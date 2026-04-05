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How The West Was Lost
A Deep Uncomfortable Look at What Has Happened Over the Past Century in America
Apr 5
•
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
13
12
8
A Personal Journey: Why I’m Embracing Zionism
How I Learned to Stopped Worrying and Love Israel
Apr 1
•
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
23
5
12
Doddering Despots and the Death of Diplomacy
A Masterclass in Malicious Imperial Incompetence
Apr 1
•
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
2
1
March 2026
Who Controls Israel and Why
TLDR; Inter-Dimensional Beings and Satanic Pedophiles—Fun Stuff!
Mar 29
•
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
2
2
Geopolitical Engineering: Deliberate Energy Crises and the Architecture of Global Governance
Managed Scarcity, Pants-Shitting Media Narrative and Covid Redux
Mar 28
•
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
1
2
Welcome to Clown World: A Survival Guide to American PsyOps
Brought to you by Golden Retrievers
Mar 25
•
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
3
1
Managed Reality: Epstein Files
A Gentle Reminder that Predatory Parasites are Running this War
Mar 19
•
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
3
2
The Great Decoupling,Part III— The Israeli Headlock
Breaking the Military, Tech, and Intelligence Grip
Mar 15
•
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
5
7
The Great Decoupling, Part II — The Unholy Hijacking
How Zionism Bought and Subverted American Christianity and How to Gently But Thoroughly Un-F*ck the Evangelical Mind
Mar 8
•
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
5
4
5
The America In Your Mind Does Not Exist
Just Some Thoughts on Some Stuff
Mar 3
•
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
2
1
The Fight Against AI
A Rallying Cry for your Normie Friends
Mar 2
•
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
1
1
February 2026
The Great Decoupling, Part I: The Addiction
Addiction, Dependency, and the Illusion of Israeli-American Permanence
Feb 5
•
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
6
11
4
© 2026 Thomas
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