Inter-Dimensional Dissentery

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PForty7's avatar
PForty7
4d

I'm sold! And not just a sellout. Now that I think about our gordian knot of middle east policy, I realize I have been paying taxes most of my life to support Israeli and its genocide, er defense, so do I not qualify to own a free "peace" of real estate there? Of course I do.

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JBA's avatar
JBA
5d

You finally came around. See, and people pay to remove ads from YouTube. Suckers.

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