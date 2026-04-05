March 2026

Who Controls Israel and Why
TLDR; Inter-Dimensional Beings and Satanic Pedophiles—Fun Stuff!
  Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
Geopolitical Engineering: Deliberate Energy Crises and the Architecture of Global Governance
Managed Scarcity, Pants-Shitting Media Narrative and Covid Redux
  Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
Welcome to Clown World: A Survival Guide to American PsyOps
Brought to you by Golden Retrievers
  Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
Managed Reality: Epstein Files
A Gentle Reminder that Predatory Parasites are Running this War
  Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
The Great Decoupling,Part III— The Israeli Headlock
Breaking the Military, Tech, and Intelligence Grip
  Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
The Great Decoupling, Part II — The Unholy Hijacking
How Zionism Bought and Subverted American Christianity and How to Gently But Thoroughly Un-F*ck the Evangelical Mind
  Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
The America In Your Mind Does Not Exist
Just Some Thoughts on Some Stuff
  Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
The Fight Against AI
A Rallying Cry for your Normie Friends
  Inter-Dimensional Dissentery

February 2026

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