tuesday evening—my single night off that week—my phone rang. A sound engineer I barely knew was calling from Satyricon, a notorious dive bar that anyone who knew the Pacific Northwest scene in the ‘90s would remember. He was ‘sick’ and needed an engineer to cover him. The pay was a measly forty dollars, less than half the going rate even back then.

I said yes. Not for the money, but because this was a business of favors and sound engineers don’t get sick days. As they say, the show must go on. Plus, it’s a very small world and word gets around fast so it’s better to be known as a team player than an ego with a wallet chain and sleeve tattoos.

It was a rainy, sloppy, winter Tuesday in Portland. The band that night, a Bay Area group called Pomegranate, set up and sound-checked for an empty room. Nobody came. I made them sound as good as I could anyway for what the band would cope by calling it “band practice.”

After the sound check, I sat at the bar with their guitar player, Gavin. He was older than me, maybe early thirties, and he started asking questions over beers. ‘What did I want to do with my life?’ Kind of a dad question but he had good intentions which will be revealed soon.

I told him about this Bay Area touring sound company called Ultrasound. He laughed. “Do you know about this company” I asked? “That’s a crazy coincidence,” he said. “That’s where I work.”

I could not fucking believe it. It was one of those moments you might see in a biopic about some guy who seemed to have everything served up to him almost fortuitously, and here it was happening to me. The “Rock Gods” had served up my future on a silver platter. Usually that means cocaine, but in this case it was an actual career in this nearly impossibly closed-off business. Entertainment is a who-you-know business, and I now knew Gavin.

Gavin, as it would turn out, staffed tours for them—he was the guy who chose which engineers went out with the equipment, set it up, tuned it, and packed it back into the trucks. Even though those engineers worked for the PA company, not the bands, it was the doorway to everything: arenas, stadiums, festivals, a fine career in the major leagues. That company on my CV would get me at least shortlisted for any job I applied for.

We exchanged numbers and emails. February turned to July. I forgot about it.

Then my flip phone rang on July 5th. I was packing the car for a camping trip with my girlfriend—kayaking in Oregon over the holiday weekend.

“How would you like to go on tour instead?” Gavin asked.

Go on tour instead of listening to my lawyer girlfriend complain about bugs all weekend? Sign me up!

“Who’s the act?” It didn’t matter. I was trying to sound like I could be selective— fake it 'til you make it.

“Les Claypool. They need a front-of-house engineer, this isn’t an UltraSound tour, you’d be working directly for the band. First show is Red Rocks then 28 more dates.”

I went silent. Primus had been my favorite band since ninth grade. Tim Alexander and Brian ‘Brain’ Mantia were drummers I had practically worshipped. Now their frontman needed a sound guy. My nose got runny in the way it sometimes does when sheer exaltation cycles through one’s body.

“It’s Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade,” Gavin clarified. “One question: Have you ever worked on a Gamble console?”

“Sure,” I lied. “I’ve worked on Gambles before.” I had never even heard of this thing! This eight hundred pound audiophile’s wet dream. This wood paneled audio dinosaur. But, most consoles are the same I thought, so whatever. Again, fake it til you make it, right?

“Great. You leave tomorrow. Window or aisle?”

“Just get me there, bro.”

I didn’t consult my girlfriend. I didn’t hesitate. “Where’s the first show?”

“Red Rocks. Pay is $1800/week plus per diem, solo hotels on days off”, he added.

Red Rocks. With Phil Lesh from the Grateful Dead. I tried to play it cool on the phone, but inside I was screaming.

Was this really happening?

The conversation took three minutes and my life totally changed.

It was after this call that I traced the apex of this seemingly divine providence back to that $40 night at Satyricon, several months prior.

Eighteen hours later, I was at Denver baggage claim when Les Claypool himself walked up, nasally voice and all: “Hey, so you’re our new sound guy. What do you do?”

I mumbled something about the Portland club. Then, jokingly replied: “What do you do?”

“I just chase my kids around,” he said. He was human, he was humble, but he was my hero and would soon be a friend. But I couldn’t show it. Professionalism was absolutely key here, at least for the first few shows. Then I could start quipping sarcastically, which is the norm in the music business.

The production manager pulled me aside at the venue. “Do this one show”, he said “If it works, you’re on the tour, if not, no hard feelings—we’ll send you home.” Perhaps it was my obvious youth and inexperience that caused him to hedge a bit. Perhaps he’s seen other young engineers in their early twenties get eaten up by the enormous amount of stress in this job. Standing on an island surrounded by 20,000 fans whom, if you have a bad show, will know exactly where you work. But these were hippies, their odor was the only thing truly threatening about them.

Chris Cheruki, the outgoing engineer, was a hard-nosed Brooklynite who saw through my lie immediately. “You haven’t worked one of these, have you?”

The Gamble console was beautiful, wooden, and backwards—literally. The knobs were reversed so you could see the values underneath them instead of leaning over the board. Logical, once you understood it. Disastrous if you didn’t. The console also sported a massive patch bay on the right hand side, but I had learned how to patch in school so it was no problem unless you had to go behind it and solder. Looks very intimidating, but very logical if you know what you’re looking at. Young guys who grew up totally in the digital age will never understand the pain of rewiring the back of one of these.

The Patch Bay

It was Red Rocks on a beautiful summer night. One of the most legendary venues on Earth, with a member of the Grateful Dead and my teenage idol on stage and I had control of what came from the PA system. I couldn’t have had a bad show if I’d tried. That’s not entirely true actually.

UltraSound used the old school wooden racks for the gear which looked like something out of a WW2 radio unit. All of the cases have names so we can easily call for them on radio, one of my cases was called “The Bomb” as it had taken shrapnel at the 1996 Olympic bombing. I thought that was pretty cool but it also reminded my that travelling around a lot and being in large crowds daily can be a bit dicey at times.

I recorded the set as instructed. Afterward, Les and the band listened to the tapes. According to them, I “had good ears.” That was it. I was in.

And it wasn’t easy! This was a huge band with a massive drum kit, marimba, vibraphone, guitars, tenor and baritone sax, even indian tabla drums. This was no four piece rock set up, this was an entire yard sale playing Pink Floyd and King Crimson covers over Claypool’s intense bass mastery. Luckily my synesthesia took over and I started sorting the tones by color and making sure it wasn’t muddy.

The analog Gamble console and patch bay in the studio.

For the next five years, “Les Claypool” and “Primus” sat at the top of my resume like a golden ticket. When hiring bands saw that, they knew you were major league. Through UltraSound Pro-Media, I worked with Dave Matthews, Andrea Bocelli, John Mayer, the Goo Goo Dolls—legendary acts of the 1990s and early 2000s. Later on I added several Grammy credits, Carlos Santana, Noel Gallagher, and Timberlake to my long list of artists served.

But this isn’t a brag about talent or luck. I still have imposter syndrome. I listen to those old tapes and think, Yeah, it sounded pretty good. So what, I still didn’t belong there.

The point is this: Say ‘yes’ to things. Especially to the young folks of today growing up in a weird time. Get out there and learn things and stick your neck out a bit.

Not everything—I’m not endorsing bad decisions in Wendy’s bathrooms with a transgender hitchhiker, unless that’s your thing. But say yes to the opportunity that looks small, even when the money is insulting. That forty-dollar Tuesday night in an empty room led to twenty years of touring: great money, flights in private jets, buses, five-star hotels, conversations with people from Paris to Nigeria to Japan and everywhere in between. It gave me a worldview that no classroom could ever hope to provide.

Do not ever be afraid to try! What you should fear is living in your middle age with a huge “what if” banging a drum in your head, keeping you awake at night. Trust me, that is far scarier than rejection. Hearing ‘no’ is just the kind of external pressure we need to self-correct and grow.

I sometimes think about my life had I said ‘no’ to that night. It plays like a bad Kevin Smith movie in my head. I work for a couple more years in small clubs and eventually hang it up and go manage a Waffle House or something. Growing fat and spiteful, never even knowing what could have been.

The message is this, I guess: Do your best work whether it’s forty dollars or forty thousand. You never know who’s watching. The universe offers opportunities constantly, but they rarely, if not never, arrive gift-wrapped. Sometimes they look like inconvenience. Sometimes they look like downright pain. Pain, however, is good. It promotes growth, bones grow stronger after a fracture.

I learned that in a boxing gym too, after my second ever match ended in a loss. My Jamaican, former Olympian coach found me fuming in the locker room. “There are no losses,” he said in his whimsical Jamaican accent, “Only lessons.”

That stuck with me forever. I’m going to say it again because I want this to stick…

There are no losses, only lessons.

So be open. Have a good attitude. Know your worth, but know when to take the shot. Do your best, open your ears, close your mouth until you have earned the right to speak with wisdom. The opportunities are there, you just have to recognize them. And most importantly, you have to say “yes.”

Be well.