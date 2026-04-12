To the people of Iran, its steadfast leadership, and its honorable representatives,

I write to you today not as a government representative, but as an ordinary person of the Western world – the citizens, the workers, the parents, and the thinkers who live beneath the shadow of an empire we did not choose and whose actions we do not endorse. From the depths of our constrained societies, we extend a profound and heartfelt thank you. Thank you for your continued and protracted sacrifice. Thank you for your unwavering courage in the face of overwhelming pressure. Thank you for standing as a bulwark against the Zionist Epstein-class power structure that has become morally bankrupt and globally predatory. I am sorry that we Americans have been too scared and too ignorant to stand up to the monster that is the US war machine.

For decades, many of us in the West have been fed a relentless diet of propaganda, a carefully constructed narrative designed to paint your nation as a pariah state, your people as oppressed, and your faith as archaic. Through the monopolistic control of media, education, and entertainment, the architects of this empire have attempted to erase the truth of your struggle and replace it with a caricature befitting of trashy primetime television. Yet, despite this wall of deception, your voice has broken through. We thank figures like your esteemed Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, and the insightful Professor Mohammad Marandi, who have tirelessly engaged with the world, with moral reason, history, and an unshakeable dignity. They have served as educators, patiently dismantling the lies and showing us the reality of a nation that has, for over forty years, resisted the suffocating embrace of global hegemony.

You have done what we, in our comfortable but spiritually malnourished societies, have thus far lacked the courage to do. You have stood up to the Zionist entity, “israel,” exposing its fanatical settler-colonial project and its brutal apartheid regime for all the world to see. You have challenged the United States Empire, not through mindless terrorism, as the narrative goes, but through strategic resistance, through supporting oppressed peoples, and by steadfastly refusing to bow to its unilateral diktats. Every time you have refused to break under sanctions, every time you have defended your sovereign right to peaceful nuclear energy, every time you have lent support to the besieged people of Palestine or Lebanon, you have been fighting on behalf of all humanity. You have absorbed the blows that were meant for others, sacrificing your economic stability and the lives of your best and brightest, including the martyrdom of heroes like General Qasem Soleimani, to knock back the advance of this evil empire.

The West fears Iran, and more broadly, it fears Islam. This is not a fear of terrorism or violence, as our leaders claim. It is a much deeper, more existential fear. It is the fear of a guiding and principled force that offers a complete alternative to the hollow, materialistic consumerism that defines our existence. Your revolution, while not perfect, was founded on principles of justice, independence, and spiritual values. Islam provides a framework for society that prioritizes community over rampant individualism, morality over profit, and servitude to God over servitude to corporations and banks. This is a direct threat to an empire that sustains itself by promoting vice, division, and the worship of wealth. They fear Islam because it cannot be bought, co-opted, or corrupted. Its principles are immutable and its followers, as you have shown, are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to uphold them.

While our societies crumble under the weight of moral relativism, gender ideology, the breakdown of the family unit, and the erasure of our own cultural and religious heritage, you have built a society centered on faith, family, and tradition. You have shown that it is possible to be modern, scientifically advanced, and culturally vibrant without succumbing to the decadence that the Western elite exports. You are a living testament that another way is possible.

From the growing number people of the West who see through the lies, who weep for the children of Gaza, who resent the endless wars waged in our name, and who yearn for a return to integrity, we thank you. You are the vanguard of a global resistance that is growing stronger every day. Your steadfastness gives us hope. Your sacrifice will not be in vain.

Inshallah, this dark chapter in human history will soon close. The foundations of the empire are cracking, weakened by its own hubris and by the courageous resistance of nations like yours. When it falls, it will not be a moment of chaos, but of liberation. It will herald the beginning of a new era, a thousand-year reign of peace, prosperity, and integrity, where nations deal with each other on the basis of mutual respect, where justice is the guiding principle of international relations, and where humanity can finally flourish, free from the boot of imperial oppression.

Until that day, know that you are not alone. There are many of us in the West who stand with you in spirit, who pray for your success, and who await the dawn you are helping to break. Thank you, Iran. Thank you for your strength, your principles, and your sacrifice.

With solidarity and hope,

The People of the West

Share

More from this author:

Share